ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashtabula County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WFMJ.com

Austintown OVI suspect has attempted assault conviction

A 24-year-old woman arrested in Austintown last week for resisting arrest has been transferred from the Mahoning County Jail to the Trumbull County Jail. Mersades Moats of Austintown was arrested Thursday after township police say she ran a red light at Mahoning Avenue and Raccoon Road while shouting at police and honking her SUV's horn.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
butlerradio.com

Authorities Investigating Vandalism in Grove City

Authorities are asking for the public’s help with identifying the suspect or suspects involved in a recent case of vandalism in neighboring Mercer County. According to the Grove City Police, someone drove in the grass area at the Grove City Memorial Park sometime between the night of Thursday, December 15th and the morning of Friday, December 16th.
GROVE CITY, PA
YourErie

Chautauqua County residence raided a third time since September

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people during a raid on Dec. 15. At about 6:30 a.m., narcotics investigators from the Sheriff’s Office, along with SWAT, the city of Dunkirk Police Department and city of Jamestown Police Department and K-9 unit, executed a search warrant at residence in the 7000 block of […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Dunkirk Police Issues Holiday Warning

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – During the holiday season, people are often busy, excited and a little careless when it comes to staying safe from no-gooders. Unfortunately, it’s a time when they should be extra careful. Crooks love the holidays as much as everyone else. Here are...
DUNKIRK, NY
erienewsnow.com

Bail Revoked For Jamestown Man Accused In Two Fatal Crashes

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — Bail for a Jamestown man accused of hitting and killing a teenager last year with his semi-truck has been revoked, as prosecutors continue to gather evidence in connection with a separate fatal crash he is accused of causing. Chautauqua County Court Judge David...
JAMESTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy