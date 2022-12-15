Growing the Game: PHF Doubles Salary Cap, Penguins Show Pride

Ian Kennedy discusses the PHF salary cap, the Pittsburgh Penguins' Pride Night, the Little Native Hockey League and Billy Bridges joining the Toronto Six.

Courtesy of Pittsburgh Penguins

Growing The Game is Ian Kennedy’s weekly feature examining the global game, how social issues impact the sport and how hockey’s important cultural shift continues to evolve.

PHF Doubling Salary Cap To $1.5 Million

The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling its salary cap for next season from $750,000 to $1.5 million. The league, which expanded to seven teams this season, is currently North America’s only professional women’s hockey league.

“We will not stop here, and are very proud to continue our track record of establishing new records for women’s professional hockey,” PHF commissioner Reagan Carey said in a press release . “The PHF was the first league to pay its players back in 2015, and our commitment to building the best home for women’s professional hockey requires us to continue leading the way forward. Greater financial opportunities for athletes is part of the new PHF era. We are doing the work, and we are seeing the results.”

This year, the Buffalo Beauts made news by signing forward Mikyla Grant-Mentis to an $80,000 contract, representing the largest contract in history given to a women’s hockey player in North America.

Courtesy of Pittsburgh Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins Show Their Pride

The Pittsburgh Penguins hosted their now-annual Pride Game this week, going beyond the normal initiatives seen across the league.

Pittsburgh displayed pride and inclusion through pre-game attire, warm-up jerseys, rally flags, in-game messaging and game pucks.

Coach Mike Sullivan said the game is an opportunity for the Penguins to spread a message of inclusivity.

“It's not just an opportunity for us to use our platform, it's a responsibility that we have,” said Sullivan. “I think all of us are eager to share in this message of inclusivity – and that's an important message in today's world."

Beyond the typical visibility during the game, the Penguins also reached into their community to build connections and safe spaces. One of those efforts included an open skate event held in conjunction with the Pittsburgh Tigers, an LGBTQ+ friendly hockey team in the city. A panel discussion featuring LGBTQ+ advocates and community members was also held to increase awareness and education. Other organizations involved in the evening included Hugh Lane Wellness Foundation and Jason Zucker's Give16 campaign.

Penguins players participated in a number of the events, which according to veteran forward Bryan Rust, was a highlight of the evening.

"Everyone wants to be a part of something bigger than themselves. Everyone wants to play sports, or do art, or music,” said Rust. “The ability to be inclusive – and to see someone who might be a little bit different than you and have them join you, that's awesome."

Toronto Six Hire Billy Bridges

Para hockey star Billy Bridges was hired by the Premier Hockey Federation’s Toronto Six to serve as the team’s accessibility co-ordinator. Bridges, who won a Paralympic gold medal and para hockey World Championship, will work to make sure all people can attend Six games.

“I think it's so important that everyone feels welcome at our facility, around our team and to enjoy women's professional hockey,” said Sami-Jo Small, president of the Toronto Six, in a team news release .

“I am thrilled to join the Toronto Six family and really make a difference by making this game accessible to all,” said Bridges.

Little NHL Planning For 2023, President Nominated to Hockey Canada Board

The Little Native Hockey League (Little NHL) is one of the world’s largest hockey events held specifically for First Nation youth. The tournament, held in Ontario each year, will be hosted this time around by Nipissing First Nation as it returns after disruption due to COVID-19.

This week, ​​Marian Jacko, an Anishinaabe woman from Wiikwemkoong First Nation who serves as the president of the Little NHL, was nominated to a board position with Hockey Canada . Jacko is also the assistant deputy attorney general for the Indigenous Justice Division of the Ontario Ministry of the Attorney General. Jacko currently coaches hockey in North York and has coached at the Little NHL, Ontario Summer Games and National Aboriginal Hockey Championships.

In 2021, the Little NHL celebrated its 50th anniversary. Tournament organizers are currently accepting registration from First Nation youth and teams from across Ontario for the event, which will take place on March 12 to 16, 2023.

Alumni who have participated in the Little NHL as coaches and players include past and present NHL players Jonathan Cheechoo, Brandon Montour, Ted Nolan, Chris Simon, Jason Simon, Jordan Nolan and Reggie Leach, as well as professional women’s hockey player Kelly Babstock.