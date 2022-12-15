ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Report: 49ers QB Brock Purdy to start vs. Seahawks

By Field Level Media
 3 days ago
Dec 11, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) looks towards the sideline before running a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy is expected to make his second career NFL start in Thursday's road game against the Seattle Seahawks, ESPN reported.

Purdy was a limited participant in practice all week and is listed as questionable with rib and oblique injuries. He sustained the injuries during the 49ers' 35-7 romp over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Purdy completed 16 of 21 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns versus the Buccaneers. He also rushed for a score for San Francisco (9-4), which could clinch the NFC West title with a win over Seattle (7-6) on Thursday night.

Purdy, 22, was selected with the last overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to earn the title of "Mr. Irrelevant." --Field Level Media

49ers clinch NFC West by dispatching Seahawks

Rookie Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes to tight end George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers clinched the NFC West title with a 21-13 victory against the host Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night. The 49ers (10-4) won their seventh consecutive game to take a three-game lead over the Seahawks...
Steelers not ready to name starting QB vs. Panthers

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin isn't ready to declare a starting quarterback for Sunday's game at Carolina. Rookie starter Kenny Pickett is in concussion protocol and doubtful to play. Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph both have worked with the first team in his absence, and Tomlin told reporters Friday he...
Reports: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy fined over $36K by NFL

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was fined a total of $36,281 by the NFL for his actions during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, multiple media outlets reported Friday. Per reports, Jeudy was fined $23,020 for making contact with a game official and $13,261...
Baker Mayfield looks for more magic as Rams face Packers

The Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers have fallen well short of expectations this season, but both teams are hoping to ride the momentum from exciting fourth-quarter comeback wins when they square off Monday night in Green Bay. Los Angeles (4-9) has followed up its Super Bowl season with...
Graham Harrell

Reports indicate Purdue football has found its offensive coordinator. An ESPN college football reporter is indicating that Purdue's new football coach is on the b…
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers OTA

Steelers not ready to name starting QB vs. Panthers. Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin isn't ready to declare a starting quarterback for Sunday's game at Carolina. Rookie starter Kenny Pickett is in concussion protocol and doubtful to play.
