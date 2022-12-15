Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Virginia Football Lands Commitment From Three-Star Defensive Lineman
A talented defensive lineman chose UVA over offers from nearly a dozen other Power Five programs
Virginia Women's Basketball Demolishes Morgan State 84-28
UVA completes non-conference play undefeated for just the third time in program history
Georgetown transfer guard Dante Harris commits to Virginia
Tony Bennett has added a transfer at a position of needed with the addition of a guard. A source confirmed to Wahoos247 that the Cavaliers added Georgetown transfer guard Dante Harris. Harris was among the visitors visiting the Wahoos' game against Houston on Saturday evening. The 6-foot junior guard entered...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia loses two more – an O lineman and tailback – to the transfer portal
The two latest additions to the transfer portal from Virginia are stories of what might could be, and what might have been. Four-star prep offensive line recruit Logan Taylor placed his name into the portal on Friday. He’s the what might could be guy here. Taylor, a 6’6”, 300-pound...
toplaxrecruits.com
.@Vantage_NIL boys’ recruit: Orange County (VA) 2023 FO/MF signs with Virginia State
Orange County (VA) 2023 faceoff/midfielder William K. Lee of Go Big Sports Gorillas has signed a National Letter of Intent to play Division II lacrosse at Virginia State University. William K. Lee profile:. High School: Orange County High (VA) Positions: FOGO Specialist and Midfielder. College signed with: Virginia State University,...
Augusta Free Press
School field trip to JMU gets Karens bent out of shape over ‘racial plays’
A grandmother got upset because a third-grade field trip to see a performance of traditional Nigerian dance at JMU made her feel uncomfortable about being white, and now Rockingham County Public Schools is having to do something to make her feel better about herself. That’s what we’re getting from our...
WHSV
High School Basketball Scoreboard: Friday, December 16
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Scores and highlights from high school basketball games on Friday, December 16.
UVA shooting survivor speaks out for first time since 3 football teammates killed on bus: 'Brothers I lost'
UVA shooting victim Mike Hollins sad he spoke out for the "brothers I lost," sharing that he "never cried like that before' when he learned his three teammates were dead.
NBC 29 News
Friday Night High School Basketball Scores & Highlights, Dec. 16th
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school basketball scores from Friday night:. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
WHSV
Rockingham County Schools investigating field trip that left some parents upset
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Public Schools’ (RCPS) Central Office is investigating a field trip that was taken last week to JMU’s Forbes Center for the Performing Arts after some parents have raised concerns. On Dec. 8, 3rd grade students from several county schools were taken to...
Chick-fil-A is hatching in Goochland
The restaurant chain plans a 5,000-square-foot building for the site with two drive-thrus, according to permits filed with Goochland.
WSLS
Former UVA employees sue, claim they were fired for not having COVID-19 vaccine
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A class-action lawsuit has been filed against the University of Virginia Health System for discriminatory COVID-19 policies and practices regarding religious groups and beliefs. On Dec. 13, the Founding Freedoms Law Center joined with the law firm of CrossCastle, PLLC filed the lawsuit in federal court,...
Schools in Virginia ask judge to nix bullying lawsuit over racist remark
Albemarle County School Board ask judge to nix bullying lawsuit filed by a former assistant principal over racist remark
WSLS
Del. Ronnie Campbell’s wife announces campaign for his seat
Ellen Campbell has announced her campaign for her late husband’s seat, Virginia Delegate Ronnie Campbell. Ronnie passed away on Tuesday after his long fight with cancer and served as a delegate for almost three years. Del. Campbell represented the 24th District which covers Rockbridge and Bath counties, along with...
WHSV
Overnight fire at Berkeley Place home in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - An overnight fire in Staunton Sunday sent two people to the hospital. Staunton Fire department’s Deputy Chief of Administration, Perry Weller, said units were dispatched to 310 Berkeley Place at 3:51 a.m. In a press release from Weller, he said because of the structure’s age,...
Planning commissioners in Madison, Greene, and Rapp will be busy this week
Planning commissioners in Madison, Greene and Rappahannock counties all meet Wednesday night with applications pending and applicants wanting permits or rezonings to allow them to move forward. But they should probably follow the advices of former Madison County commissioner Mike Fisher, who told applicant Zachary Whitman at last month’s Madison workshop he should check with neighbors before coming back this month with his multiple tourist establishment application in Graves Mill. Fisher’s tone appeared somewhat sarcastic, noting how Madison officials have recently turned down two tourist establishment proposals after neighbors objected to them on ground, they didn’t want them in their neighborhoods. Madison County – meets at 6:30 p.m. in the county administration...
Hanover County to buy 113 acres for new school complex
Hanover County is preparing to purchase 113 acres of land in Mechanicsville for a new school complex that would include a high school and middle school.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: One wounded in early Sunday morning shooting on 14th Street NW
Charlottesville Police are offering only bare details about another shooting in the city, this one reported early Sunday morning on the 100 block of 14th Street NW. According to police, officers responded at 2:20 a.m. for a shots fired report. One male victim was transported to the University of Virginia...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg teen convicted of second armed robbery
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR)– A Lynchburg jury has convicted 18-year-old Keyon Da’Monta Petty for a second robbery that occurred on Feb. 16 on Bedford Avenue. According to the City of Lynchburg’s Commonwealth’s Attorney, Bethany Harrison, Petty was convicted of the following charges on Friday, Dec. 16:. use...
'Shawshank Redemption' Escape Attempt Recreated By Virginia Trespasser — Kind Of
Authorities say that a wanted suspect did his best "Shawshank Redemption" impression to avoid being apprehended in Virginia after crawling through more than 150 feet of drainage pipe before being taken into custody. Wadah Mahgoub, 22, who has no fixed address, is facing multiple charges following a police pursuit that...
Comments / 0