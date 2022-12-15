The members of the Duggar family are clearly making the most of the holiday season. While cousin Amy Duggar King went over-the-top with her Christmas tradition of giving her son his gifts in the weeks leading up to the 25th, parents Jim Bob and Michelle held an "Ugly Christmas Sweater/Christmas Character" party at their Arkansas home familiar to fans of their former show "19 Kids & Counting." The event was less well attended than in years past since many of the older children have either moved away or are busy with their own families — and of course, oldest son Josh Duggar is spending this Christmas in prison.

