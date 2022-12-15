Read full article on original website
The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Claudine Gay is appointed the first black president of Harvard University
Harvard University is making history for appointing its first black president who also happens to be a woman. On December 15, 2022, Claudine Gay (age listed as 52 or 53 on Wikipedia) was announced as the university's 30th president.
Atlanta school under federal investigation after allegations principal assigned Black students to classes based on race
The Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights has launched an investigation into an Atlanta public elementary school after allegations the principal was assigning Black students to certain classes.
THE BLACKOUT OF RACISM IN WHITE AMERICA
There is a growing, but invisible, problem in America. Essentially, a lot of white people are unaware of the race problem, or so they say. Black people, on the other hand, are all too familiar with race issues. The denial among many whites to acknowledge racial tension is probably partially due to a certain amount of latent guilt.
A Christian minister testified that he was involved in decades-long efforts to influence the Supreme Court: 'We pushed the boundaries of Christian ethics'
"Justice Thomas commended me, saying something like, keep up what you're doing, it's making a difference," Robert Schenck said.
Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents staying in Bahamas, fear his legal fees will ‘wipe them out’
The law professor parents of disgraced FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly fear the family will go broke while paying for his defense against mounting litigation. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried — both well-known figures at Stanford University — have stayed with their ex-billionaire son in the Bahamas for more than a month as he faces a firestorm over FTX’s sudden collapse. The parents “have told friends that their son’s legal bills will likely wipe them out financially,” the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing sources close to the family. “We hope this gives us some wisdom,” Bankman recently said, according to those...
The Supreme Court Is Inclined To Support The Freedom Of A Christian Website Designer To Refuse Bookings For Gay Weddings
The conservative majority of the Supreme Court appeared ready to rule on Monday that a Christian website designer has the right to exercise his or her free speech and refuse to deal with same-sex couples who want to get married.
University chancellor mocks Asian languages during commencement speech
The Chancellor of Purdue University Northwest has issued an apology after marking a racist remark about Asian languages during a commencement speech. CNN's Don Lemon has the story.
Taunted for being Black, a student fought back, civil rights complaint says. The 30-second fight derailed her life.
SLATON, Texas — The Black girl’s hands were shaking as she approached a white classmate in gym class. “I told you,” Autumn Roberson-Manahan said, her voice quivering, “to stop using that word.”. Autumn, a 17-year-old senior at Slaton High School, said she’d asked the boy four...
'Very rarely is it as good as it seems': Black women in leadership are finding themselves on the 'glass cliff'
Kyra Kyles recalls the time early in her career when an abrupt staffing change at her communications job caused managers to look to her to fill a leadership role.
Federal appeals court throws out case brought by Connecticut high school girls challenging trans-inclusive sports policy
A federal appeals court on Friday threw out a case brought by four cisgender high school girls in Connecticut who claimed the state's trans-inclusive sports policy violated their civil rights and deprived them of a "chance to be champions."
N.Y. Appeals Court Rules Yeshiva University Must Recognize LGBTQ Student Group, Finding the State’s Human Rights Law ‘Neutral’
A New York appellate court ruled that Yeshiva University must recognize its students’ LGBTQ pride group, rejecting the school’s First Amendment arguments of religious freedom and the right to associate. “The City [Human Rights Law]’s public accommodations provision is both neutral and generally applicable,” a four-judge panel ruled...
MSNBC
Stephen Miller is on a crusade to help white men. And it’s working.
Stephen Miller was one of the most strident anti-immigrant, white-nationalist sympathizers in former President Donald Trump’s administration. And, believe me, sticking out for that reason in that administration is really saying something. After maligning foreigners who want to come to America, Miller is now on a mission to eradicate...
California’s only HBCU aims to solve Black doctor shortage
Charles Drew University, the only historically Black university in California, will launch a new MD program next year. The goal is to train more doctors of color to help underserved communities in a state where only 3% of physicians are Black.
Clara Christian, First Black Student of Edinburgh University, Whose Husband Changed Name Over Racism
Dominican-born Clara Maguerite Christian became the first black student admitted to the University of Edinburgh in 1915. In 1894, Clara, a fervent supporter of human rights, was born and raised in Dominica, a former French and British colony.
Mandatory military instruction affects Black and Latino high school students most frequently, report says
When high school student Trevor Reed was automatically enrolled in a Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps class in 2020, both he and his mother objected.
Job discrimination faced by ethnic minorities convinces public about racism
Researchers believe they may have found the best way to convince the public that racism is a real problem and requires major change: tell them about an Oxford University study exposing discrimination faced by job applicants. A groundbreaking project exploring how better to boost public support for action against systemic...
Advocate
LGBTQ+ Student Group Targeted With Bomb Threat Over Drag Show
Students at South Dakota State University, who are part of the school’s Gender and Sexualities Alliance, received a bomb threat after hosting a drag show that Libs of TikTok posted a false video about online. On November 25, SDSU’s Gender and Sexualities Alliance was contacted by the University Police...
Court upholds Connecticut’s transgender athlete policy
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Friday dismissed a challenge to Connecticut’s policy of allowing transgender girls to compete in girls high school sports, rejecting arguments by four cisgender runners who said they were unfairly forced to race against transgender athletes. A three-judge panel of...
Anti-LGBTQ hate thrives online, spurs fears of more violence
In the days after a gunman killed five people at a gay nightclub in Colorado last month, much of social media lit up with the now familiar expressions of grief, mourning and disbelief. But on some online message boards and platforms, the tone was celebratory. “I love waking up to...
Student solves Sanskrit grammatical problem that puzzled scholars for centuries
A grammatical problem which has perplexed scholars since the 5th century BC has been solved by a Cambridge University student and could “revolutionise the study of Sanskrit”, a professor has said.Indian PhD student Rishi Rajpopat, 27, decoded a rule taught by Panini, a master of the ancient Sanskrit language who lived around two-and-a-half-thousand years ago.Sanskrit is only spoken in India by an estimated 25,000 people out of a population of more than one billion, Cambridge University said.But it is the sacred language of Hinduism and the medium through which much of India’s greatest science, philosophy, poetry and other secular...
