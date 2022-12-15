Read full article on original website
UW-Madison students spark conversation about written agreements for university marketing campaigns
MADISON, Wis. — After one University of Wisconsin-Madison student tweeted concerns over an image of him being used for a marketing campaign, other students are now sharing similar experiences of feeling misled about how the university could use their likeness. In the replies to this tweet, Mikey Morin shared his similar experiences with the student who made the tweet. He...
Platteville School Board fills late member’s seat
Following the recent death of a Platteville School Board member, the seat will be filled by a familiar face. On Wednesday night, board members appointed Steve Obershaw to fill the seat held by Lisa Finnegan, who died in November. Obershaw previously served on the Platteville School Board from 1985 to 2018. He will hold the seat only until Wisconsin’s spring elections in April, at which point the seat will be on the ballot as a one-year term.
Platteville Dairy Days Seeking Input
The Platteville Dairy Days Committee is looking to possibly make some changes the evening entertainment on Friday or Saturday nights during Dairy Days Weekend. The committee is looking for community input and they created a poll regarding the evening entertainment. They are asking people to cast their vote for entertainment on their poll before Friday, December 23. You can vote by visiting the Platteville Dairy Days Facebook page.
Tranel appointed to serve as the Chair of the Assembly Committee on Agriculture
State Representative Travis Tranel of Cuba City has been appointed to serve as the Chair of the Assembly Committee on Agriculture for the 2023-24 Legislative Session by Speaker Robin Vos. For six terms, Tranel has served as a member of the Assembly Agriculture Committee and was its Vice-Chairman during the 2011-12 session. Working with State Senator Howard Marklein of Spring Green, Tranel helped create the Dairy Innovation Hub within the UW-System. On January 3rd, Tranel will take the oath of office and be sworn in for his seventh term as the 49th Assembly District Representative. The 49th Assembly District includes all of Grant County and parts of Richland, Lafayette, Vernon, and Iowa Counties.
This Huge General Store in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip to your local general store, you should consider putting this one on your list. Whenever you go to a general store, there's always something interesting to find and it can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
Dane County Takes in $2 Million in Birth Tax After Calling to End the Practice
In 2020, County Executive Joe Parisi announced that Dane County would end a practice in which the county bills the fathers of some children for half the costs of giving birth. That’s the so-called “birth tax,” which seeks to recoup half the cost of childbirth from fathers, in cases when the mothers are unmarried and on Medicaid coverage.
Charlie Berens speaks at UW Winter Commencement
MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin’s 2022 Winter Commencement Ceremony sent more than 1,250 students to their next stage of life Sunday. The keynote speaker was Wisconsin’s funniest man, Charlie Berens. The 2009 UW graduate used his stand-up comedy skills to write the speech. “Yeah, so...
Southwestern Wisconsin ENT Now Offering Allergy Testing
It seems as if allergy season is now year-round. For some, it goes beyond the occasional sniffling and sneezing. Dry eyes, sinuses, and other inhibitors can be debilitating for those who suffer from chronic allergies. Thankfully, some relief is here and local; especially for those in southwestern Wisconsin. Southwest Health...
Madison sets its sidewalk shoveling deadline
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison residents with sidewalks in front of their homes will need to have them shoveled by noon on Saturday. The city’s noontime requirement that sidewalks are cleared has not been triggered this week because of snowy weather over the past three days. Building Inspection and...
Zuckerbucks-Backed Group Back in Wisconsin
The liberal voting activist group that dumped $350 million of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s money on local election offices during the 2020 presidential election is back again with another $80 million to give over the next five years. And Wisconsin once again will be front and center in the...
Cross Plains first responders fight house fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cross Plains emergency responders fought a fire that started Sunday afternoon at a home, Dane County Dispatch said. According to dispatch, the fire started just after 4 p.m. and Cross Plains Fire Department and Police Departments responded to Gil’s Way to fight the structure fire.
Longtime NBC15 Weather Director Elmer Childress passes away at 92
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former NBC15 Weather Director, radio and television show host, TV personality and musician Elmer Childress died on December 6. He was 92 years old. Childress passed away one day before his 93rd birthday. According to his obituary, Childress was born in Bauxite, Arkansas and started out...
One Wisconsin City Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
With his debut environmental legal thriller, Madison author and retired judge tells the stories he’s been holding back
For years, Madison’s Jeffrey D. Boldt had a front row seat—literally—to Wisconsin’s most contentious environmental and political issues. As an administrative law judge, it was his job to take a neutral stance on those issues and help opposing sides sort things out. By the time he retired, he was full of stories, some of which he’d published along the way in the form of essays, short stories and poetry in various literary journals, and some he only could tell in the occasional op-ed, or the novel he’d always wanted to write.
Local woman wins $20,000 lottery prize on ticket bought in Dubuque
A local woman won $20,000 on a lottery ticket bought in Dubuque. Katie Hyde, of East Dubuque, Ill., won one of the top prizes in Iowa Lottery’s $20,000 Holiday Crossword scratch game. She bought her ticket at Hy-Vee on South Locust Street in Dubuque. The odds of winning a $20,000 prize on the $2 scratch game are 1 in about 125,000.
WI hospital reports increase in severe strep infections among kids
Children's Wisconsin has seen 9 cases of invasive group A strep so far in 2022. In 2021, they reported 4 cases and in 2020 they had 5.
Westbound lanes of Highway 30 open at Fair Oaks Avenue after crash
MADISON, Wis. — The westbound lanes of Highway 30 are blocked at Fair Oaks Avenue due to a crash. The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. and injuries were reported at the scene. Madison police officers along with fire and EMS crews were sent to the scene. As of...
Police looking for person who vandalized UW Hillel Foundation, city property
Madison police are releasing surveillance images of a person they say was caught on camera spray-painting several locations across the city.
One of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Early Abandoned Designs May Eventually Get Built in Wisconsin
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
Madison Streets Division warns drivers of slick roads as snowfall continues
MADISON, Wis. — Light snow continued to fall around Madison Sunday, prompting the Streets Division to get to work. Crews have been circling salt routes since about 4 a.m. Sunday morning, officials said, and they will remain active throughout the snowfall. Officials said that some areas of the city have received more snow than others, such as the west side...
