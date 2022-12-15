Grinch arrested for stealing school Christmas tree

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (KFOR/Storyful) – The Grinch found his way inside a South Carolina middle school, where he was caught stealing a Christmas tree, then darted for the door.

But he was no match for a school resource officer, who was able to catch up to the green thief and place him in handcuffs.

Fortunately, it was all in fun. The Summerville Police Department created and posted the holiday video to Facebook, writing, “Alston Middle School had an unwelcome visitor this morning but thanks to SRO Corporal Johnson’s quick and heroic actions, we were able to take him into custody without incident…AND we recovered the tree!”

Not today, Grinch!

