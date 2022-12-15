Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Honest Review of La Tonalteca in Millsboro, DelawareKatie CherrixMillsboro, DE
Popular discount supermarket chain opening new Maryland store location this monthKristen WaltersSalisbury, MD
Four Favorite Chinese Restaurants on the Lower Delmarva PeninsulaKatie CherrixBerlin, MD
Three Safe Places to Enjoy Nightlife Near Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
How to Host a Delmarvalous Christmas Dinner: What to Serve and Where to Buy It LocallyKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Ocean City Today
Commercial parking changes floated for downtown Ocean City
Requirements could be eliminated south of Third Street. In an effort to encourage commercial development off the Boardwalk, Ocean City staff members were directed this week to look into eliminating certain parking requirements south of Third Street. At a joint meeting between City Council members and planning commissioners on Tuesday,...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City staff to recommend regulations for LED lights
The lights could soon be going down in the city as resort officials begin seriously looking at regulating previously unrestricted LED fixtures. Prompted largely by the glaringly intense lights that shine across the Sinepuxent Bay from the eight-story Cambria Hotel near the Route 50 bridge, discussions have been going on for months about the city’s ability to regulate lighting.
Cape Gazette
Georgetown investigating cleanup of old Donovans Road dump
Georgetown has entered into an agreement with the state to voluntarily conduct a remediation investigation of an old municipal landfill off Donovans Road. Located on about 16 acres on the northeast side of the road, around the bend from Donovan Salvage Works, the property was the town’s waste disposal facility from 1938 until 1969.
WBOC
Fewer Officers Could be on the Streets of Ocean City This Summer
OCEAN CITY, Md -- The Ocean City Police Department has seen a decline in seasonal applicants. Despite the challenges, OCPD says it's not time to hit the panic button. So far this year, only 35 people have applied for a seasonal position with OCPD as an officer or public safety aid. Last year, there was a total of 115 applicants.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth BoA’s denial of retaining wall variance challenged
The property owners who illegally built a retaining wall along the edge of Lake Gerar in Rehoboth Beach have filed a lawsuit against the city’s board of adjustment for denying a variance that would have allowed the retaining wall to remain. This issue on the northern edge of the...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth task force recommends sharing costs of new utility
Last month, in an effort to fund 100% of a multimillion-dollar capital improvements list, the Rehoboth Beach Stormwater Utility Task Force voted in favor of a billing method that would tax a typical residential property hundreds of dollars annually, while nonresidential properties could pay thousands. This month, during a meeting...
Cape Gazette
Ritter application should be approved
Atlantic Concrete Co. has a large sign on Old Orchard Road that warns those in the area about the firm’s work. It reads: “We are an early rising and extremely hardworking concrete plant. Unfortunately, our work inherently is noisy and very dusty.” The sign also says Atlantic Concrete has been in business for 45 years and plans to remain for at least another 45. It’s the company’s way of saying, “We were here first.” Development has surrounded the concrete plant on all sides, and it’s likely some new residents were unaware of the operation. Some have complained.
WBOC
Fruitland Police Department Welcomes Motorcycles to Fleet
FRUITLAND, Md. - The Fruitland Police Department has added four new motorcycles to its fleet. Chief Krah Plunkert says that when the department asked the city council for two motorcycles it offered the department four. Plunkert says the motorcycles were paid for by grants and donations, and not a penny from the taxpayer.
Cape Gazette
Sussex council will act on new zoning district
Sussex County officials have resurrected a new zoning district aimed at large developments of more than 200 acres with mixed residential and commercial uses. The district would require only one rezoning application instead of multiple applications now required for mixed-use developments. During county council’s Dec. 13 meeting, assistant county attorney...
Cape Gazette
Historic caboose ready for move to Lewes display site Dec. 19
Stango Park in Lewes will be receiving a gift just in time for the holidays – a shiny-red, restored vintage Pennsylvania Railroad caboose. The vehicle will be moved by Coastal Towing early Monday, Dec. 19, and placed on the section of preserved track between the Lewes Public Library and the Rollins Community Center.
Cape Gazette
Southern Delaware Tourism 2023 photo contest opens Jan. 1
To celebrate Southern Delaware and keep it top of mind throughout the winter with visitors planning 2023 travel, Southern Delaware Tourism is launching its seventh annual photo contest. Both locals and visitors are invited and encouraged to enter. Entries will be accepted from midnight, Sunday, Jan. 1, through 5 p.m.,...
WBOC
Georgetown Tiny Homes Still Expected to Open Before New Year Despite Issues
GEORGETOWN, Del. -- While the Springboard Collaborative has faced several delays in opening the pallet shelter village or tiny homes to the homeless community in Georgetown, project leaders are hopeful that people can begin moving in before the New Year. The latest delay was due to an unavailability of electrical...
An Honest Review of La Tonalteca in Millsboro, Delaware
I think it's important to preface this review by saying that I am not a huge fan of Mexican food. I've never been one of those people to go crazy for tacos and margs. For me, Chinese and sushi is where it's at.
WBOC
UPDATED: Serious Pedestrian Crash in Berlin
BERLIN, Md.- The Berlin Town Police Department is investigating a serious pedestrian car accident in Berlin. Police say the accident happened on Old Ocean City Boulevard near Burley Oak. Police say a 55-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman both of Ocean Pines were hit by a 2007 Jeep Cherokee. The...
WBOC
Post Office Closure Causes Frustration Among Some Trappe Neighbors
TRAPPE, Md. - The Post Office, in Trappe, has been closed since early October. Town leaders say it was a pipe burst inside. Now, there are signs on the doors turning people away. And the closure is forcing some people, in town, to drive to Cambridge just so they can get their mail. Those in town, are becoming more and more frustrated by the day.
Cape Gazette
Donovan Salvage Works appeals $1.7 million fine
Georgetown-based scrapyard Donovan Salvage has appealed a $1.7 million fine issued by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. Citing at least dozens of ongoing violations, DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin issued the fine in early November. “Respondents were previously provided notice of many of these regulatory violations and...
Cape Gazette
Sussex council takes a look at code of conduct
During the recent election, several residents questioned Sussex County’s code of ethics, and suggested the county should have its own code. Currently, the county follows the state’s code of conduct, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Public Integrity Commission. During a Dec. 13 presentation to Sussex County...
starpublications.online
Developer purchases Nylon Capital Shopping Center with help from city of Seaford, state
Years ago, the Nylon Shopping Center in Seaford was hustling and bustling this time of year as area residents came to the center to do their Christmas shopping. It only seemed fitting that the announcement of the purchase and the redevelopment of the center was announced in front of the former Woolworth’s store last Tuesday, during the Christmas season.
Cape Gazette
American Legions lead winter coat drive
Headed by Candice Ruckle, Lewes Elementary first-grade teacher and American Legion Auxiliary member, American Legions in Sussex County collected coats and other winter wear in the annual Keep Our Community Warm campaign. In all, 67 children’s and 124 adult coats, along with numerous hats and gloves, were donated and distributed to students in the Cape Henlopen and Indian River school districts. Adult coats were donated to several organizations throughout the county.
Four Places to Have a Delicious Lunch in Worcester County, MD
If you're like me, you aren't ready to break the fast until after 11, which means lunch is arguably the most important meal of the day. The early birds can have their bacon and eggs. Here's a list of lunch places for those of us who believe fried chicken and burgers are perfectly acceptable as the day's first meal, served with lots of coffee, of course.
