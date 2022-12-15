ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ERCOT says it’s prepared as colder weather approaches

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Cold fronts are on the way and this time next week we could be seeing temps in the teens. ERCOT says it’s closely watching and prepared. In a note sent out Friday, it says ERCOT should have enough generation to meet demand. It points out the improvements that have been made over the past 18 months:
