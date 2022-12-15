Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
The Grinch visits East Coast Garden Center
The grouchy, green Grinch greeted people of all ages Dec. 10, as the East Coast Garden Center near Millsboro transformed into Whoville. Joining the Mean One was Mayor Augustus Maywho and his would-be fiancee Martha May. Just like the 2000 film “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” starring Jim Carrey, Maywho has a keen eye for Martha and even proposed to her at noon inside the East Coast Garden Center greenhouses – she declined. This story has a happy ending, though, as the actors Mark Voelkel and Cindy Spencer are actually engaged in real life.
Cape Gazette
Southern Delaware Tourism 2023 photo contest opens Jan. 1
To celebrate Southern Delaware and keep it top of mind throughout the winter with visitors planning 2023 travel, Southern Delaware Tourism is launching its seventh annual photo contest. Both locals and visitors are invited and encouraged to enter. Entries will be accepted from midnight, Sunday, Jan. 1, through 5 p.m.,...
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do this Week in Sussex County
Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Sussex, DE shares five things to do with your kids in Sussex County over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID Sussex's picks for the five things to do in the Sussex County with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!. 1....
Ocean City Today
Data shows moving Sunfest right call for Ocean City
Date changed extended shoulder season, kept event alive. Moving this year’s Sunfest to a late October date to accommodate the ultimately canceled Oceans Calling Festival was initially seen as a risky move to some. But according to visitor and spending data requested to help enhance tourism and streamline advertising...
Cape Gazette
American Legions lead winter coat drive
Headed by Candice Ruckle, Lewes Elementary first-grade teacher and American Legion Auxiliary member, American Legions in Sussex County collected coats and other winter wear in the annual Keep Our Community Warm campaign. In all, 67 children’s and 124 adult coats, along with numerous hats and gloves, were donated and distributed to students in the Cape Henlopen and Indian River school districts. Adult coats were donated to several organizations throughout the county.
WBOC
Georgetown Tiny Homes Still Expected to Open Before New Year Despite Issues
GEORGETOWN, Del. -- While the Springboard Collaborative has faced several delays in opening the pallet shelter village or tiny homes to the homeless community in Georgetown, project leaders are hopeful that people can begin moving in before the New Year. The latest delay was due to an unavailability of electrical...
Cape Gazette
Historic caboose ready for move to Lewes display site Dec. 19
Stango Park in Lewes will be receiving a gift just in time for the holidays – a shiny-red, restored vintage Pennsylvania Railroad caboose. The vehicle will be moved by Coastal Towing early Monday, Dec. 19, and placed on the section of preserved track between the Lewes Public Library and the Rollins Community Center.
Cape Gazette
Is the Lightship Overfalls haunted?
Is the historic Lightship Overfalls in Lewes haunted?. According to paranormal investigator Rick Warner, there is no doubt about it, and he claims to have collected proof during a recent Phantom Detectives investigation of the ship. “Big Red,” docked at Canalfront Park, is an iconic landmark in the Cape Region...
An Honest Review of La Tonalteca in Millsboro, Delaware
I think it's important to preface this review by saying that I am not a huge fan of Mexican food. I've never been one of those people to go crazy for tacos and margs. For me, Chinese and sushi is where it's at.
WBOC
Post Office Closure Causes Frustration Among Some Trappe Neighbors
TRAPPE, Md. - The Post Office, in Trappe, has been closed since early October. Town leaders say it was a pipe burst inside. Now, there are signs on the doors turning people away. And the closure is forcing some people, in town, to drive to Cambridge just so they can get their mail. Those in town, are becoming more and more frustrated by the day.
WMDT.com
Veggie prices up 80%, local supermarket says it’s not a problem in Salisbury
DELMARVA – Vegetable prices are seeing a record spike across the country, due to weather and inflation. “You’re talking about a surge of 80% which is enormous,” says Cailey Locaklaire, the President of the Maryland Retailers Association. Vegetable prices saw an 8% jump in the month of...
WGMD Radio
Early Morning Seaford-area Fire Accidental – Vehicle & Home Damaged
An early morning garage fire on Clark Road in Seaford Friday damaged a vehicle and a home and has been ruled accidental by the State Fire Marshal. Blades firefighters were called around 3:30am and found a vehicle on fire – and spreading to an adjacent home, which was occupied at the time. All the occupants escaped without injury. Firefighters from Bridgeville, Laurel, Seaford and County paramedics were on the scene or provided backup.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth BoA’s denial of retaining wall variance challenged
The property owners who illegally built a retaining wall along the edge of Lake Gerar in Rehoboth Beach have filed a lawsuit against the city’s board of adjustment for denying a variance that would have allowed the retaining wall to remain. This issue on the northern edge of the...
Cape Gazette
Georgetown investigating cleanup of old Donovans Road dump
Georgetown has entered into an agreement with the state to voluntarily conduct a remediation investigation of an old municipal landfill off Donovans Road. Located on about 16 acres on the northeast side of the road, around the bend from Donovan Salvage Works, the property was the town’s waste disposal facility from 1938 until 1969.
starpublications.online
Developer purchases Nylon Capital Shopping Center with help from city of Seaford, state
Years ago, the Nylon Shopping Center in Seaford was hustling and bustling this time of year as area residents came to the center to do their Christmas shopping. It only seemed fitting that the announcement of the purchase and the redevelopment of the center was announced in front of the former Woolworth’s store last Tuesday, during the Christmas season.
WBOC
UPDATED: Serious Pedestrian Crash in Berlin
BERLIN, Md.- The Berlin Town Police Department is investigating a serious pedestrian car accident in Berlin. Police say the accident happened on Old Ocean City Boulevard near Burley Oak. Police say a 55-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman both of Ocean Pines were hit by a 2007 Jeep Cherokee. The...
Cape Gazette
Crews working to remove submerged car
Crews have been working all morning and into the afternoon Dec. 16 to remove a submerged vehicle from the Broadkill River near Milton Memorial Park. Milton Police, Delaware State Police, DNREC Natural Resources police and other emergency personnel are on the scene overseeing the effort. There are no reports of injuries related to the incident.
WMDT.com
Crash in Berlin sends three to the hospital
BERLIN, Md. – Berlin Police are investigating a serious crash that happened on Route 50. Police say they were dispatched to Route 818 and Route 50 for a crash involving two vehicles. One vehicle was on fire, police say. A GMC truck with a camper trailer attached was crossing Route 50, when it collided with a Ford F-150, according to police. Investigators say the GMC went up in flames after the impact.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Woman Stabbed, Carjacked In Lewes On Thursday
Delaware State Police have arrested 27-year-old Justice Bowser of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for a carjacking that occurred yesterday in Lewes. Officials said on December 15, 2022, at approximately 5:48 a.m., troopers responded to the 17,000 block of Valley Drive in Lewes for a reported carjacking. The investigation showed that the 56-year-old victim remotely started her vehicle while she was inside her residence. She walked outside, opened the driver’s side car door, and placed her purse inside the vehicle. She heard the car door shut after she walked toward the vehicle’s rear hatch to retrieve an item. When she walked back to the driver’s side, she observed Bowser standing by the driver’s side car door and a child seated on the passenger side according to police. The victim attempted to remove Bowser when Bowser got into the vehicle, however, Bowser stabbed the victim in the arm with an unknown object and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle police said.
starpublications.online
Danny Lee Spicer, 64
Danny Lee Spicer, lifelong resident of Laurel and first born son of Robert Lee and Janice Mae Spicer, died on Tuesday, Dec. 6 after a long illness. In his prime years he enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, boating, and growing cannabis. He is survived by a brother, Timmy Lee Spicer of...
