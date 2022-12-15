The Dubuque Parks and Recreation Commission is calling for the construction of a new city swimming pool. Commission members discussed the creation of a new committee that would lead the development of a proposal for such a pool. They argued that ongoing maintenance needs at Flora and Sutton pools warrant the construction of a new facility instead. No formal action was taken by the commission, but members agreed to continue the discussion at their next meeting on January 10th. Sutton Pool was built in 1936 and Flora Pool was built in 1955. They were rebuilt in 1990 and 1991. Since then, the city continues to spend significant amounts of money to maintain the facilities.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO