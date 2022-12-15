Authorities searching for 17-year-old girl missing out of Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 17-year-old girl who went missing earlier this week.
Jamila Jana'a Gadson went missing from her Rockford School Road home in the town of Gretna on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
According to authorities, Gadson is a five-foot-five-inch tall female with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Gadson's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office at 434-432-7931. If the information leads to the arrest and conviction of any individual who may have committed a criminal act, tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.
