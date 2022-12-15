INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — COVID-19 hospitalization rates are once again on the rise concerning local doctors. Dr. Christopher Doehring, the Franciscan Health Vice President of Medical Affairs said, “We’re definitely seeing a significant increase, here at Franciscan we’ve had a doubling of our total number cases over the last three weeks or so. We’ve also seen flu rise from basically nothing to right on par with our COVID-19 population in the hospital.”

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO