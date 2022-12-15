ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

KISS 106

Can We Please Get a Western Sizzlin’ Restaurant Back in Kentucky?

Do you remember Western Sizzlin' restaurant? I sure do. When I was a kid, I loved that place. I grew up in Owensboro, KY and we had a location on the south end of Frederica Street close to the base of our bypass. I have a really fun memory of that particular location too. I remember going there to eat one night with my family before we went to see The Van-Dells play at the Executive Inn's Showroom Lounge. Remember the Van Dells??
OWENSBORO, KY
wymt.com

EKY History: 25th anniversary‌ of the first elk release

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On December 18th, 1997, a large and successful restoration project began near the Knott-Perry County line to bring back elk to Eastern Kentucky. The project reintroduced elk to Eastern Kentucky for the first time in 150 years. Nearly four thousand people turned out to watch as...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
Westloaded

Top 3 Christmas Towns In Kentucky . They’re Magical.

There is something special about Christmas in Kentucky. The air is crisp and the decorations are abundant, making it a truly magical time of year, from the lights and decorations to the delicious food and bourbon, it’s a time of year that brings joy and magic to everyone who celebrates it. And no Christmas in Kentucky is complete without a visit to the list of Christmas town below.
KENTUCKY STATE
103GBF

Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?

Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
KENTUCKY STATE
KISS 106

It’s Actually Bananas How Long This Kentucky Cave System is (3.37 Million Bananas to Be Exact)

Did you know Kentucky is home to the longest cave system in the world? It's True!. Do you remember when everything on the internet would have a banana next to it "for scale?" Well, Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky has taken that meme and actually used bananas for scale to show just how incredibly long the cave system for Mammoth Cave actually is.
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

Bourbon is big business in Kentucky

Bourbon is big business in Kentucky — that’s according to recent info from the governor’s office that shows the industry grew by more than $2.1 billion and produced around 700 jobs in 2022. Gov. Andy Beshear celebrated the industry’s continued success Thursday as he joined state officials...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Ky. doctor provides tips on staying safe amid ‘tripledemic’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As people come together for the holidays, Kentucky is facing a ‘tripledemic.’. “We’ve had COVID for the last two or three years it’s not gone away and actually we’re probably starting to see a little bit of an increase over the wintertime so that’s one virus,” said Dr. Jeff Foxx.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Dick Tong, Louisville traffic reporter for 97WAVE radio, dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville police officer who also served as a traffic reporter has died. Capt. Dick Tong died at the age of 86 on Saturday morning surrounded by his family at Baptist East Hospital. Tong, a U.S. Navy veteran, retired from the Louisville Police Department with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Kentucky Lantern

Kentuckian David Sawyer helped found Americorps, is remembered for a life of service

This article is reprinted with permission of The Rural Blog, published by the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues at the University of Kentucky. David Sawyer, a Kentucky-grown back-to-the-lander who ran a student-service program at Berea College, helped start Americorps and became an international consultant on the environment, civic engagement and a wide range […] The post Kentuckian David Sawyer helped found Americorps, is remembered for a life of service appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
BEREA, KY
103GBF

Ethan Hawke Is Filming in KY and Looking for Locals as Extras

ETHAN HAWKE -- VERY GRACIOUS WITH THE SELFIES. In October, he visited Shelbyville to check out the possibilities and found himself hobnobbing with Shelby County Deputy Judge Executive Jon Park. Seemingly a man of the people, Hawke hasn't shied away from photo ops during his visits. ETHAN HAWKE FILMING IN...
LOUISVILLE, KY
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Lexington

Do you necessarily require a entire list of the best hospital in the Lexington locality? In this blog article, I’ll give some best hospital details, that are basically situated in the Lexington. Also, a direction map link from your house, with details area, Web information, estimate regular users ratings,...
LEXINGTON, KY
WBKO

Room in the Inn in need of host churches due to influx

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Due to an influx of people, Room in the Inn is in need of host churches to help provide shelter for those in the community that may need it. “I believe a lot of it could be from the economy being worse,” Dewayne Conner, the Room in the Inn Board Chairman said, “It could also be that there’s a new felony law that was passed in Tennessee, where if you’re called camping on public property... it’s a felony. So I think a lot of those are coming to Kentucky because Kentucky doesn’t have that state law yet.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Grand Jury indicts Allen County man

Kentucky State Fraternal Order of the Police deliver Christmas food baskets. Kentucky State Fraternal Order of the Police deliver Christmas food baskets. Bob Wood is this months Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero. Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero: Bob Wood. Updated: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:24 PM CST. The latest news...
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Celebration of life held for Lexington shooting victim, Elaina Mammen

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A celebration of life was held Saturday evening for a Lexington shooting victim, Elaina Mammen. Friends and family gathered at the Clarks Legacy Center in Frankfort to say their final goodbyes and share stories of Mammen and her life. Her celebration was live-streamed through the...
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Four Kentuckians receive the Gift of Heat from Fayette Heating and Air

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Four Kentuckians had Christmas come early this year. Fayette Heating and Air gave out HVAC systems for their Gift of Heat event Thursday morning. Each of the four people nominated hoped that they would be the ones to win the new HVAC system, but none of them expected that they would all be winners.
KENTUCKY STATE

