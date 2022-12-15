ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

'I feel human again': Mobile units offer hot showers, washer and dryer

Magee is his name, and the only name he uses, because he says no one needs a last name when they’re living on the street. Although Magee was raised in the 9th Ward, life was never the same after Hurricane Katrina wiped out his neighborhood. In the chaotic aftermath of the storm he was whisked away to Houston, and by the time he returned to New Orleans, his family home had been demolished and his entire block was leveled. His relatives were scattered, and his job repairing truck tires was long gone.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Toy giveaway in St. Charles Parish helps families hit by tornadoes

NORCO, La (WGNO) — Amber Dillenkoffer hosted her second “Amber’s Reason for the Season” toy giveaway Saturday. The 19-year-old has been collecting toys around the holidays since she was 12. The past two years, Dat Dads’ Club of Luling was there to help. “We feed off her excitement,” Club member Claude Adams said. “[Dillenkoffer] organizes […]
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

How Louisiana’s Human Trafficking Prevention team is working to save lives

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Human Trafficking remains a significant issue for Louisiana. In January, Governor John Bel Edwards joined Dr. Dana Hunter in officially announcing the state’s first Human Trafficking Prevention Resource Center and advocacy campaign. Sheri Combs, the Senior Human Trafficking Program Manager of Covenant House...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-AMFM

Housing assistance for JP tornado victims

In partnership with GOHSEP, Jefferson Parish Government and the City of Gretna will be offering temporary housing in travel trailers at Bayou Segnette State Park for those who were impacted by the tornado that qualify.
GRETNA, LA
WDSU

Louisiana National Guard delivers tarps and water after tornados

The Louisiana National Guard has announced that there were multiple operations supporting communities that were hit by tornados. In total, the LANG provided 16,200 bottles of water and more than 2,000 tarps to Iberia, Jefferson, Orleans, St. Charles, and Union parishes through Friday evening. The LANG also sent engineer assessment...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Local leaders, law enforcement help to supply toys for kids

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Local leaders and law enforcement decided to come together over the weekend, to provide a toy drive to hundreds of families in need this holiday season. Louisiana State Police, in partnership with Bridge Agency Inc., hosted their 6th Annual “Christmas Toy Drive Giveaway” at...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Harvey church holds food drive for families affected by tornado

HARVEY, La. — A church in Harvey is making sure families affected by this week's tornado have a meal to eat on Christmas. Friday, the Household of Faith Family Worship Church held a drive-through food donation pick-up event. Although it's held once a week, Wednesday's storms pushed church leadership to encourage families affected by severe weather to pick up food.
HARVEY, LA
WWL

St. Charles Parish opens donation sites amid tornado recovery

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish officials announced on Thursday that they would be accepting donations for tornado damage relief at two locations. The Edward A. Dufresne Community Center on 274 Judge Edward Dufresne Pkwy. in Luling and the Alan Arterbury Building on 14564 River Rd. in New Sarpy will house donations.
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
WWL

Parishes considering tornado sirens, while others have them already

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleanian, Debra Campbell, labels herself an activist. She also sits on the Contraflow Board, which she says is pushing for sirens. “Give us some sirens. Let us know, ‘Hey, there’s danger in the area.’" Campbell said, "Not only for tornadoes, but we have a lot of plants, chemical plants in the area.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Chauvin Sculpture Garden receives grant $75k grant to repair Ida damage

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Efforts to repair the Chauvin Sculpture Garden, a local landmark damaged by Hurricane Ida, are getting a boost. Houma Today reported on Thursday, that Nicholls State University in Lafourche Parish received a $75,000 grant from Ruth Arts a philanthropic group based in Wisconsin. The sculpture garden is in Terrebonne Parish and artists from Nicholls had been involved in fixing the extensive damage there since Hurricane Ida hit the community there in August 2021.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
WWL-TV

Killona woman killed in tornado was the 'life of the party'

KILLONA, La. — A tornado that touched down in St. Charles Parish claimed the life of a Killona woman described by her family as a pillar in the community and life of the party. Allison Alexander, 56, was found outside near the remains of what once was her home...
KILLONA, LA
NOLA.com

Guest column: Louisiana needs an ombudsman for children

Louisiana’s Department of Children & Family Services is not the only state agency struggling to deliver effective services to our children. Yet our state’s concerned parents have no designated official who hears and responds to their complaints. I am convinced that Louisiana requires an office of ombudsman for children.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy