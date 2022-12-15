Read full article on original website
Healey picks Patrick Tutwiler, former Lynn superintendent, for education secretary
GOV.-ELECT MAURA HEALEY on Friday announced the appointment of former Lynn school superintendent Patrick Tutwiler as her education secretary. Tutwiler is currently working as a senior program officer for the Barr Foundation, where he develops new models for high school education. Before that, he worked as deputy superintendent and then superintendent of Lynn Public Schools, from 2015 to August 2022. He has 20 years of experience in education, having worked as a Brighton High School history teacher, then as a senior administrator, including a stint as a high school principal, in the Boston, Wayland, and Westford public schools.
Mass. employment nears pre-pandemic levels
MASSACHUSETTS EMPLOYERS added 17,300 jobs in November, labor officials announced Friday, putting the state within striking distance of returning to a pre-pandemic level of employment. Last month’s gains build on a revised increase of 10,000 positions in October, according to the latest monthly data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics....
I had two foes: my Democratic opponent and the Mass GOP
MASSACHUSETTS IS NOT used to coming in last, but that is exactly where we find ourselves on a new ranking from the CPAC Foundation and the American Conservative Union Foundation comparing state legislatures on conservative policies. Massachusetts voters have now shown they have no appetite for the policies of the extreme right, and nor should they, but last month’s elections prove undeniably that our state is suffering from a drought of political perspectives and debate. Democrats easily walked into every statewide constitutional office and the Democratic hold on the Legislature grew an even larger supermajority.
Avangrid pulls out of major Mass. offshore wind procurement
AVANGRID PULLED OUT of a major Massachusetts offshore wind procurement at the final stage on Friday, saying its previously negotiated power purchase contract was no longer adequate to secure financing for the project given current economic conditions. The company said it intends to resubmit the project with new pricing requirements...
