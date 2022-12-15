Pennsylvania school board member resigns after saying she was against voting for a 'cis, white male' for board president

God made man and woman, not man and man, or woman and woman..the sycophants who dare to twist this will stand before God and make your lies known to him. good luck. lmao
race, gender, and especially SEXUAL preference should never determine someone's qualifications. this is them doing exactly what they say is being done to them. it's crazy how the term "oh how the tables have turned" means you are subjective to the same consequences.
she should have just stuck with the reasons she wanted the incumbent, it was positive and needed no negative, arbitrary examples of why she's not voting for another candidate. I get where she's trying to come from, but there was just no need to add that except for Woke cred
Comments / 194