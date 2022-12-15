ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vehicle Rolls Over In Croton-On-Hudson, Driver Emerges Unscathed

By Ben Crnic
 7 days ago
A car flipped and landed on its roof in Croton-on-Hudson on Mount Airy Road near Georgia Lane. Photo Credit: Facebook/Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department

One person escaped from a serious-looking vehicle rollover in Northern Westchester without any major injuries.

On Wednesday, Dec. 14, just before 10 a.m., firefighters in Croton-on-Hudson responded to an accident on Mount Airy Road near Georgia Lane and found that a car had rolled over, according to the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department.

Upon arriving at the scene, emergency crews found the vehicle on its roof with the driver outside, seemingly unscathed.

It took about an hour for the vehicle to be flipped back over and towed away, and the driver refused medical care, members of the fire department said.

The incident is the second rollover accident that the department has responded to in just three days, with another car flipping on Route 9 southbound on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The driver in that accident also refused medical care, the fire department said.

