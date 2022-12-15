Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Grant County Sheriff’s Office gets therapy K9 car
LANCASTER, Wis. (WMTV) - A therapy K-9 in Grant County now has its own set of wheels. Zelda, a multi-purpose therapy K-9 for the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, received a special-made vehicle to get to work, the Sheriff’s Office announced Friday. Jailer Cassara Bray uses Zelda as a...
wortfm.org
Dane County Takes in $2 Million in Birth Tax After Calling to End the Practice
In 2020, County Executive Joe Parisi announced that Dane County would end a practice in which the county bills the fathers of some children for half the costs of giving birth. That’s the so-called “birth tax,” which seeks to recoup half the cost of childbirth from fathers, in cases when the mothers are unmarried and on Medicaid coverage.
This Huge General Store in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip to your local general store, you should consider putting this one on your list. Whenever you go to a general store, there's always something interesting to find and it can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
KWQC
One injured after crash in Jo Daviess County
JO DAVIESS CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Jo Daviess County Sherrif’s Office reports one person is injured after a single-vehicle accident Saturday. Officials say they received a report of a single-vehicle crash with injuries at 2:52 p.m. on W Stagecoach Trail near N Ford Road. Deputies on scene found the driver, Risalyn Vant Lent with injuries and transported Van Lent to a nearby hospital.
x1071.com
Tranel appointed to serve as the Chair of the Assembly Committee on Agriculture
State Representative Travis Tranel of Cuba City has been appointed to serve as the Chair of the Assembly Committee on Agriculture for the 2023-24 Legislative Session by Speaker Robin Vos. For six terms, Tranel has served as a member of the Assembly Agriculture Committee and was its Vice-Chairman during the 2011-12 session. Working with State Senator Howard Marklein of Spring Green, Tranel helped create the Dairy Innovation Hub within the UW-System. On January 3rd, Tranel will take the oath of office and be sworn in for his seventh term as the 49th Assembly District Representative. The 49th Assembly District includes all of Grant County and parts of Richland, Lafayette, Vernon, and Iowa Counties.
KCRG.com
Dubuque man stabbed and shot another man with a BB gun over boots
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -Dubuque police say a man stabbed another man and shot him with a BB gun in an argument over a pair of boots. That’s according to the Telegraph Herald. This happened Friday night at the 2900 block on Central Avenue. 31 year old Blake Drapeau was...
Dubuque Police Searching for Vehicle Involved in a Hit-and-Run
Police are seeking assistance in identifying the driver of this vehicle which was involved in a recent hit-and-run in Dubuque. This vehicle has an after market front grill wrap and a rear spoiler. If you have information, please submit it HERE. The case id is ID4PD.
x1071.com
Platteville Dairy Days Seeking Input
The Platteville Dairy Days Committee is looking to possibly make some changes the evening entertainment on Friday or Saturday nights during Dairy Days Weekend. The committee is looking for community input and they created a poll regarding the evening entertainment. They are asking people to cast their vote for entertainment on their poll before Friday, December 23. You can vote by visiting the Platteville Dairy Days Facebook page.
KCRG.com
Dubuque’s Parks and Rec Commission calls for new city swimming pool
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Members of Dubuque’s Parks and Recreation Commission are calling for the construction of a new city swimming pool. The Telegraph Herald reports the commission discussed creating a new committee to lead the development of a proposed new pool this week. They argued ongoing maintenance needs...
x1071.com
Cobb Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct
A man from Cobb was arrested Wednesday after Iowa County authorities received a report of a disturbance on Elm Street in Cobb. An Iowa Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the scene. After an investigation, 42 year old Chad Adrian of Cobb was arrested on charges of Disorderly Conduct and Bail Jumping. He was booked in the Iowa County Jail where he remains in custody. Adrian had been arrested for a 5th offense of OWI on December 3rd.
KCRG.com
Dubuque shooting investigation led to two unrelated arrests
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -Dubuque police responded to a shooting and made two arrests unrelated to it. This happened Thursday night. That’s according to the Telegraph Herald. Police arrested 27-year-old Xavier Deleon on possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, and unlawful possession of prescription drugs. He also had warrants for third degree sexual abuse and a probation violation.
superhits106.com
Dubuque Man Arrested For Marijuana and Domestic Assault
A Dubuque man was arrested Monday night around 11:15 pm around 4th and Main Street in Dubuque. Dubuque law officials arrested 52 year old Murrell Griffen of Dubuque for a charge of possession of marijuana and a warrant charging domestic assault.
nbc15.com
One dead after multi-vehicle crash in Verona, police report
VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash in Verona, police confirmed Thursday night. Police responded around 6 p.m. for a three-vehicle crash on County Highway M on the bridge from Highway 18 to 151. According to Verona Police Department, two vehicles collided on the bridge...
x1071.com
Intoxicated Driver Crashes Into Parked Vehicle
Police say an intoxicated driver was injured Tuesday when she crashed into a parked car in Dubuque. 31 year old Lauren Perales of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment. According to a report, the crash happened at about 11:35 p.m. Tuesday on North Grandview Avenue. Perales was traveling north when she went off the road and hit a legally parked car. Reports say that Perales then left the scene. Officers eventually located Perales, reporting that she had a large laceration on her forehead and that she admitted to drinking tequila, vodka and various other drinks. Officers also learned that Perales left her children, ages 10 and 5, at home alone prior to the crash.
x1071.com
Details Made Public About Murder Suspect in Kylie Duster Death
Court documents made public Thursday for 23 year old Romell Enoch, who is accused of killing 20 year old Kylie Duster of Dubuque state that he lied about when he was last with her, that he took and spray-painted her vehicle after she was last seen alive and that his DNA was found at the scene of her death. Enoch is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree murder. His bond was set at $1 million Thursday. He was arrested on the charge Wednesday morning at the Clarinda Correctional Facility, where he is serving a 25-year prison sentence for unrelated charges of drug distribution to a person younger than 18 and sexual exploitation of a minor. Duster was found dead by police on July 28, 2021, in her bedroom closet.
KCRG.com
Four adults charged following incident at Dubuque High School
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 13th, 2022, police were dispatched to Hempstead High School for a report of a large disturbance. According to a criminal complaint, a 15-year-old was assaulted by another 15-year-old student in a school bathroom. After the assault, the perpetrator went to the school office. The victim in the incident then grabbed a lunch tray and entered the office area, assaulting the perpetrator with it.
x1071.com
Tunes in the Terminal fills Dane County Regional Airport with holiday music
MADISON, Wis. — Passengers traveling through the Dane County Regional Airport on Friday got a special treat — live holiday music. Friday marked the first day of Tunes in the Terminal, which showcases performers from throughout south-central Wisconsin. On Friday, a band from Wayland Academy, the Waunakee High School Jazz Band and Glacial Drumlin Middle School’s Sizzling String Orchestra took their turns to perform for travelers.
x1071.com
Local woman wins $20,000 lottery prize on ticket bought in Dubuque
A local woman won $20,000 on a lottery ticket bought in Dubuque. Katie Hyde, of East Dubuque, Ill., won one of the top prizes in Iowa Lottery’s $20,000 Holiday Crossword scratch game. She bought her ticket at Hy-Vee on South Locust Street in Dubuque. The odds of winning a $20,000 prize on the $2 scratch game are 1 in about 125,000.
biztimes.biz
Cascade native named to Forbes 30 under 30 list
CASCADE, Iowa — A Cascade native was named to the 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30 Food and Drink list for her work to support family farmers and ranchers and sustainable agriculture. Elle Gadient, 27, a farmer advocate for Niman Ranch, was featured on the list of young leaders who...
This Swanky Dubuque Mansion is its Own “Shangri-La”
I ventured down the Zillow path once again. Recently, I took a look at a mansion in Galena, IL on the market for $2 million. But when I saw that a nearly-$1 million home was available on one of Dubuque's most coveted streets, I knew I had to share what was beyond those walls.
