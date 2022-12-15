ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THE BLACKOUT OF RACISM IN WHITE AMERICA

There is a growing, but invisible, problem in America. Essentially, a lot of white people are unaware of the race problem, or so they say. Black people, on the other hand, are all too familiar with race issues. The denial among many whites to acknowledge racial tension is probably partially due to a certain amount of latent guilt.
New York Post

Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents staying in Bahamas, fear his legal fees will ‘wipe them out’

The law professor parents of disgraced FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly fear the family will go broke while paying for his defense against mounting litigation. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried — both well-known figures at Stanford University — have stayed with their ex-billionaire son in the Bahamas for more than a month as he faces a firestorm over FTX’s sudden collapse. The parents “have told friends that their son’s legal bills will likely wipe them out financially,” the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing sources close to the family. “We hope this gives us some wisdom,” Bankman recently said, according to those...
STANFORD, CA
Law & Crime

N.Y. Appeals Court Rules Yeshiva University Must Recognize LGBTQ Student Group, Finding the State’s Human Rights Law ‘Neutral’

A New York appellate court ruled that Yeshiva University must recognize its students’ LGBTQ pride group, rejecting the school’s First Amendment arguments of religious freedom and the right to associate. “The City [Human Rights Law]’s public accommodations provision is both neutral and generally applicable,” a four-judge panel ruled...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MSNBC

Stephen Miller is on a crusade to help white men. And it’s working.

Stephen Miller was one of the most strident anti-immigrant, white-nationalist sympathizers in former President Donald Trump’s administration. And, believe me, sticking out for that reason in that administration is really saying something. After maligning foreigners who want to come to America, Miller is now on a mission to eradicate...
WASHINGTON STATE
Advocate

LGBTQ+ Student Group Targeted With Bomb Threat Over Drag Show

Students at South Dakota State University, who are part of the school’s Gender and Sexualities Alliance, received a bomb threat after hosting a drag show that Libs of TikTok posted a false video about online. On November 25, SDSU’s Gender and Sexualities Alliance was contacted by the University Police...
BROOKINGS, SD
The Independent

Student solves Sanskrit grammatical problem that puzzled scholars for centuries

A grammatical problem which has perplexed scholars since the 5th century BC has been solved by a Cambridge University student and could “revolutionise the study of Sanskrit”, a professor has said.Indian PhD student Rishi Rajpopat, 27, decoded a rule taught by Panini, a master of the ancient Sanskrit language who lived around two-and-a-half-thousand years ago.Sanskrit is only spoken in India by an estimated 25,000 people out of a population of more than one billion, Cambridge University said.But it is the sacred language of Hinduism and the medium through which much of India’s greatest science, philosophy, poetry and other secular...
NBC News

