Taylor Swift spends her birthday weekend in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson's season of givingTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Dollar stores profiting billions, fined millions on employee safety violations, workers protest for better pay & safetyAmarie M.
Climate Change Could Force People To Leave New OrleansMatt LillywhiteNew Orleans, LA
2016 Case Of A Woman Found Dead In Her BathtubStill Unsolved
NOLA.com
'I feel human again': Mobile units offer hot showers, washer and dryer
Magee is his name, and the only name he uses, because he says no one needs a last name when they’re living on the street. Although Magee was raised in the 9th Ward, life was never the same after Hurricane Katrina wiped out his neighborhood. In the chaotic aftermath of the storm he was whisked away to Houston, and by the time he returned to New Orleans, his family home had been demolished and his entire block was leveled. His relatives were scattered, and his job repairing truck tires was long gone.
Toy giveaway in St. Charles Parish helps families hit by tornadoes
NORCO, La (WGNO) — Amber Dillenkoffer hosted her second “Amber’s Reason for the Season” toy giveaway Saturday. The 19-year-old has been collecting toys around the holidays since she was 12. The past two years, Dat Dads’ Club of Luling was there to help. “We feed off her excitement,” Club member Claude Adams said. “[Dillenkoffer] organizes […]
Marrero couple loses home of 57 years in tornado, now staying in Jefferson Parish temporary trailer
NEW ORLEANS — Families in Jefferson Parish who can't stay in their homes after Wednesday's tornadoes started moving into temporary travel trailers in Bayou Segnette State Park Sunday. Robert Sanchez and his wife, June Olano Sanchez, lost their Marrero home of 57 years in the tornado. "It happened just...
ktalnews.com
How Louisiana’s Human Trafficking Prevention team is working to save lives
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Human Trafficking remains a significant issue for Louisiana. In January, Governor John Bel Edwards joined Dr. Dana Hunter in officially announcing the state’s first Human Trafficking Prevention Resource Center and advocacy campaign. Sheri Combs, the Senior Human Trafficking Program Manager of Covenant House...
Housing assistance for JP tornado victims
In partnership with GOHSEP, Jefferson Parish Government and the City of Gretna will be offering temporary housing in travel trailers at Bayou Segnette State Park for those who were impacted by the tornado that qualify.
WDSU
Louisiana National Guard delivers tarps and water after tornados
The Louisiana National Guard has announced that there were multiple operations supporting communities that were hit by tornados. In total, the LANG provided 16,200 bottles of water and more than 2,000 tarps to Iberia, Jefferson, Orleans, St. Charles, and Union parishes through Friday evening. The LANG also sent engineer assessment...
brproud.com
Local leaders, law enforcement help to supply toys for kids
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Local leaders and law enforcement decided to come together over the weekend, to provide a toy drive to hundreds of families in need this holiday season. Louisiana State Police, in partnership with Bridge Agency Inc., hosted their 6th Annual “Christmas Toy Drive Giveaway” at...
Jefferson Parish tornado victims receiving assistance
Two days after the tornados, recovery is moving forward in Jefferson Parish.
cenlanow.com
Louisiana Department of Health shares resources for families dealing with mental health issues following storms
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – We can see the physical damage a storm leaves behind, but sometimes the damage we cannot see is the most challenging to overcome. After a series of deadly storms hit Louisiana this week, state officials are working to spread awareness related to any possible ensuing mental health concerns.
Harvey church holds food drive for families affected by tornado
HARVEY, La. — A church in Harvey is making sure families affected by this week's tornado have a meal to eat on Christmas. Friday, the Household of Faith Family Worship Church held a drive-through food donation pick-up event. Although it's held once a week, Wednesday's storms pushed church leadership to encourage families affected by severe weather to pick up food.
St. Charles Parish opens donation sites amid tornado recovery
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish officials announced on Thursday that they would be accepting donations for tornado damage relief at two locations. The Edward A. Dufresne Community Center on 274 Judge Edward Dufresne Pkwy. in Luling and the Alan Arterbury Building on 14564 River Rd. in New Sarpy will house donations.
Parishes considering tornado sirens, while others have them already
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleanian, Debra Campbell, labels herself an activist. She also sits on the Contraflow Board, which she says is pushing for sirens. “Give us some sirens. Let us know, ‘Hey, there’s danger in the area.’" Campbell said, "Not only for tornadoes, but we have a lot of plants, chemical plants in the area.”
Report shows Katrina victims in poorer areas were shorted thousands in federal rebuilding relief
A recent report from ProPublica, a nonprofit news organization, revealed data showing that some of the hardest hit victims of Hurricane Katrina were shortchanged tens of thousands of dollars on average by a federal program meant to help residents to rebuild. ProPublica, in partnership with New Orleans' media outlets the...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish high school, No. 1 in Louisiana, finally gets a gymnasium
Almost a decade after it moved to a new campus near Avondale, Louisiana’s top-ranked public high school finally has its own gymnasium. At close to 19,000 square feet, the new activity center at Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy lets students stay put for basketball games, theater productions, band performances and more.
WWL-TV
Path of Destruction: December 2022 Tornadoes in southeast Louisiana
Three people are dead after a destructive storm system kicks up tornadoes across Louisiana. A recap of stories from WWL-TV in New Orleans in its aftermath.
WDSU
New Orleans residents should take these steps to protect their pipes from cold weather this weekend
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans area needs to prepare for pipe-bursting cold temperatures on Christmas weekend. Friday and Saturday are WDSU Weather Alert Days for pipe-bursting cold in the mornings. It's time to start thinking about how you're going to protect pipes, plants, pets and people. Frigid Arctic...
Chauvin Sculpture Garden receives grant $75k grant to repair Ida damage
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Efforts to repair the Chauvin Sculpture Garden, a local landmark damaged by Hurricane Ida, are getting a boost. Houma Today reported on Thursday, that Nicholls State University in Lafourche Parish received a $75,000 grant from Ruth Arts a philanthropic group based in Wisconsin. The sculpture garden is in Terrebonne Parish and artists from Nicholls had been involved in fixing the extensive damage there since Hurricane Ida hit the community there in August 2021.
NOLA.com
Port of South Louisiana hires firm, plans own cyber security department after costly hack
The Port of South Louisiana has hired a cybersecurity firm and plans to create an inhouse staff to guard against digital breaches at one of the nation's largest ports by volume, officials said. The FBI and maritime industry groups suggest cyberattacks on businesses and ports, in particular, are on the...
WWL-TV
Killona woman killed in tornado was the 'life of the party'
KILLONA, La. — A tornado that touched down in St. Charles Parish claimed the life of a Killona woman described by her family as a pillar in the community and life of the party. Allison Alexander, 56, was found outside near the remains of what once was her home...
NOLA.com
Guest column: Louisiana needs an ombudsman for children
Louisiana’s Department of Children & Family Services is not the only state agency struggling to deliver effective services to our children. Yet our state’s concerned parents have no designated official who hears and responds to their complaints. I am convinced that Louisiana requires an office of ombudsman for children.
