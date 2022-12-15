Read full article on original website
Ocean City Today
Interior redesign floated for Ocean City convention center
The days may be numbered for the dated carpets and drab paint colors that dominate the interior of the Ocean City convention center as a fresh, brand-heavy makeover inches closer to reality. Members of the city’s Tourism Commission were impressed this week over the possibility of swapping out the traditional-looking...
Ocean City Today
Data shows moving Sunfest right call for Ocean City
Date changed extended shoulder season, kept event alive. Moving this year’s Sunfest to a late October date to accommodate the ultimately canceled Oceans Calling Festival was initially seen as a risky move to some. But according to visitor and spending data requested to help enhance tourism and streamline advertising...
Cape Gazette
The Grinch visits East Coast Garden Center
The grouchy, green Grinch greeted people of all ages Dec. 10, as the East Coast Garden Center near Millsboro transformed into Whoville. Joining the Mean One was Mayor Augustus Maywho and his would-be fiancee Martha May. Just like the 2000 film “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” starring Jim Carrey, Maywho has a keen eye for Martha and even proposed to her at noon inside the East Coast Garden Center greenhouses – she declined. This story has a happy ending, though, as the actors Mark Voelkel and Cindy Spencer are actually engaged in real life.
Cape Gazette
Brighten your guests’ holidays with delicious beach eats
Holidays mean guests – especially for those of us who live here at the beach. As a dining destination, it makes sense for our friends and family to experience the very best of our culinary landscape. To that end, I’ve come up with a short list of new spots and pick hits that do a good job representing what our restaurants have to offer.
Cape Gazette
Southern Delaware Tourism 2023 photo contest opens Jan. 1
To celebrate Southern Delaware and keep it top of mind throughout the winter with visitors planning 2023 travel, Southern Delaware Tourism is launching its seventh annual photo contest. Both locals and visitors are invited and encouraged to enter. Entries will be accepted from midnight, Sunday, Jan. 1, through 5 p.m.,...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City staff to recommend regulations for LED lights
The lights could soon be going down in the city as resort officials begin seriously looking at regulating previously unrestricted LED fixtures. Prompted largely by the glaringly intense lights that shine across the Sinepuxent Bay from the eight-story Cambria Hotel near the Route 50 bridge, discussions have been going on for months about the city’s ability to regulate lighting.
Ocean City Today
New bids for Ocean City downtown rec complex closer to budget
The second time may be a charm for receipt of bids to complete the site work phase of planned renovations to the the resort’s downtown recreation complex. After a significant sticker shock moment caused by two high proposals opened in June, Ocean City Council members sent the project back to the drawing board to seek a price closer to the original $2.2 million budget.
Ocean City Today
Worcester County Liquor Board briefs
The Worcester County Board of License Commissioners discussed the following during its Dec. 7 meeting:. The board approved the transfer of a Class-B seven-day license from Crush and Crab to Roadie Joe, located at 525 Main Street in Berlin. Owners of the restaurant asked permission to host a two-piece, non-amplified band outside from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and a three-piece, amplified band inside from 2-10 p.m., three days per week. They only received permission for the latter, with the board citing noise at the already dangerous intersection of Worcester Highway and South Main Street.
Cape Gazette
Historic caboose ready for move to Lewes display site Dec. 19
Stango Park in Lewes will be receiving a gift just in time for the holidays – a shiny-red, restored vintage Pennsylvania Railroad caboose. The vehicle will be moved by Coastal Towing early Monday, Dec. 19, and placed on the section of preserved track between the Lewes Public Library and the Rollins Community Center.
Bay Net
Firefighters Respond To Fire At Weis Markets In Calvert County
SOLOMONS, Md. — On December 15, first responders were called to reports of a commercial fire in Solomons. At approximately 7:20 a.m. the Solomons Volunteers were dispatched for a reported electrical fire at Weis Markets. Quickly, Engine 34 responded. Chief 3A arrived on the scene and established command. Additional...
starpublications.online
Developer purchases Nylon Capital Shopping Center with help from city of Seaford, state
Years ago, the Nylon Shopping Center in Seaford was hustling and bustling this time of year as area residents came to the center to do their Christmas shopping. It only seemed fitting that the announcement of the purchase and the redevelopment of the center was announced in front of the former Woolworth’s store last Tuesday, during the Christmas season.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth BoA’s denial of retaining wall variance challenged
The property owners who illegally built a retaining wall along the edge of Lake Gerar in Rehoboth Beach have filed a lawsuit against the city’s board of adjustment for denying a variance that would have allowed the retaining wall to remain. This issue on the northern edge of the...
Cape Gazette
Georgetown investigating cleanup of old Donovans Road dump
Georgetown has entered into an agreement with the state to voluntarily conduct a remediation investigation of an old municipal landfill off Donovans Road. Located on about 16 acres on the northeast side of the road, around the bend from Donovan Salvage Works, the property was the town’s waste disposal facility from 1938 until 1969.
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do this Week in Sussex County
Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Sussex, DE shares five things to do with your kids in Sussex County over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID Sussex's picks for the five things to do in the Sussex County with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!. 1....
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth task force recommends sharing costs of new utility
Last month, in an effort to fund 100% of a multimillion-dollar capital improvements list, the Rehoboth Beach Stormwater Utility Task Force voted in favor of a billing method that would tax a typical residential property hundreds of dollars annually, while nonresidential properties could pay thousands. This month, during a meeting...
Cape Gazette
Milton council approves DEStorage annexation
Milton Town Council unanimously approved the annexation of a half-acre parcel at the corner of Route 16 and Palmer Street Extended that is part of a seven-acre lot planned to be developed as a DEStorage self-storage facility. Council passed the annexation quickly at its Dec. 5 meeting, as has been...
talbotspy.org
Talbot County Council Meeting Highlights, Tuesday, December 13, 2022
These highlights only reflect the business items covered from the Council’s approved agenda. To view the complete County Council meeting, please visit: Talbot County Meeting Videos – Talbot County, Maryland (www.talbotcountymd.gov). Presentation by the Honorable Stephen H. Kehoe, Judge, Circuit Court for Talbot County – Judge Kehoe congratulated...
Hogan puts $100 million toward new Easton hospital
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced today he will put $100 million toward building a new University of Maryland hospital in Easton, Talbot County.
virginiatraveltips.com
10 Beautiful Delaware Beaches (to Add to Your Bucket List!)
This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Are you searching for the most beautiful Delaware beaches to visit this coming summer? We’ve got you covered!. From the most popular beaches in Delaware (such as Rehoboth...
WBOC
UPDATED: Serious Pedestrian Crash in Berlin
BERLIN, Md.- The Berlin Town Police Department is investigating a serious pedestrian car accident in Berlin. Police say the accident happened on Old Ocean City Boulevard near Burley Oak. Police say a 55-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman both of Ocean Pines were hit by a 2007 Jeep Cherokee. The...
