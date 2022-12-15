ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsylvania County, VA

Authorities searching for 17-year-old girl missing out of Pittsylvania County

By Tannock Blair
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qZQfG_0jk07J1W00

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 17-year-old girl who went missing earlier this week.

Jamila Jana’a Gadson went missing from her Rockford School Road home in the town of Gretna on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

‘He was just a fun-loving young man who did everything right’: Parents of slain UVA football player describe loss of son

According to authorities, Gadson is a five-foot-five-inch tall female with black hair and brown eyes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ipPhM_0jk07J1W00
(Courtesy of Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information on Gadson’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 434-432-7931. If the information leads to the arrest and conviction of any individual who may have committed a criminal act, tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.

