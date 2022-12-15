Read full article on original website
Increasing potential for winter storm to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Confidence is increasing for a winter storm to impact Indiana right before the holidays. Winter storm potential Thursday-Saturday Our confidence is increasing in major winter weather impacts late this week and an arctic blast into the weekend. Biggest weather impact days Our sights are really set on Thursday and Friday right now as […]
Flurries ahead of sunshine finally returning to Indiana
Indianapolis – Flurries continue into the evening and early morning hours of Sunday. With the thermometer dropping much cooler, the moisture we see in the short term will fall in the form of snow flurries and pockets of light snow showers. A chance to see flurries will be present through Sunday, although, most of us will stay dry!
Significant Winter Storm to Impact Our Region
A significant winter storm will be impacting Illinois and Indiana later this week. It is expected to move through the area Thursday through the weekend with heavy rain, accumulating snow, high winds, sub-zero temperatures, and dangerously low wind-chill readings. The National Weather Service in Indianapolis issued a Special Statement about...
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Indiana
There are many great restaurants in Indiana but depending on your mood, sometimes, you want an experience that will leave you with a cool story that touches on more than just the food.
Three-peat La Niña winters and their history in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Back in mid-October, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center stated that there was a good chance for a third straight La Niña winter in Indiana. The official 2022-23 winter forecast called for above-average precipitation and an equal chance for above or...
INDOT opens 12 miles of new Interstate 69 north of Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Interstate 69 now reaches into Johnson County. The Indiana Department of Transportation officially opened 12 miles of the interstate project on Friday. With the opening, Interstate 69 now extends from Evansville north to SR 144, just inside the Johnson County line. The first traffic signal north...
Light snow showers in Indiana, cold blast coming
INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We are starting off with temperatures this morning in the 20s with feel-like temperatures in the teens. We stay cold today with light snow showers around. Tracking light snow showers in Indiana. Some flurries and snow showers will be around throughout the day and mostly...
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
Someone in Indiana has a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket for Wednesday’s drawing (Dec. 14) was sold at the Smoke Shop located at 1401 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 36-51-59-66-68 with the Powerball of 25. The winning ticket matched four out of five […]
Indiana Grown: Bubble Time Soap
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Brandy McClurg, owner of Bubble Time Soap. Bubble Time Soap is located in Hargerstown, Indiana. Visit the Facebook page here. Watch the videos to learn...
One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America
Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
More READI funds could be available in 2023
Counties across Indiana are still working on plans for the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative or READI and more money could be on the way. 92 counties across Indiana received a share of 500 million dollars in READI money according to Inside Indiana Business. Several projects are already in...
Assembly Hall scorer table for auction
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Would you like to own a piece of Indiana University history?. A sideline scorer table that was used in Assembly Hall during games is up for auction. These tables have a lot of basketball history and it goes back as far as 2006. There is a...
Indiana faces critical shortage of large-animal veterinarians
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kevin Underwood, a farmer from Tippecanoe County, raises pigs, corn, soybeans and popcorn. On average, he keeps around 100 hogs. Underwood’s veterinarian serves about 10 other farms in the area, but the animal doctor’s retirement is approaching. “The biggest issue we are facing is...
Samuels leads Mad Ants over Wisconsin
OSHKOSH, Wisc. (WANE) – Jermaine Samuels Jr. almost racked up a triple-double as the Mad Ants beat the Wisconsin Herd for the second time in three nights. Samuels tallied 20 points, 15 rebounds, and 8 assists in the win. The next scheduled game for the Mad Ants is Tuesday, December 27 at 12:30 p.m. at […]
Eyeing late-week winter storm to Indiana
Light snow that brought a light dusting on the roads is winding down. Drier, more stable air will return today bringing a return to sunshine today but a brisk wind will hold, keeping wind chills all day in the teens and 20s. Expect west winds through the afternoon from the west at 10-16 mph.
Big temperature drop up next after rainy, gusty morning
INDIANAPOLIS – Heavy rain showers and gusty winds swept across the state. Up next: big drop in temperatures with a chance for snow!. Impressive wind gusts across central Indiana last night! Especially considering these extreme winds didn’t occur within thunderstorms. A gust of 61 mph was recorded by the ASOS at Purdue. Highest peaks took place around 1 AM after the front moved through last night.
Woodson Still Has Plans For Indiana Big Man Logan Duncomb
There are times when Indiana could use more size on the floor, and Indiana coach Mike Woodson is still hoping he can turn to 6-foot-10 sophomore Logan Duncomb. He's been under the weather lately, but Woodson hopes to see him again on the floor soon.
Homicide declared after man found near Bargersville pond
The man missing from Indianapolis who was found dead by a Bargersville pond has been declared a homicide victim.
Local officials aim to address population retention
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to a study conducted by Thrive West Central, west central Indiana is on pace to lose 5% of its population by 2050. Local county leaders look to reverse this staggering statistic by bringing people back into the Wabash Valley. Job availability is a key element in bringing people into […]
Here's What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's 84-62 Loss at Kansas
Indiana got blown out by a top-10 team for the second weekend in a row, and Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson wasn't happy about it. He was especially upset about their 23 turnovers and effort. Here's the video of his postgame press conference, and the full transcript as well.
