ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Afghans Hope Congress Comes Through With Last Minute Help For Evacuees

By Hamed Ahmadi, Arthur Delaney
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CIsDU_0jk07GNL00

WASHINGTON ― Afghans who have helped the U.S. military hope Congress helps them back as part of a year-end spending bill.

Activists supporting the bipartisan effort have kept a near-constant vigil outside the U.S. Senate for months, and they were still out there in pouring rain on Thursday.

“We will stay here and will support our allies, because in Afghanistan right now, they are going through so many difficulties,” Safi Rauf, president and founder of the Human First coalition, the organization leading the vigil, told HuffPost. “So for us to stand in the rain is the least we can do for them.”

Nearly 80,000 Afghan evacuees are at risk of being deported to Afghanistan because they are on a temporary status called “humanitarian parole,” and tens of thousands more are still stuck there hoping to get their special immigrant visa ― a program that allows Afghans who worked on behalf of the U.S. government in Afghanistan to resettle in the U.S.

“Once they go back to Afghanistan, they’re going to face a certain death,” Rauf said, referring to Afghans on humanitarian parole.

The Afghan Adjustment Act, proposed in August by Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), would make it easier for these individuals to adjust their temporary status and obtain green cards. The bill would also make it easier and faster for individuals remaining in Afghanistan to get special immigrant visas.

“We owe it to our country to make sure we know what we’re doing when we let people stay here,” Graham told HuffPost. “But we owe it to the people who were there fighting for us for 20 years, risking their lives, to not abandon them.”

However, the bill has not been well received by Republicans, who are concerned that Afghan evacuees have not been adequately vetted. “I think we need to start by finding out who’s here and what their background is, and making sure people around the country know where these people went to,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) told HuffPost in September.

After the bill’s authors failed to attach the adjustment act to a stopgap bill in September, Rauf and other advocates took advantage of the congressional recess to travel to conservative states to press for support for the bill, hoping it would be included in one of several must-pass spending bills this month.

After the measure was omitted from a defense bill last week, Klobuchar worked with Republicans to add extra layers of vetting for Afghans applying for visas. Republican Sens. Jerry Moran (Kan.) and Roger Wicker (Miss.) signed up as cosponsors of the legislation.

Now the bill’s sponsors are scrambling to get it added to a year-end spending bill that Congress needs to pass before Christmas in order to keep the government funded. Graham told reporters Thursday that he had met with Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) to discuss it. It’s one of several bipartisan bills that various groups of lawmakers are hoping can catch a ride on the so-called omnibus funding bill.

Once they go back to Afghanistan, they’re going to face a certain death. Safi Rauf, president and founder of the Human First coalition

Umbrella in hand, Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.), one of the bill’s lead sponsors in the House, visited the vigil on Thursday to talk about the measure’s prospects. He said it would be difficult, but not impossible for Congress to tackle the issue next year when Republicans control the House of Representatives.

“It would be just the most ruinous scenario if tens of thousands of allies that we evacuated [end up] halfway to getting deported right back to the place that we sacrificed American lives to rescue them from,” Meijer said.

Rauf, an Afghan-American who served as a linguist with special operations forces in Afghanistan, recalled being captured by the Taliban this time last year. He was ultimately released as a result of negotiations between the Biden administration and Taliban leaders.

“I was there for three and a half months,” Rauf said. “I saw firsthand the evil of the Taliban.”

Comments / 11

Democrats _are_terrorists
16h ago

Of course the Afghans need help , Biden & his democrat terrorists just gave their enemies billions of dollars worth of military weapons....

Reply
3
Related
New York Post

Fearing 14K migrants a day, Biden admin weighing rule to ban asylum seekers for 5 months: report

The Biden administration is reportedly weighing a new rule that would ban asylum seekers from entering the US illegally for five months amid fears that migrant border crossings will surge to 14,000 a day when Title 42 is lifted next week. The draft rule, which has been circulated within the White House, would apply to adults and families who enter the US illegally — as well as those who arrive at legal ports of entry without prior authorization, sources told Axios. No final decision has been made on whether to implement the rule, which would drastically limit a migrant’s ability...
Salon

Ron DeSantis' gruesome campaign plan: I'm the genius who defeated COVID — and let thousands die

The House of Representatives passed an $858 billion National Defense Authorization bill on Thursday and it now heads to the Senate where it is also expected to pass. This legislation funds a pay hike and aid for Taiwan and Ukraine, circumventing the battles that presumptive House Speaker Kevin McCarthy promises are on the way for all funding measures in the new Congress. But the Republicans did win one skirmish: they managed to include a rollback of the COVID vaccine mandate for military personnel on the dubious grounds that it is limiting recruitment because so many would-be heroes refuse to get the jab. (The Pentagon rejects that assertion.) Democratic congressional leaders obviously felt it was the better part of valor to pass the Ukraine funding before Marjorie Taylor Greene's shock troops get veto power, so they let this one go.
FLORIDA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

US air marshals prepared to ‘mutiny’ against Biden plan to leave 99% flights unguarded

Dozens of U.S. Air Marshals are prepared to defy the Biden administration’s latest border security plan, which entails leaving about 99 percent of commercial flights unprotected to instead back up overwhelmed U.S. Border Patrol agents. A career air marshal said plans to defy the Biden administration’s orders are approaching a “mutiny” by federal agents.
WASHINGTON STATE
Tom Handy

Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First Time

On November 2, 2022, a U.S. Border Patrol agent was attacked by migrants. Migrants were attempting to cross the Texas-Mexican border and the Border Patrol fired back with pepper balls at the crowd along the El Paso border. Migrants are waiting in Mexico until Title 42 is lifted on December 20 after a federal judge declared disallowed the COVID era ruling.
EL PASO, TX
Salon

“Very loud message”: Ex-FBI official says Oath Keepers verdict makes Trump prosecution more likely

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at a press conference on June 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Lead," former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe argued that Attorney General Merrick Garland's speech, in the wake of top Oath Keepers' conviction for seditious conspiracy in connection with the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, is a direct message to other people who were involved in carrying out, organizing, or inciting the attack.
The Independent

US secretly tweaked missile launchers given to Ukraine to keep them from attacking inside Russia, report says

The United States secretly modified a powerful rocket-launcher system it has provided to the Ukrainian military to prevent it from firing missiles into Russia and escalating the nearly year-long conflict.After the war began in February, the US began sending increasingly powerful military equipment to its ally Ukraine to help it fend off the invasion from the much larger and better-armed Russia.Eventually, that arms transfer came to include 20 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), military trucks used to launch satellite-guided rockets.As The Independent has reported, HIMARs have made an enormous deference on the battlefield, with one senior US defence...
WASHINGTON STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

229K+
Followers
13K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy