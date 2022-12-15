Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia
Savannah Police arrest man in connection to violent crime spree
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police has arrested a man in connection to several violent crimes in the area, including homicide. Police say they arrested and charged Adaunte Jermain Kimble, 21, with two counts of aggravated assault and armed robbery. On December 13, officers responded to the 12400 block of...
Savannah police searching for child’s guardian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah police are asking for the public’s help to find a child’s guardian. Officers located Chase Wilson at NE 36th St and Ash St. If you have any information call 911.
Search over, one in custody in connection to Saturday shooting in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a shooting in Burton. Officials say deputies responded to a shots fired call on Possum Hill Road in Burton around 10 a.m.Saturday. Once they arrived on scene, they learned 27-year-old Tommie Lee Gill...
Man arrested for shooting former girlfriend in business on Mall Blvd.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been arrested and charged with fatally shooting a former girlfriend at a business on Mall Boulevard on Thursday, Dec. 15. According to police, 22-year-old Alphonso Xavier Irving has been booked into the Chatham County jail on a murder charge. Irving is accused of...
UPDATE: Child reunited with guardian after being found on 36th St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Update: The child has been reunited with his guardian, according to Savannah police. Savannah police are asking for the public’s help to find a child’s guardian. Officers located Chase Wilson at NE 36th St and Ash St. If you have any information call 911.
One dead, one in custody after Friday night homicide in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One man is dead and another has been arrested following a Friday night shooting, according to Chatham County Police. Police say 35-year-old Carey Powers, Jr. was found dead in his apartment in the 1000 block of King George Boulevard Friday evening. Officials say he had gunshot wounds.
Intersection of Wheaton and Mastick St. closed due to pedestrian crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The intersection of Wheaton and Mastick Streets is closed due to a pedestrian crash. Savannah Police say a motorcycle struck a pedestrian around 5 p.m. Sunday, and first responders transported the pedestrian to the hospital. No word yet on the extent of the pedestrian’s injuries. The...
Savannah City Council approves LOST offer, sending to Chatham Co. Commission for consideration
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah City Council has unanimously approved a new Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) distribution offer. The new offer is now being sent to Chatham County Commission for consideration. If approved, the County’s portion of LOST proceeds would go up from 24 percent in the first year...
Savannah man facing federal charges in connection to Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man is facing federal charges in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Dominic Box was captured on U.S. Capitol video footage, as well as countless open source posts, photographs, and videos. This includes Box’s own Facebook livestreams of the...
Bluffton hires new police chief
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The town of Bluffton announced their new police chief this week. Just more than one year ago, Joe Babkiewicz was leaving the Bluffton Police Department after almost 14 years of employment. Now, he’s coming to serve in a new role, the department’s chief. “I...
Work continues on reopening portion of McQueen’s Trail
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC has been following the years-long construction project on the McQueen’s Trail since it was damaged by several hurricanes. Back in May, Chatham County’s portion was close to reopening, but other parts were not done. Right now, about two miles headed west from...
Holiday safety tips from Statesboro Police
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Parking lots for malls or shopping centers can be as busy as the highway during this holiday shopping season. But that also brings out the crooks who’ll steal the gifts you buy before you can even take them home. The closer we get to Christmas...
Richmond Hill Fire Department’s Breakfast with Santa event returns
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Usually we picture Santa on a sleigh but Saturday morning he rode into town on a fire engine, courtesy of the Richmond Hill Fire Department. The department held their annual Breakfast with Santa community event this morning. Firefighters cooked up sausage, pancakes, potatoes and eggs...
Menorah lighting kicks off Savannah Hannukah celebrations
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday is the first night of Hannukah. The eight-night long Jewish celebration known as the “festival of lights” got underway at sundown. The lighting of the first two candles on Savannah’s giant Menorah meant the start of Hannukah celebrations in the Hostess City.
Greenbriar Gift Wrap Fundraiser
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Usually one of the last things on the Christmas checklist is to actually wrap the gifts. But if you still need help – one local non-profit has got you covered. The whole concept is really simple – bring your presents to the Oglethorpe mall, pay...
Savannah church teaming up with Angel Tree Ministries to provide gifts for 60 kids
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a special day for some at one Savannah church Saturday evening. It’s not your typical toy giveaway. These kids all have loved ones who are incarcerated. The gifts donated from community members who sponsor them hoping to help these kids stay connected with...
INTERVIEW: When Christmas Was Young
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This Sunday night get ready to grab your hot cocoa and cozy up on the couch for the latest CBS original holiday movie, “When Christmas Was Young.”. Featuring an original Christmas song from the film’s executive producer, singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow, this Nashville music-themed romcom is one you won’t want to miss.
Talking top trends on YouTube in 2022
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - YouTube recently revealed their Top Trending Videos that redefined pop culture in 2022. Madeline Buxton, a YouTube trends expert, spoke about the results.
Music by Clayton Hackle
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Empire has been making an impact on the country music scene for years with several national stars coming out of Statesboro. And the next in line might be from just a little farther up the road. Clayton Hackle is from Metter, he is steadily...
Trustees Garden Christmas Festival underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If your kid has grown up in Georgia, there’s a good chance that they’ve never seen real snow. One group made it their mission Saturday to give kids in the Savannah area some snow-based fun. The Trustees Garden Christmas Festival, brought in an Atlanta-based...
