Pennsylvania school board member resigns after saying she was against voting for a 'cis, white male' for board president

Pennsylvania school board member Jennifer Solot resigned from her post earlier this week after causing controversy for saying she wouldn’t support a “cis, white male” as board president. Solot, who’s been on the Upper Moreland School District board for five years, said at a meeting on Dec. 6 that electing “the only cis, white male” on the board for the top job “sends the wrong message to our community.” “It is important that we practice what we preach,” she continued. “And that our words have strength when they are spoken, whether we speak them from the neighborhood sidewalks or from...

