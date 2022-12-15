ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

KELOLAND TV

Why buying a home is out of reach for many South Dakota residents

A series of economic factors has coalesced over the past two years to make it extremely difficult or even impossible for many people in South Dakota to achieve the American Dream of homeownership. The price of new and existing homes has skyrocketed in recent years at a time when modest...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

LNI’s Corporate Hand Game Tournament exposes community members to Lakota culture

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Friday, the Lakota Nation Invitational hosted its annual Corporate Hand Game tournament. Sixteen teams consisting of various Rapid City community and business leaders engaged in some friendly competition during the annual tournament. The tournament allows the community to gain insight into the cultural revitalization happening...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

South Dakota DOT might have rest of I-90 open Saturday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If the weather finally cooperates, the South Dakota Department of Transportation believes they will have Interstate 90 east of Rapid City open by Saturday afternoon. The opening would be in two stages:. I-90 from Rapid City to Wall might open early Saturday afternoon. The stretch...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City resumes trash collection

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City landfill reopened and Rapid City Solid Waste Division (RCSWD) resumed trash collection on Thursday. RCSWD said they will start with collecting Tuesday’s routes on Thursday morning. They said they will not be collecting recycling this week to allow them to catch...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Rapid City Area Schools search for superintendent

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Area Schools’ Board of Education is now accepting applications for a superintendent into the 2023-2024 school year. Hopefuls seeking the position can find the application on multiple platforms such as Indeed, Associated School Board of South Dakota, the Rapid City area schools website, and School Administrators of South Dakota.
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Man stranded for days in winter storm rescued by Pennington County responders

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Pennington County Search and Rescue reports a snowcat helped rescue a man stranded in his car for days in the winter storm. According to their Facebook post, the man left to gather firewood earlier this week when his car became stuck. Poor cell service prevented the man from reaching anyone by phone. The man stayed warm in his car until it ran out of gas Wednesday morning. The man had been reported missing until he was finally able to get a signal and sent a short text asking for help before his battery died.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Landowners feel sidelined as Custer plans wastewater discharge into French Creek

Critics of a city’s decision to release treated wastewater into a scenic and historic Black Hills creek say it could pollute the water and is being done without sufficient input from affected residents. The city of Custer is upgrading its wastewater treatment system because of projected population growth and maintenance problems with the current system. […] The post Landowners feel sidelined as Custer plans wastewater discharge into French Creek appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
CUSTER, SD
kotatv.com

LNI wraps up with Championship Saturday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Day four of the Lakota Nation Invitational did not disappoint as teams battled on “Championship Saturday.” Plus, the South Dakota Mines basketball teams saddled up in the King Center as they took on the New Mexico Highlands Cowboys and Cowgirls. Ben Burns breaks down those highlights.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Traffic rolling again on Interstate 90

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After days of fighting wind and snow, crews are finally able to open Interstate 90 throughout the state. Parts of I-90 east of Rapid City were opened in the morning and the remaining blocked stretches opened before noon. The Rapid City to Wyoming state line section was opened Friday.
RAPID CITY, SD

