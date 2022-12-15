ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"You don't get to lead a government you tried to destroy": 40 Dems introduce bill to block Trump run

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. More than 40 House Democrats introduced legislation Thursday aiming to bar former President Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot, citing the 14th Amendment clause prohibiting insurrectionists from holding federal office.
Trump calls on his supporters to stand down on McCarthy opposition

(CNN) — Donald Trump has weighed in on the contentious battle confronting GOP leader Kevin McCarthy in his bid to be the chamber’s next speaker, with the former president calling on his supporters in Congress to halt their opposition tactics against McCarthy and stop “playing a very dangerous game.”
January 6 committee considering asking DOJ to pursue at least two criminal charges against Trump

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, is expected to announce it will refer at least three criminal charges against former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department, including insurrection, obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the federal government. The committee’s final recommendations...
