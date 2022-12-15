ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Probable Tonight Against Houston Rockets

By Shandel Richardson
 3 days ago

After one-game absence, Butler expected back in lineup against Rockets

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is expected to play tonight against the Houston Rockets.

Butler missed Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder for rest purposes. He is still dealing with knee soreness.

Here's the game preview:

Game time: 8 p.m., ET

Where: Toyota Center

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -3

VITALS: The Heat and Rockets meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Miami has swept the last two series and has currently won four-straight against Houston. A win would tie Miami’s longest road winning streak against the Rockets at three consecutive games, having last done so from 1/15/10 – 11/12/12. The Heat are 37-33 all-time versus Houston during the regular season, including 23-13 in home games and 14-20 in road games. For the Rockets, Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) is out.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Caleb Martin

F Jimmy Butler

ROCKETS

F Jabari Smith Jr.

F Eric Gordon

C Alperen Sengun

G Jalen Green

G Kevin Porter Jr.

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Wednesday's win against the Thunder: “There’s been a little bit more intent of getting to our actions and finding the open guy without missing the moment. We were finding our open shooters in those open windows that close very quickly in this league.”

Jimmy Butler addresses the Miami Heat's defensive woes (; 0:39)

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.

Dwyane Wade Thinks LeBron James Has Strong Interest In Passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

LeBron James already holds plenty of NBA records and will likely end his career with more. Ranking them is almost impossible but close friend and former teammate Dwyane Wade knows which one James will cherish the most. In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, Wade said he thinks passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA's all-time scoring list would rank No. 1 for James.
Do The Miami Heat Make A Play For Russell Westbrook?

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook made a reporter asked the twice. When a question asked mentioned he was the NBA's career triple-double leader, Westbrook simply said, "Say it again?" It was his way of saying he's an accomplished player and there's plenty left in his tank. Westbrook had 15...
Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Loves No-Excuse Approach From Players

The Miami Heat have blown double-digit leads in each of the last three victories. The one positive coach Erik Spoelstra found was the players never complained despite playing without a few rotation players. With the exception of blowing a 19-point lead against the Indiana Pacers Monday, they were minus starters in every game.
