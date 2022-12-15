Read full article on original website
Related
Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo
Lionel Messi is an Argentine soccer player who currently plays for the Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain. He is widely considered to be one of the greatest players to ever step foot on a soccer field. As of this writing, he currently holds the record for most Ballon d’Or awards with seven — an award […] The post Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lionel Messi’s immediate reaction to winning first World Cup after Argentina beats France
Lionel Messi can finally tick off the last checkmark in terms of his career accomplishments. After Argentina defeated France in the World Cup Final, Messi was finally able to lift the trophy he’s been coveting for 17 years and more than 170 appearances in an Argentina kit. After getting his taste of World Cup glory […] The post Lionel Messi’s immediate reaction to winning first World Cup after Argentina beats France appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO: Lionel Messi shares tear-jerking moment with mom after Argentina’s World Cup win
Amid all the celebration after Argentina’s World Cup win against France, one moment really stood out: Lionel Messi’s heartwarming exchange with his mother. As the players on the field celebrate with team staff, friends, fans and relatives, Messi was captured on camera with his mom, Celia. His mother actually came running to him and the […] The post VIDEO: Lionel Messi shares tear-jerking moment with mom after Argentina’s World Cup win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Lionel Messi makes all kinds of World Cup history in epic Argentina victory
Not only did Lionel Messi win his first World Cup trophy with Argentina in Qatar 2022, but he also made history in the process with his incredible display throughout the competition. Messi scored two goals in the finals against France, one from the penalty spot in the first half and...
Lionel Messi sets Twitter ablaze with historic penalty kick goal vs. France
The 2022 World Cup Final between Argentina and France is underway. Argentina had dominated the proceedings in the early going, and Angel Di Maria eventually drew a penalty for Argentina to give them a chance to take the lead in the first half. That sent Lionel Messi to the spot, and Messi converted from the […] The post Lionel Messi sets Twitter ablaze with historic penalty kick goal vs. France appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
211K+
Followers
126K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0