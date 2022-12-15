ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platteville, WI

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

UW-Madison students spark conversation about written agreements for university marketing campaigns

MADISON, Wis. — After one University of Wisconsin-Madison student tweeted concerns over an image of him being used for a marketing campaign, other students are now sharing similar experiences of feeling misled about how the university could use their likeness. In the replies to this tweet, Mikey Morin shared his similar experiences with the student who made the tweet. He...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Platteville School Board fills late member’s seat

Following the recent death of a Platteville School Board member, the seat will be filled by a familiar face. On Wednesday night, board members appointed Steve Obershaw to fill the seat held by Lisa Finnegan, who died in November. Obershaw previously served on the Platteville School Board from 1985 to 2018. He will hold the seat only until Wisconsin’s spring elections in April, at which point the seat will be on the ballot as a one-year term.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Platteville Dairy Days Seeking Input

The Platteville Dairy Days Committee is looking to possibly make some changes the evening entertainment on Friday or Saturday nights during Dairy Days Weekend. The committee is looking for community input and they created a poll regarding the evening entertainment. They are asking people to cast their vote for entertainment on their poll before Friday, December 23. You can vote by visiting the Platteville Dairy Days Facebook page.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Tranel appointed to serve as the Chair of the Assembly Committee on Agriculture

State Representative Travis Tranel of Cuba City has been appointed to serve as the Chair of the Assembly Committee on Agriculture for the 2023-24 Legislative Session by Speaker Robin Vos. For six terms, Tranel has served as a member of the Assembly Agriculture Committee and was its Vice-Chairman during the 2011-12 session. Working with State Senator Howard Marklein of Spring Green, Tranel helped create the Dairy Innovation Hub within the UW-System. On January 3rd, Tranel will take the oath of office and be sworn in for his seventh term as the 49th Assembly District Representative. The 49th Assembly District includes all of Grant County and parts of Richland, Lafayette, Vernon, and Iowa Counties.
CUBA CITY, WI
Joe Mertens

This Huge General Store in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip to your local general store, you should consider putting this one on your list. Whenever you go to a general store, there's always something interesting to find and it can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
SPRING GREEN, WI
wortfm.org

Dane County Takes in $2 Million in Birth Tax After Calling to End the Practice

In 2020, County Executive Joe Parisi announced that Dane County would end a practice in which the county bills the fathers of some children for half the costs of giving birth. That’s the so-called “birth tax,” which seeks to recoup half the cost of childbirth from fathers, in cases when the mothers are unmarried and on Medicaid coverage.
DANE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Charlie Berens speaks at UW Winter Commencement

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin’s 2022 Winter Commencement Ceremony sent more than 1,250 students to their next stage of life Sunday. The keynote speaker was Wisconsin’s funniest man, Charlie Berens. The 2009 UW graduate used his stand-up comedy skills to write the speech. “Yeah, so...
MADISON, WI
103.3 WJOD

Southwestern Wisconsin ENT Now Offering Allergy Testing

It seems as if allergy season is now year-round. For some, it goes beyond the occasional sniffling and sneezing. Dry eyes, sinuses, and other inhibitors can be debilitating for those who suffer from chronic allergies. Thankfully, some relief is here and local; especially for those in southwestern Wisconsin. Southwest Health...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Madison sets its sidewalk shoveling deadline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison residents with sidewalks in front of their homes will need to have them shoveled by noon on Saturday. The city’s noontime requirement that sidewalks are cleared has not been triggered this week because of snowy weather over the past three days. Building Inspection and...
MADISON, WI
arizonasuntimes.com

Zuckerbucks-Backed Group Back in Wisconsin

The liberal voting activist group that dumped $350 million of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s money on local election offices during the 2020 presidential election is back again with another $80 million to give over the next five years. And Wisconsin once again will be front and center in the...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Cross Plains first responders fight house fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cross Plains emergency responders fought a fire that started Sunday afternoon at a home, Dane County Dispatch said. According to dispatch, the fire started just after 4 p.m. and Cross Plains Fire Department and Police Departments responded to Gil’s Way to fight the structure fire.
CROSS PLAINS, WI
nbc15.com

Longtime NBC15 Weather Director Elmer Childress passes away at 92

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former NBC15 Weather Director, radio and television show host, TV personality and musician Elmer Childress died on December 6. He was 92 years old. Childress passed away one day before his 93rd birthday. According to his obituary, Childress was born in Bauxite, Arkansas and started out...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

With his debut environmental legal thriller, Madison author and retired judge tells the stories he’s been holding back

For years, Madison’s Jeffrey D. Boldt had a front row seat—literally—to Wisconsin’s most contentious environmental and political issues. As an administrative law judge, it was his job to take a neutral stance on those issues and help opposing sides sort things out. By the time he retired, he was full of stories, some of which he’d published along the way in the form of essays, short stories and poetry in various literary journals, and some he only could tell in the occasional op-ed, or the novel he’d always wanted to write.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Local woman wins $20,000 lottery prize on ticket bought in Dubuque

A local woman won $20,000 on a lottery ticket bought in Dubuque. Katie Hyde, of East Dubuque, Ill., won one of the top prizes in Iowa Lottery’s $20,000 Holiday Crossword scratch game. She bought her ticket at Hy-Vee on South Locust Street in Dubuque. The odds of winning a $20,000 prize on the $2 scratch game are 1 in about 125,000.
DUBUQUE, IA
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison Streets Division warns drivers of slick roads as snowfall continues

MADISON, Wis. — Light snow continued to fall around Madison Sunday, prompting the Streets Division to get to work. Crews have been circling salt routes since about 4 a.m. Sunday morning, officials said, and they will remain active throughout the snowfall. Officials said that some areas of the city have received more snow than others, such as the west side...
MADISON, WI

