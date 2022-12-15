ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

Savannah Police arrest man in connection to violent crime spree

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police has arrested a man in connection to several violent crimes in the area, including homicide. Police say they arrested and charged Adaunte Jermain Kimble, 21, with two counts of aggravated assault and armed robbery. On December 13, officers responded to the 12400 block of...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Man arrested for shooting former girlfriend in business on Mall Blvd.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been arrested and charged with fatally shooting a former girlfriend at a business on Mall Boulevard on Thursday, Dec. 15. According to police, 22-year-old Alphonso Xavier Irving has been booked into the Chatham County jail on a murder charge. Irving is accused of...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

UPDATE: Child reunited with guardian after being found on 36th St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Update: The child has been reunited with his guardian, according to Savannah police. Savannah police are asking for the public’s help to find a child’s guardian. Officers located Chase Wilson at NE 36th St and Ash St. If you have any information call 911.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

One dead, one in custody after Friday night homicide in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One man is dead and another has been arrested following a Friday night shooting, according to Chatham County Police. Police say 35-year-old Carey Powers, Jr. was found dead in his apartment in the 1000 block of King George Boulevard Friday evening. Officials say he had gunshot wounds.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Intersection of Wheaton and Mastick St. closed due to pedestrian crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The intersection of Wheaton and Mastick Streets is closed due to a pedestrian crash. Savannah Police say a motorcycle struck a pedestrian around 5 p.m. Sunday, and first responders transported the pedestrian to the hospital. No word yet on the extent of the pedestrian’s injuries. The...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Bluffton hires new police chief

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The town of Bluffton announced their new police chief this week. Just more than one year ago, Joe Babkiewicz was leaving the Bluffton Police Department after almost 14 years of employment. Now, he’s coming to serve in a new role, the department’s chief. “I...
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

Work continues on reopening portion of McQueen’s Trail

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC has been following the years-long construction project on the McQueen’s Trail since it was damaged by several hurricanes. Back in May, Chatham County’s portion was close to reopening, but other parts were not done. Right now, about two miles headed west from...
wtoc.com

Holiday safety tips from Statesboro Police

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Parking lots for malls or shopping centers can be as busy as the highway during this holiday shopping season. But that also brings out the crooks who’ll steal the gifts you buy before you can even take them home. The closer we get to Christmas...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Richmond Hill Fire Department’s Breakfast with Santa event returns

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Usually we picture Santa on a sleigh but Saturday morning he rode into town on a fire engine, courtesy of the Richmond Hill Fire Department. The department held their annual Breakfast with Santa community event this morning. Firefighters cooked up sausage, pancakes, potatoes and eggs...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
wtoc.com

Menorah lighting kicks off Savannah Hannukah celebrations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday is the first night of Hannukah. The eight-night long Jewish celebration known as the “festival of lights” got underway at sundown. The lighting of the first two candles on Savannah’s giant Menorah meant the start of Hannukah celebrations in the Hostess City.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Greenbriar Gift Wrap Fundraiser

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Usually one of the last things on the Christmas checklist is to actually wrap the gifts. But if you still need help – one local non-profit has got you covered. The whole concept is really simple – bring your presents to the Oglethorpe mall, pay...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

INTERVIEW: When Christmas Was Young

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This Sunday night get ready to grab your hot cocoa and cozy up on the couch for the latest CBS original holiday movie, “When Christmas Was Young.”. Featuring an original Christmas song from the film’s executive producer, singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow, this Nashville music-themed romcom is one you won’t want to miss.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Talking top trends on YouTube in 2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - YouTube recently revealed their Top Trending Videos that redefined pop culture in 2022. Madeline Buxton, a YouTube trends expert, spoke about the results.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Music by Clayton Hackle

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Empire has been making an impact on the country music scene for years with several national stars coming out of Statesboro. And the next in line might be from just a little farther up the road. Clayton Hackle is from Metter, he is steadily...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Trustees Garden Christmas Festival underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If your kid has grown up in Georgia, there’s a good chance that they’ve never seen real snow. One group made it their mission Saturday to give kids in the Savannah area some snow-based fun. The Trustees Garden Christmas Festival, brought in an Atlanta-based...
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy