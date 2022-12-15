The grouchy, green Grinch greeted people of all ages Dec. 10, as the East Coast Garden Center near Millsboro transformed into Whoville. Joining the Mean One was Mayor Augustus Maywho and his would-be fiancee Martha May. Just like the 2000 film “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” starring Jim Carrey, Maywho has a keen eye for Martha and even proposed to her at noon inside the East Coast Garden Center greenhouses – she declined. This story has a happy ending, though, as the actors Mark Voelkel and Cindy Spencer are actually engaged in real life.

MILLSBORO, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO