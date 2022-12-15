Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
Hotel Shift Manager Accused of Taking Woman's French Bulldog in Summit Township
A hotel shift manager faces charges after she was accused of taking a woman's French bulldog and lying about it, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened at the Days Inn on Schultz Rd. in Summit Township Nov. 7 after troopers were called to investigate a property dispute. The victim...
PSP looking for more information on hit and run in Beaver Township
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a hit and run that happened in North Beaver Township.
WFMJ.com
Austintown OVI suspect has attempted assault conviction
A 24-year-old woman arrested in Austintown last week for resisting arrest has been transferred from the Mahoning County Jail to the Trumbull County Jail. Mersades Moats of Austintown was arrested Thursday after township police say she ran a red light at Mahoning Avenue and Raccoon Road while shouting at police and honking her SUV's horn.
butlerradio.com
Authorities Investigating Vandalism in Grove City
Authorities are asking for the public’s help with identifying the suspect or suspects involved in a recent case of vandalism in neighboring Mercer County. According to the Grove City Police, someone drove in the grass area at the Grove City Memorial Park sometime between the night of Thursday, December 15th and the morning of Friday, December 16th.
Chautauqua County residence raided a third time since September
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people during a raid on Dec. 15. At about 6:30 a.m., narcotics investigators from the Sheriff’s Office, along with SWAT, the city of Dunkirk Police Department and city of Jamestown Police Department and K-9 unit, executed a search warrant at residence in the 7000 block of […]
Police: Concord Twp. woman let 13-year-old granddaughter smoke pot
A Concord Township grandmother is facing charges after police say she let her granddaughter smoke pot with her. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident happened Tuesday at a home on Lindsey Hollow Road. The 13-year old granddaughter told police she took four hits from a glass pipe her grandmother gave her. Police have not […]
WSYX ABC6
Police release video of Sheetz shooting that killed innocent 21-year-old man
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police released several videos from a northeast Columbus gas station shootout that killed a 21-year-old man in October. Kevin Sobnosky, a college student at Youngstown State, was killed in the crossfire that happened on Oct. 31 just before 4 a.m. Police said eight men...
Suspect accused of stealing thousands of dollars in tools
A man is in the Trumbull County Jail accused of stealing thousands of dollars in tools from hardware stores in Champion and surrounding communities.
Grand jury indicts Newton Falls man accused of abusing boy on video
A Trumbull County grand jury has returned an indictment against a man accused of abusing a boy who was in his care.
CLE police look for Family Dollar robbery suspects, residents worry about safety
Jennifer Davenport is too afraid to shop at the Family Dollar store on Buckeye Road. Two Cleveland police calls for robberies-in-progress to the store on Dec. 10 and 15 have her concerned.
Trumbull County indictments: December 15, 2022
A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
Family of murdered man increases reward in case to 25K
"We are not going to stop until we find out what happened to my baby," said Dinez Baker, the aunt of Aaron Rogers.
Police looking for suspect in possible road rage shooting on I-90
Cleveland and Euclid police are investigating after a man was shot in a possible road rage incident on I-90.
Man charged with flying plane too low over YSU game arrested
A man has been arrested after he was charged for flying his plane too low over a YSU game.
Man indicted on third federal drug charge after traffic stop in Trumbull County
A man who has been convicted twice in federal court on drug charges now faces an indictment in a third drug case.
erienewsnow.com
Dunkirk Police Issues Holiday Warning
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – During the holiday season, people are often busy, excited and a little careless when it comes to staying safe from no-gooders. Unfortunately, it’s a time when they should be extra careful. Crooks love the holidays as much as everyone else. Here are...
63-year-old woman found deceased in Mentor house fire early Sunday morning
Sunday morning, the Mentor Fire department arrived at the scene of a home on fire in the 7100 block of Mentor Avenue finding a woman inside after an aggressive fire attack and primary search.
Mahoning County indictments: Dec. 15, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
erienewsnow.com
Bail Revoked For Jamestown Man Accused In Two Fatal Crashes
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — Bail for a Jamestown man accused of hitting and killing a teenager last year with his semi-truck has been revoked, as prosecutors continue to gather evidence in connection with a separate fatal crash he is accused of causing. Chautauqua County Court Judge David...
Hubbard police investigate brushing package scam
Police in Hubbard are investigating after a resident was the target of what is believed to be a brushing scam.
