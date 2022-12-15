Read full article on original website
Rihanna Shows Off Her Insane Curves In A Red Cutout Dress Beside ASAP Rocky At A Concert In Barbados
Rihanna never fails to bring her sartorial A-game to events; and the curve-hugging micro mini dress she stepped out in when she attended the Beenie Man concert in Bridgetown, Barbados recently was perhaps one of her most sizzling ones of the year! And that’s saying something, because even throughout pregnancy – which is when some moms-to-be would tone it down a tad – Rihanna provided us with some truly breathtaking ‘fits!
Paris Jackson Goes Boho in Pirate-Style Blouse & Harness Knee-High Boots at Celine’s Winter 2023 Fashion Show
Paris Jackson sat front row at Celine’s winter 2023 show in the historic Wiltern theater yesterday in Los Angeles. The songwriter pulled a bohemian look with olive green riding boots, the styling evoking modern-day pirate vibes. The “Lighthouse” singer styled a pirate-style light button-up blouse, which she wore open with the sleeves rolled up for an edgier appearance. With the blouse securely belted, defining Jackson’s silhouette, the flouncy garment was paired with a leather brown miniskirt. Jackson layered on mixed metal and beaded bracelets, chunky rings, and nose piercings for that aforementioned bohemian quality that she has long since gravitated towards. The...
Vogue
British Vogue’s December Cover Stars Reunite At The Fashion Awards
Every star was dressed to the nines at the Fashion Awards, from Naomi Campbell’s exquisite cape gown by Valentino, to Tilda Swinton looking sleek yet ethereal in Charles Jeffrey Loverboy. However, the glamorous occasion was also a gathering of a community of friends and like-minded creatives, aside from the breathtaking looks. And three of the four British Vogue December cover stars were, of course, seated together at the event.
The FADER
Little Simz shares No Thank You short film
It used to be that when Kendrick Lamar shared a music video, you could be assured that it would be the best one released that whole day at least, if not the entire week. That's no longer the case today, as London's Little Simz has released a stunning and week-winning short film based on songs from her excellent new album No Thank You.
Vogue
Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties
Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Tyler Perry said he had one condition for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before agreeing to be their daughter's godfather
Tyler Perry said on Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "abused" by the royal institution.
Hypebae
Miu Miu Is Crowned Brand of the Year for 2022
Miu Miu has just been crowned ‘Brand of the Year’ by Lyst in its annual ‘The Year in Fashion’ report. A deep dive into the behaviours and attitudes of its 200 million users, the report offers an insight into the trends, brands and products that got people talking this year, inclusive of January to October.
Vogue
Florence Nails ’90s Grunge Style In A Slip Dress And Platforms
#Barbiecore may increasingly seem like a distant summer memory, but Florence Pugh is keen to keep interest in the colour pink alive. From rose to blush, peach to magenta, pink is a colour that the actor returns to time and again – see the sheer Valentino PP pink gown she wore to the house’s couture show in July, for just one example.
Zoe Saldana Styles High-Waist Velvet Skirt With Sheer Top & Futuristic Bracelets at British Vogue’s ‘Forces For Change’ Dinner
The stars showed up and showed out at the British Vogue “Forces For Change” dinner held at The Londoner on Dec. 4. Hosted by Edward Enninful and Vanessa Kingori, the annual event spotlights individuals across fashion, culture, politics and those who are fighting for a much-needed positive change. The celebration turned into a star-studded affair as Naomi Campbell, Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham also attended. Zoe Saldaña was one of the famous faces to make an appearance. The “Avatar: The Way of Water” actress pulled out an elegant ensemble for the occasion. Saldaña wore a sleek black gown by Saint Laurent....
Paris Hilton Slips on Philipp Plein Skull Pumps & Sequined Silver Turtleneck Top at Celine’s Winter 2023 Fashion Show
Paris Hilton attended Celine’s winter 2023 show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles yesterday. Sat front row between famous faces like Paris Jackson and Courteney Cox, Hilton was all aglow. The star wore a sequined ensemble with Celine accessories and classic footwear. In a shimmering display, Hilton’s ensemble featured a silver turtleneck top. The garment was littered with silver sequins that caught the light as Hilton posed for pictures. On bottom, Hilton sported a similarly sequined black belted midi skirt with a mesh overlay. As for accessories, Hilton carried a quilted black Celine clutch with silver hardware and monogrammed detailing. She added...
Bella Hadid’s Most Drool-Worthy Runway Moments: Coperni, Versace and More
See Bella Hadid’s best runway looks at Chanel, DKNY and more fashion shows here
Zoe Saldaña Illuminates in Beaded Alexander McQueen Corset Dress for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ London Premiere
Zoe Saldaña arrived on the red carpet for the London premiere of “Avatar: The Way of Water” on Dec. 6, wearing a statement-making dress. The actress wore a corset dress by Alexander McQueen with embroidered straps, bone detailing, a cage at the hip, beads and sequin bluebell embroidery on a black skeletal tulle base from the brand’s pre-fall 2022 collection. She accessorized with several rings and a pair of earrings from Jared Lehr.
Olivia Wilde Goes Grunge in Cropped Sweater Vest, Mom Jeans & Sandals With Brother Charlie Cockburn
Olivia Wilde stepped out in Los Angeles in whimsically grungy style yesterday, accompanied by her brother Charlie Cockburn. For the occasion, Wilde took a grungy approach to knitwear. The Independent Spirit Award-winning star donned a frayed green sweater vest by Yuhan Wang, featuring a cropped silhouette with a black and white cat print. Paired with the piece were wide-leg flared blue jeans by Veronica Beard. Wilde accessorized smoothly with a pair of black Native Sons sunglasses and gold and crystal spike-accented drop earrings from Astrid & Miyu. A brown suede Sac de Jour top-handle satchel by Saint Laurent — complete with cream...
Katie Holmes Revamps Knitwear in Sweater Dress, Boots & Diamonds at Chopard’s Fifth Avenue Boutique Opening
Leave it to Katie Holmes to serve effortless style inspiration all year long — even where high jewelry is concerned. Stepping out in Manhattan on Monday night, the “Alone Together” star attended Chopard’s flagship boutique opening on New York City’s Fifth Avenue in a black sweater dress. However, this wasn’t your run-of-the-mill knitwear; Holmes’ piece included a ribbed mohair texture in an off-the-shoulder silhouette, complete with an ankle-length skirt and slouchy sleeves — which she chicly cinched with a wide black stitched leather belt. Completing the actress’ ensemble were diamond drop earrings and a collar necklace from Chopard. When it came to footwear,...
Vogue
From Gucci To Richard Quinn, Fashion Awards Host Jodie Turner-Smith Delivered On Drama
It was the night before the Fashion Awards and no creature was stirring… Not! The industry’s great and good put any notion of Sunday night blues to bed and turned out for British Vogue’s Forces For Change gala at The Londoner. Among the most outré looks of the night? Jodie Turner-Smith, who set the tone for her hosting gig at the Royal Albert Hall the following night in a Crayola-bright Molly Goddard dress that looked positively theatrical when paired with Latex bondage gloves and a matching fascinator.
The FADER
Sam Wise’s “Thankful” video is an exercise in appreciation
Over two recent videos U.K. rapper Sam Wise has displayed the breadth of his hometown of London. On "Guess Who’s Back" he headed to the east of the city to the Leytonstone basement in which Jammer hosted the legendary grime clash series Lord of the Mics. In that graffiti-daubed lair, a small group of likeminded individuals blazed a trail for themselves and changed the future for a whole generation. Meanwhile, in his latest video "Thankful," Sam celebrates people's individuality and differing approaches.
Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row on Capsule Collection Featuring Justine Syke and Pi’erre Bourne
LONDON — New York’s best foot forward. The luxury accessories brand has collaborated with Timberland on a second capsule collection inspired by the Big Apple.More from WWDInside "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" New York ScreeningDiwali in New York PartySaint Sintra RTW Spring 2023 The two brands have enlisted the help of Harlem’s Fashion Row, an agency that bridges the gap between brands and designers of color in fashion. The agency has introduced Jimmy Choo and Timberland to New York-based designer Shanel Campbell, whose work focuses on the Black experience in America. “Collaborating with two brands was one of the most interesting things I’ve ever done....
PopSugar
Chanel Drew Inspiration From the '70s For Its Pre-Fall 2023 Show
This season, Chanel's Métier d'Art 2023 fashion show has touched down in Dakar, the capital of Senegal, making Chanel the first European fashion house to stage a show in Sub-Saharan Africa. In attendance at the pre-fall 2023 show were longtime muses like Pharrell Williams and Naomi Cambell as well as performers Obree Daman and CKay. The full collection was revealed to the public in a video on Thursday, Dec. 8, on the fashion house's YouTube channel.
hypebeast.com
Givenchy Finds Harmony Between Tailoring and Streetwear for Pre-Fall 2023
Each season, it feels as if Matthew M Williams settles into his role as Givenchy‘s Creative Director more and more — and for Pre-Fall 2023 the designer has hit the nail on the head with a selection of clothes that sit between streetwear, tailoring, and the luxury realm.
