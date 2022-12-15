ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania school board member resigns after saying she was against voting for a 'cis, white male' for board president

By Antonio Planas
NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 194

hi, I'm Xi.
3d ago

God made man and woman, not man and man, or woman and woman..the sycophants who dare to twist this will stand before God and make your lies known to him. good luck. lmao

Reply(35)
49
Ricky Mythikul Pyles
3d ago

race, gender, and especially SEXUAL preference should never determine someone's qualifications. this is them doing exactly what they say is being done to them. it's crazy how the term "oh how the tables have turned" means you are subjective to the same consequences.

Reply(1)
33
Kirk Hawthorne
3d ago

she should have just stuck with the reasons she wanted the incumbent, it was positive and needed no negative, arbitrary examples of why she's not voting for another candidate. I get where she's trying to come from, but there was just no need to add that except for Woke cred

Reply(1)
24
Related
TheDailyBeast

School Board Member Quits After Refusing to Vote for ‘Cis White Male’ President

Pennsylvania school board member Jennifer Solot resigned from her post earlier this week after causing controversy for saying she wouldn’t support a “cis, white male” as board president. Solot, who’s been on the Upper Moreland School District board for five years, said at a meeting on Dec. 6 that electing “the only cis, white male” on the board for the top job “sends the wrong message to our community.” “It is important that we practice what we preach,” she continued. “And that our words have strength when they are spoken, whether we speak them from the neighborhood sidewalks or from...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wkok.com

PA Election Agency Move Ahead with Special Elections

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — AP is reporting…. Pennsylvania’s statewide elections agency said in a court filing Friday that it is moving ahead with plans for special elections to fill three state House vacancies in early February unless a court orders otherwise. The Department of State and acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman submitted a 17-page response to Lancaster County Republican state Rep. Bryan Cutler’s lawsuit seeking to stop the Feb. 7 special elections in Pittsburgh-area districts held most recently by Democrats. Control of the House hangs in the balance after Democrats netted 12 seats in the November election, enough for a one-seat majority.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

What do ‘resign-to-run’ laws do? Does Pennsylvania need them?

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Should elected officials have to give up their state government seats before they can run for a higher office? It may seem like a straightforward question, however, it is a question that Pennsylvanians have been asking for decades. On Election Day this year, voters elected 102...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. farmers, producers urged to participate in USDA Census of Agriculture | Five for the Weekend

Happy weekend, all.  State officials are urging farmers and agricultural producers across the commonwealth to participate in the 2022 Census of Agriculture from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.  The Census of Agriculture is conducted nationally every five years to gather data to “help give an accurate picture of agricultural production in every U.S. county, inform food and agriculture policies […] The post Pa. farmers, producers urged to participate in USDA Census of Agriculture | Five for the Weekend appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

At-risk teen cadet program in PA graduates inaugural class

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A military-style program for Pennsylvania at-risk teens graduated its first class on Dec. 16. The Keystone State Challenge Academy (KSCA) graduated 18 cadets from a 22-week residential program. At the academy, cadets experience military structure. Instruction focuses on eight core components: academic excellence, physical fitness, leadership/followership, responsible citizenship, job skills, service to the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
explorejeffersonpa.com

PennDOT Names Winners of Paint the Plow Contest in District 10

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – PennDOT recently named the winners of District 10 Paint the Plow safety outreach contest. (Pictured above: Keystone High School received an honorable mention in District 10’s Paint the Plow Safety Outreach Contest.) The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) also announced Butler County Area...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
NBC News

NBC News

562K+
Followers
63K+
Post
366M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy