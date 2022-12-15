Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Why buying a home is out of reach for many South Dakota residents
A series of economic factors has coalesced over the past two years to make it extremely difficult or even impossible for many people in South Dakota to achieve the American Dream of homeownership. The price of new and existing homes has skyrocketed in recent years at a time when modest...
kotatv.com
Ellsworth AFB receives international award for air show
After a winter storm shut down most of I-90, the South Dakota Department of Transportation officially reopened the interstate on Saturday. Robbinsdale Lounge opened its doors to help distribute toys to families in need.
sdpb.org
Considering the low flows in Rapid Creek, the brown trout and sustaining something wild in all of us
It was an odd thing to be doing, I suppose, in the middle of a blizzard. Or at least in the middle of what they were calling a blizzard, outside of town, at least, where the interstate was closed and snow carried by wind gusts topping 50 mph was blotting out vast stretches of the landscape.
kotatv.com
‘Lane of Lights’ tradition continues in Hill City
Young Native mother's death sparks questions
Abbey Lynn Steele was walking to buy soda in November on the day of her arrest. It wasn't her first time dealing with the law. For reasons that are under investigation, her heart stopped at the South Dakota jail a few hours after
Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals
Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
kotatv.com
LNI’s Corporate Hand Game Tournament exposes community members to Lakota culture
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Friday, the Lakota Nation Invitational hosted its annual Corporate Hand Game tournament. Sixteen teams consisting of various Rapid City community and business leaders engaged in some friendly competition during the annual tournament. The tournament allows the community to gain insight into the cultural revitalization happening...
kotatv.com
South Dakota DOT might have rest of I-90 open Saturday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If the weather finally cooperates, the South Dakota Department of Transportation believes they will have Interstate 90 east of Rapid City open by Saturday afternoon. The opening would be in two stages:. I-90 from Rapid City to Wall might open early Saturday afternoon. The stretch...
kotatv.com
Live interview with SD Mines head football coach Charlie Flohr
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -We caught up with South Dakota Mines head football coach Charlie Flohr to chat about his team’s season. The Hardrockers went 7-4 to record back to back winning seasons for the first time since 1985.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City resumes trash collection
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City landfill reopened and Rapid City Solid Waste Division (RCSWD) resumed trash collection on Thursday. RCSWD said they will start with collecting Tuesday’s routes on Thursday morning. They said they will not be collecting recycling this week to allow them to catch...
KEVN
Rapid City Area Schools search for superintendent
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Area Schools’ Board of Education is now accepting applications for a superintendent into the 2023-2024 school year. Hopefuls seeking the position can find the application on multiple platforms such as Indeed, Associated School Board of South Dakota, the Rapid City area schools website, and School Administrators of South Dakota.
dakotanewsnow.com
Man stranded for days in winter storm rescued by Pennington County responders
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Pennington County Search and Rescue reports a snowcat helped rescue a man stranded in his car for days in the winter storm. According to their Facebook post, the man left to gather firewood earlier this week when his car became stuck. Poor cell service prevented the man from reaching anyone by phone. The man stayed warm in his car until it ran out of gas Wednesday morning. The man had been reported missing until he was finally able to get a signal and sent a short text asking for help before his battery died.
WATCH: Deadwood SD Woman Embraces Record Snow!
What do you do when you get more snow than you have ever imagined?. Like this lady in Deadwood South Dakota. There is absolutely NO WAY she can shovel that much snow with what she is caring. Most machines would not be able to make it through that. But that...
Landowners feel sidelined as Custer plans wastewater discharge into French Creek
Critics of a city’s decision to release treated wastewater into a scenic and historic Black Hills creek say it could pollute the water and is being done without sufficient input from affected residents. The city of Custer is upgrading its wastewater treatment system because of projected population growth and maintenance problems with the current system. […] The post Landowners feel sidelined as Custer plans wastewater discharge into French Creek appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KEVN
Pennington County Search and Rescue team responds to calls during severe weather
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Thursday, the Pennington County Search and Rescue team responded to a call about a missing person near the Wyoming and South Dakota state line. And while the person was located and saved, this situation highlights the dangers of not heeding no-travel advisories during severe weather.
kotatv.com
LNI wraps up with Championship Saturday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Day four of the Lakota Nation Invitational did not disappoint as teams battled on “Championship Saturday.” Plus, the South Dakota Mines basketball teams saddled up in the King Center as they took on the New Mexico Highlands Cowboys and Cowgirls. Ben Burns breaks down those highlights.
kotatv.com
A reminder to keep your outside furnace equipment clear during winter storm conditions
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Keeping your home warm and toasty is vital during storms like we have seen. If natural gas keeps your home warm, there are a few precautions to know about during storms. Montana-Dakota Utilities says during storms, a covered meter can cause an issue with the...
SDDOT cautions drivers about shortcuts in storm
As sections of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 remain closed today, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has a reminder: Don't use secondary highways as a shortcut or a bypass.
KEVN
Traffic rolling again on Interstate 90
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After days of fighting wind and snow, crews are finally able to open Interstate 90 throughout the state. Parts of I-90 east of Rapid City were opened in the morning and the remaining blocked stretches opened before noon. The Rapid City to Wyoming state line section was opened Friday.
