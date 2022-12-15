Read full article on original website
Related
"You don't get to lead a government you tried to destroy": 40 Dems introduce bill to block Trump run
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. More than 40 House Democrats introduced legislation Thursday aiming to bar former President Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot, citing the 14th Amendment clause prohibiting insurrectionists from holding federal office.
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
CNBC
Bill Gates-backed nuclear demonstration project in Wyoming delayed because Russia was the only fuel source
Bill Gates nuclear innovation company TerraPower says the operation of its demonstration advanced power reactor will be pushed back at least two years because the only source of fuel for the reactor was Russia. The advanced reactor design uses high-assay low-enriched uranium, or HALEU, and was slated to be done...
WISH-TV
New York City says it needs $3 billion from federal government in coming years to respond to asylum seekers
(CNN) — New York is hoping to receive $3 billion from the federal government through 2026 to handle the influx of migrants that city leaders have been grappling with for months, according to a new government report. The city Comptroller’s Annual State of the City’s Economy and Finances report,...
WISH-TV
Trump calls on his supporters to stand down on McCarthy opposition
(CNN) — Donald Trump has weighed in on the contentious battle confronting GOP leader Kevin McCarthy in his bid to be the chamber’s next speaker, with the former president calling on his supporters in Congress to halt their opposition tactics against McCarthy and stop “playing a very dangerous game.”
WISH-TV
January 6 committee considering asking DOJ to pursue at least two criminal charges against Trump
(CNN) — The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, is expected to announce it will refer at least three criminal charges against former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department, including insurrection, obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the federal government. The committee’s final recommendations...
Comments / 0