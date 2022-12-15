Read full article on original website
Sharon Osbourne’s Son Jack Provides Update After Her Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne appears to be feeling better as her son Jack is letting the world know that she is at home recuperating. Osbourne was filming an episode of Jack’s TV show when she reportedly fell ill. Jack Osbourne headed over to Instagram and gave everyone an update. He said that Sharon has been given the “all clear” by her doctors and was at home. Sharon fell ill while filming an episode of Jack’s Night of Terror show. She was rushed to Santa Paula Hospital, reports indicated. As of Saturday night, Sharon Osbourne appeared to be in stable condition and doing better, the New York Post reports.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Kathie Lee Gifford Gushes Over Daughter Cassidy's Festive Pregnancy Announcement
We all love reading good news during the holidays, and Kathie Lee Gifford just gave us a lot to smile about. As a former talk show host known for being open about herself, Gifford has never been shy about sharing her life's ups and downs with fans. After the TV personality lost her husband in 2015, she spoke candidly with TODAY about the importance of moving past the grief and pain that one experiences after losing a spouse.
Inside The Bold And The Beautiful Star Hunter Tylo's Tense Court Battle With Aaron Spelling
In the world of daytime television, Hunter Tylo is a living legend. Her celebrated performance as Taylor Hayes on "The Bold and the Beautiful" led to countless iconic moments over the actor's lengthy tenure. Hunter's romance with Ridge Forrester (Ron Moss/Thorsten Kaye) and the resulting feud with Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) over him has been one of the soap's hallmark storylines (via Soaps In Depth).
Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth's Spelling Gaffes Have Fans Questioning Her Teaching Credentials
One thing we all loved about TLC's popular reality TV show "19 Kids and Counting" was watching the eclectic Duggars lay out their "family rules." Per InTouch Weekly, among their many rules, the Duggar parents made it a point that their children stayed away from social media, public schools, and any tattoos or piercings.
Judi Evans Praises The Days Of Our Lives Clown Crew With Hilarious Behind-The-Scenes Photo
There has been a lot of clown activity in Salem in the past two months. Ever since Halloween, "Days of Our Lives" viewers have been seeing multiple characters don a creepy clown mask, and it's even been used to help pull off some serious crimes. Fans will likely remember that the clown mask was first spotted around Halloween when characters like Susan Banks (Stacy Haiduk), Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), and Ava Vitalli (Tamara Braun) all donned the creepy costume, which was being sold by a vendor in the town square (via Soaps).
Jedidiah Duggar Announces Big Family News
The members of the Duggar family are clearly making the most of the holiday season. While cousin Amy Duggar King went over-the-top with her Christmas tradition of giving her son his gifts in the weeks leading up to the 25th, parents Jim Bob and Michelle held an "Ugly Christmas Sweater/Christmas Character" party at their Arkansas home familiar to fans of their former show "19 Kids & Counting." The event was less well attended than in years past since many of the older children have either moved away or are busy with their own families — and of course, oldest son Josh Duggar is spending this Christmas in prison.
What To Ask Your Stylist If You Want Lindsay Lohan's Auburn Hair
Ever since we saw her cute little face (doubled!) in the remake of "The Parent Trap," we've been obsessed with Lindsay Lohan's red mane. While her hair is naturally based in the fiery family, her various versions of the shade over the years have been given a little boost with the help of color pros — and sometimes even a box dye or two, as she admitted to Vogue.
