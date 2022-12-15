Read full article on original website
Can We Please Get a Western Sizzlin’ Restaurant Back in Kentucky?
Do you remember Western Sizzlin' restaurant? I sure do. When I was a kid, I loved that place. I grew up in Owensboro, KY and we had a location on the south end of Frederica Street close to the base of our bypass. I have a really fun memory of that particular location too. I remember going there to eat one night with my family before we went to see The Van-Dells play at the Executive Inn's Showroom Lounge. Remember the Van Dells??
wymt.com
EKY History: 25th anniversary of the first elk release
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On December 18th, 1997, a large and successful restoration project began near the Knott-Perry County line to bring back elk to Eastern Kentucky. The project reintroduced elk to Eastern Kentucky for the first time in 150 years. Nearly four thousand people turned out to watch as...
Top 3 Christmas Towns In Kentucky . They’re Magical.
There is something special about Christmas in Kentucky. The air is crisp and the decorations are abundant, making it a truly magical time of year, from the lights and decorations to the delicious food and bourbon, it’s a time of year that brings joy and magic to everyone who celebrates it. And no Christmas in Kentucky is complete without a visit to the list of Christmas town below.
Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?
Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
It’s Actually Bananas How Long This Kentucky Cave System is (3.37 Million Bananas to Be Exact)
Did you know Kentucky is home to the longest cave system in the world? It's True!. Do you remember when everything on the internet would have a banana next to it "for scale?" Well, Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky has taken that meme and actually used bananas for scale to show just how incredibly long the cave system for Mammoth Cave actually is.
Mark Guilfoyle: It’s time for legislators to put a stop to illegal ‘gray machine’ gambling in Kentucky
If an illegal business that could harm our children and families came into our community, we’d expect local authorities to quickly shut it down. But when it comes to illegal “gray machine” gambling, Kentucky has turned a blind eye. Thousands of gray machines are already proliferating in...
Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad says stole drugs
A Kentucky nurse facing criminal charges in Washington County for allegedly stealing narcotics while she was a travel employee at Johnson City Medical Center (JCMC) in 2021 has had her license to practice in Tennessee revoked.
WTVQ
Lexington hosts 2nd Annual Hanukkah Celebration at Triangle Park Sunday night
UPDATE: 12/18/22 7:45 P.M. An annual Hanukkah celebration kicked off in downtown Lexington Sunday night, which began eight nights of a menorah. Triangle park was full of light and people for the first night of the celebration. “It’s very important that we share Hanukkuh with our community,” said Mindy Haas,...
linknky.com
Bourbon is big business in Kentucky
Bourbon is big business in Kentucky — that’s according to recent info from the governor’s office that shows the industry grew by more than $2.1 billion and produced around 700 jobs in 2022. Gov. Andy Beshear celebrated the industry’s continued success Thursday as he joined state officials...
wymt.com
Ky. doctor provides tips on staying safe amid ‘tripledemic’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As people come together for the holidays, Kentucky is facing a ‘tripledemic.’. “We’ve had COVID for the last two or three years it’s not gone away and actually we’re probably starting to see a little bit of an increase over the wintertime so that’s one virus,” said Dr. Jeff Foxx.
wdrb.com
Dick Tong, Louisville traffic reporter for 97WAVE radio, dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville police officer who also served as a traffic reporter has died. Capt. Dick Tong died at the age of 86 on Saturday morning surrounded by his family at Baptist East Hospital. Tong, a U.S. Navy veteran, retired from the Louisville Police Department with...
Ky. woman wins big from company holiday party lottery tickets
Lori Janes said she was happy to get a gift card to TJ Maxx during their $25 white elephant gift exchange, but it was “stolen” from her.
Kentuckian David Sawyer helped found Americorps, is remembered for a life of service
This article is reprinted with permission of The Rural Blog, published by the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues at the University of Kentucky. David Sawyer, a Kentucky-grown back-to-the-lander who ran a student-service program at Berea College, helped start Americorps and became an international consultant on the environment, civic engagement and a wide range […] The post Kentuckian David Sawyer helped found Americorps, is remembered for a life of service appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Ethan Hawke Is Filming in KY and Looking for Locals as Extras
ETHAN HAWKE -- VERY GRACIOUS WITH THE SELFIES. In October, he visited Shelbyville to check out the possibilities and found himself hobnobbing with Shelby County Deputy Judge Executive Jon Park. Seemingly a man of the people, Hawke hasn't shied away from photo ops during his visits. ETHAN HAWKE FILMING IN...
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Lexington
Do you necessarily require a entire list of the best hospital in the Lexington locality? In this blog article, I’ll give some best hospital details, that are basically situated in the Lexington. Also, a direction map link from your house, with details area, Web information, estimate regular users ratings,...
WBKO
Room in the Inn in need of host churches due to influx
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Due to an influx of people, Room in the Inn is in need of host churches to help provide shelter for those in the community that may need it. “I believe a lot of it could be from the economy being worse,” Dewayne Conner, the Room in the Inn Board Chairman said, “It could also be that there’s a new felony law that was passed in Tennessee, where if you’re called camping on public property... it’s a felony. So I think a lot of those are coming to Kentucky because Kentucky doesn’t have that state law yet.
WBKO
Grand Jury indicts Allen County man
Kentucky State Fraternal Order of the Police deliver Christmas food baskets. Kentucky State Fraternal Order of the Police deliver Christmas food baskets. Bob Wood is this months Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero. Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero: Bob Wood. Updated: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:24 PM CST. The latest news...
spectrumnews1.com
Woman makes history with central Kentucky's first multicultural hair salon
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A multicultural hair salon in central Kentucky is breaking barriers, building empowerment and spreading education. Melanie Day is the owner of You’ve Got Curls & Hair Loss Center. The salon is central Kentucky’s first multicultural hair salon. It’s been open since May 2012.
WTVQ
Celebration of life held for Lexington shooting victim, Elaina Mammen
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A celebration of life was held Saturday evening for a Lexington shooting victim, Elaina Mammen. Friends and family gathered at the Clarks Legacy Center in Frankfort to say their final goodbyes and share stories of Mammen and her life. Her celebration was live-streamed through the...
WKYT 27
Four Kentuckians receive the Gift of Heat from Fayette Heating and Air
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Four Kentuckians had Christmas come early this year. Fayette Heating and Air gave out HVAC systems for their Gift of Heat event Thursday morning. Each of the four people nominated hoped that they would be the ones to win the new HVAC system, but none of them expected that they would all be winners.
