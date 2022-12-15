SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Pennington County Search and Rescue reports a snowcat helped rescue a man stranded in his car for days in the winter storm. According to their Facebook post, the man left to gather firewood earlier this week when his car became stuck. Poor cell service prevented the man from reaching anyone by phone. The man stayed warm in his car until it ran out of gas Wednesday morning. The man had been reported missing until he was finally able to get a signal and sent a short text asking for help before his battery died.

PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO