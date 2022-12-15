Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
IU Health donates $384K for IndyGo upgrades on the city’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of thousands of dollars are headed to improvements for IndyGo on the east side of Indianapolis. The goal is to make sure more people can get to the doctor. “There’s much more than 80 stops that need assistance. It would take about $40 million to...
WISH-TV
Community Link: Avant Virtues
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by Camren Avant, founder of Avant Virtues. Camren is currently a high school student who founded his...
WISH-TV
Part of Broad Ripple Avenue reopens after 3 months of construction
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A section of Broad Ripple Avenue that closed for construction in September will reopen Friday. Broad Ripple Avenue between Winthrop and Guilford Avenues will open at 5 p.m., the Indianapolis Department of Public Works says. Indy DPW closed that section of the street on Sept. 6...
WISH-TV
Joseph McAtee, former Indianapolis police chief dies
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Indianapolis police chief and Marion County Sheriff Joseph McAtee has died. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced his death in a Facebook post Saturday. IMPD says their thoughts and prayers are with McAtee’s family and friends, former co-workers, and with our community. His cause...
WISH-TV
6 shot in overnight shootings throughout Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigation six different shootings that happened early Sunday morning. 1 shot at Marathon Gas, found at different location. IMPD officers responded to 2100 North Shadeland for a report of a person shot. Officers located a victim found with injuries consistent...
WISH-TV
Indiana faces critical shortage of large-animal veterinarians
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kevin Underwood, a farmer from Tippecanoe County, raises pigs, corn, soybeans and popcorn. On average, he keeps around 100 hogs. Underwood’s veterinarian serves about 10 other farms in the area, but the animal doctor’s retirement is approaching. “The biggest issue we are facing is...
WISH-TV
Calm wind for Monday, watching a system late week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This work week will start off quiet in central Indiana. However, things will turn more active as we get into late week. TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies remain in place. Chilly temperatures once again with lows in the mid to upper teens. TOMORROW: Clouds increase throughout the...
WISH-TV
‘All INdiana Politics’: 2024 governor race; One-one-one with Holcomb
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two of the state’s best known Republicans are officially in the race this week for Indiana governor. This week on “All Indiana Politics,” News 8’s Drew Blair sat down with Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who talked about her campaign for governor in 2024, how she responds to criticism of the state’s handling of the COVID-19 crises, and much more.
WISH-TV
2 teens dead after crashing smart car in Tipton County
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Two teenagers were killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Tipton County. Shortly after 2 a.m., police responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Road 19 and Division Rd. That is just 42 miles north of Indianapolis.
WISH-TV
COVID-19, flu hospitalizations begin to rise as the holiday season begins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — COVID-19 hospitalization rates are once again on the rise concerning local doctors. Dr. Christopher Doehring, the Franciscan Health Vice President of Medical Affairs said, “We’re definitely seeing a significant increase, here at Franciscan we’ve had a doubling of our total number cases over the last three weeks or so. We’ve also seen flu rise from basically nothing to right on par with our COVID-19 population in the hospital.”
WISH-TV
Complete Comfort Gives Back This Holiday Season
Keith McGaha of Shelbyville, IN is the recipient of a brand new furnace from Complete Comfort. This holiday season Complete Comfort decided to give back to the community that has supported them for over 20 years. Keith McGaha was selected for his big heart. McGaha’s current system is over 30...
WISH-TV
Lucas Oil Stadium to host Indiana’s largest single-day blood drive Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Saturday, Hoosiers will have a chance to give an important holiday gift. For the 23rd year in a row, Versiti Blood Center of Indiana and the Indianapolis Colts will team up to host the Bleed Blue Blood Drive. It will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.
WISH-TV
Chilly Sunday, possible storm next week followed by arctic blast
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cloudy start this Sunday with chilly temperatures again this afternoon. We’re keeping an eye on a storm for late next week followed by a bitter blast of cold air. TODAY: A few flurries are possible early this morning. Be aware of slick spots on some...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Person dies after found shot in neighborhood on east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are conducting a death investigation of a person who was found shot Friday on the city’s east side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. Just before 6 p.m., IMPD responded to reports of a person shot at 2100 Autumn Creek Drive. That is in...
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Bubble Time Soap
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Brandy McClurg, owner of Bubble Time Soap. Bubble Time Soap is located in Hargerstown, Indiana. Visit the Facebook page here. Watch the videos to learn...
WISH-TV
Hanukkah to begin at sunset
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hanukkah starts at sunset Sunday. It’s an eight day festival of lights that is celebrated by millions of Jews worldwide. The Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis CEO, Marc Swatez joined News 8’s “Daybreak” discuss the Jewish holiday. According to the Jewish Federation...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis man convicted of murdering partner sentenced to 55 years
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 55 years for a March 2021 shooting where he killed his partner, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday. Marco Pacheco-Aleman shot and killed Karen Castro-Martinez, who was 23-years-old at the time. On March 13, 2021 Indianapolis Metropolitan...
WISH-TV
Cold weekend with brisk wind chill values on deck
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prepare for a very chilly weekend with breezy winds leading way to bitter wind chill values. Friday night: Scattered snow showers will remain possible going into the overnight hours. We’ll keep breezy winds around in what will be a cold night as lows dip into the mid 20s. Wind chills in the upper teens and low 20s.
WISH-TV
Docs: Girlfriend, grandmother receive texts showing man held hostage before murder
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people have been arrested for the murder of a man who was kidnapped, beaten and killed on the city’s east side. Court documents indicate he was killed in a dispute over a missing vehicle. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrests of 35-year-old...
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: Tips for your new kitty
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 with KJ McGlinn, The Kitty Correspondent to talk about tips for your new kitty.
