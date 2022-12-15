MASSACHUSETTS IS NOT used to coming in last, but that is exactly where we find ourselves on a new ranking from the CPAC Foundation and the American Conservative Union Foundation comparing state legislatures on conservative policies. Massachusetts voters have now shown they have no appetite for the policies of the extreme right, and nor should they, but last month’s elections prove undeniably that our state is suffering from a drought of political perspectives and debate. Democrats easily walked into every statewide constitutional office and the Democratic hold on the Legislature grew an even larger supermajority.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO