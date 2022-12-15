Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fox News Says Oberlin College Has Paid $36 Million to a Local Bakery After Losing a Defamation Case Against the BusinessMark HakeOberlin, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
The Most Unique McDonald's in the Country is Hiding Here in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
Get In The Spirit At The Biggest Christmas Museum Near Cleveland: Castle NoelD_FoodVendorMedina, OH
Pierogi Lovers: 5 Places Near Cleveland Where You Can Get Pierogi-Centric EntreesD_FoodVendorCleveland, OH
Related
Morning Journal
Avon vs. North Ridgeville girls basketball: Eagles gets the best of Rangers in shootout win
For a team that doesn’t have a designed offense, Avon knows how to put the ball in the hoop. In a Southwestern Conference shootout with North Ridgeville on Dec. 17, the Eagles posted their fourth 60-point game of the season with a 67-58 win. “I thought we did a...
Morning Journal
Firelands vs. Lorain girls basketball: Falcons win in coach Onyx Lopez’s return to Lorain
It was a different feeling for Firelands coach Onyx Lopez, as she entered Lorain’s gym for the first time as a visitor. Lopez played and coached at Lorain under Titans coach Mark Feldmann, and she got the best of him on Dec. 17. For the players on that opposing...
fliernation.org
Boys Varsity Basketball falls to Sandusky City Schools 78 – 70
Clyde (0-5, 0-3) Ben Wott 8-0-22, Cedric Messer 2-1-5, Cole Schwochow 1-0-2, Brayden Olson 4-0-9, Brennan Wilson 7-1-18, Adam Kauble 3-0-6, Cayden Perkins 2-0-4, Jackson Dashner 1-1-4. Totals: 28-3-70 Free Throws: 3-6 3 PT FG- Wott 6, Wilson 3, Olson 1, Dashner 1. Sandusky (5-1, 3-1) Henlon 5-1-12, Aaron 4-0-9,...
Morning Journal
North Ridgeville vs. Avon boys basketball: Eagles take 49-47 thriller
If a game Dec. 16 ever could feel like one in March, this was it. Avon’s defense has been its strong suit to start the season, and a 49-47 victory over North Ridgeville was no exception. The Rangers had two opportunities trailing by two to tie or win the game in the final four seconds, but turned the ball over both times without a shot.
spectrumnews1.com
Construction underway for José Ramírez baseball field
CLEVELAND — Guardian's third basemen José Ramírez is leaving a lasting legacy on Cleveland. Ramírez and the Cleveland Guardians Charities are gifting a new state-of-the-art turf baseball field. Nelvin Santiago, a Lincoln West high school freshman, gained a passion for playing baseball after his grandfather. “He...
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for a bakery with delicious treats?. If so, you should visit these local businesses in Greater Cleveland (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you like cakes, you can't go wrong with this bakery in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood. All of their cakes are made from scratch and made to order. Customers can't get enough of their carrot cake. They also make a fantastic black forest cake along with tiramisu and Chantilly cakes, which are simple-syrup-laced sponge cakes topped with whipped cream. The bakery also offers a wide selection of cheesecakes, including (but not limited to) apple caramel, Oreo, raspberry lemonade, mocha chocolate chip, key lime, vanilla, and banana split.
$7.3 million winning Lucky For Life lottery ticket sold in Akron: See where
AKRON, Ohio — A $7.3 million jackpot-winning ticket for the Lucky For Life drawing on Friday, Dec. 16, was sold at the Circle K in Akron located at 1178 S. Arlington St., the Ohio Lottery has announced. The cash option for Friday's jackpot is more than $5 million. The...
Mayfield Heights household produces three Eagle Scouts, with one more on the way
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The statistics say that only 6 percent of all Boy Scouts achieve the highest rank of Eagle Scout. In the household of David and Gina Schmidt, however, the percentage is, so far, 100 percent. The percentage at the Schmidt household in Mayfield Heights is made even...
Girls, 15, removed from basketball game stands after punching security guards: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Disorderly conduct: Aldersyde Drive. At 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, officers were dispatched to Shaker Heights High School, 15911 Aldersyde Drive, where security staff at a basketball games had detained two 15-year-old Shaker Heights students. The girls pushed and punched a security guard while being ejected from the stands.
Cleveland.com news quiz: Giant Eagle is ending what?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Change is inevitable, and Giant Eagle demonstrated that by making an announcement this week. What was the announcement about? If you think you know, then you should test your luck with this week’s cleveland.com news quiz, which has 10 questions on current events.
Cleveland Guardians say there will be no delays in Progressive Field renovations
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Team spokesman Curtis Danburg said there will be no delay in the renovations to Progressive Field, home of the Cleveland Guardians. It was reported that the Guardians earlier this month changed the timeline on when the $435 million renovation project would start, delaying construction from the fourth quarter of 2022 until after the 2023 season.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Cleveland Scene
All the Cleveland Restaurants That Closed In 2022
2020 and 2021 were brutal years for restaurant closings nationally and in Northeast Ohio. Cleveland lost beloved places like Lola, Greenhouse Tavern, Fire, Sokowloski's, Crop, Spice, and countless others. While restaurant closings have slowed down overall, 2022 still came with its fair share of goodbyes. Oak and Embers Pinecrest. 311...
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these restaurants in Greater Cleveland. Pizza fans should check out this place in Cleveland Heights. You can't go wrong with a simple cheese pizza topped with their fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella. Customers also strongly recommend the rustica pizza (which is topped with sun-dried tomato pesto, roasted eggplant, roasted garlic, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella) and molto Marotta pizza (which is topped with pesto, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, spinach, and mozzarella). Other recommendations include the pappardelle Bolognese (features pappardelle pasta with top round veal, mild Italian sausage, and ground beef sirloin in a red wine tomato sauce), lobster pasta (includes egg fettucine with sautéed lobster, spinach, plum tomatoes, and a vermouth cream sauce), and Florentine (sautéed chicken breasts with a spinach and white wine cream sauce).
Kent State graduate brings taste of New Orleans to Northeast Ohio
AKRON, Ohio — A Kent State graduate and former student athlete is serving up a taste of the south. What began as a food truck on campus has now grown into a pop-up kitchen in Akron. On West Market Street, you'll fund a funky little food kitchen that serves...
Ohio approves $30 million in Progressive Field upgrades: The Wake Up for Friday, Dec. 16, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Last January, the newly minted Guardians agreed to stay in Cleveland until 2036 as part of a $435 million upgrade deal to Progressive Field. Over 15 years, the city plans to pay...
Wild neighborhood party raises concerns over vacation rental homes in Cleveland
There are growing concerns over vacation rental homes in the city of Cleveland. A wild party has a Tremont neighborhood concerned.
cleveland19.com
Male shot and killed in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in a car in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood Friday, according to EMS. The shooting happened on East 149th Street just North of St Clair Avenue around 445pm. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner idefentfited the victim as Deandre Woods. There...
cleveland19.com
Mentor High School placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor city officials have confirmed Mentor High School was placed on lockdown for a short time Thursday. The lockdown was lifted shortly after 1 p.m. Mentor city officials said a sweep of the high school found no threat. According to the Mentor Police Chief, a glitch...
ideastream.org
Akron photographer captures mall nostalgia and decline
Empty fountains. Quiet corridors. Shuttered storefronts. Once bustling centers of a city’s social scene, malls aren’t fixtures of everyday life as they were in generations past. But for many, the nostalgia lives on for these places. Akron native Jessica Anshutz grew up three miles from Rolling Acres Mall...
Comments / 0