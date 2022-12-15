ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platteville, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Joe Mertens

This Huge General Store in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip to your local general store, you should consider putting this one on your list. Whenever you go to a general store, there's always something interesting to find and it can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
SPRING GREEN, WI
x1071.com

Platteville Dairy Days Seeking Input

The Platteville Dairy Days Committee is looking to possibly make some changes the evening entertainment on Friday or Saturday nights during Dairy Days Weekend. The committee is looking for community input and they created a poll regarding the evening entertainment. They are asking people to cast their vote for entertainment on their poll before Friday, December 23. You can vote by visiting the Platteville Dairy Days Facebook page.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Tunes in the Terminal fills Dane County Regional Airport with holiday music

MADISON, Wis. — Passengers traveling through the Dane County Regional Airport on Friday got a special treat — live holiday music. Friday marked the first day of Tunes in the Terminal, which showcases performers from throughout south-central Wisconsin. On Friday, a band from Wayland Academy, the Waunakee High School Jazz Band and Glacial Drumlin Middle School’s Sizzling String Orchestra took their turns to perform for travelers.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Madison crews brace for another round of snowfall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Even though Madison street crews are still cleaning up after Wednesday’s winter weather, the city’s Streets Division is already bracing for more in the coming hours and its snow emergency declaration will continue into Friday night. In a mid-day update, Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Dubuque Officials Say There is a Need For a New Pool

The Dubuque Parks and Recreation Commission is calling for the construction of a new city swimming pool. Commission members discussed the creation of a new committee that would lead the development of a proposal for such a pool. They argued that ongoing maintenance needs at Flora and Sutton pools warrant the construction of a new facility instead. No formal action was taken by the commission, but members agreed to continue the discussion at their next meeting on January 10th. Sutton Pool was built in 1936 and Flora Pool was built in 1955. They were rebuilt in 1990 and 1991. Since then, the city continues to spend significant amounts of money to maintain the facilities.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

UW Art Department helps shoppers get last minute gifts

MADISON, Wis. — There’s not much time left to get a gift for that special someone, but on Saturday the UW-Madison Art Department was there to help. The department hosted its annual holiday sale, featuring plenty of great presents for art lovers. All available pieces were made by UW art students.
MADISON, WI
KWQC

One injured after crash in Jo Daviess County

JO DAVIESS CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Jo Daviess County Sherrif’s Office reports one person is injured after a single-vehicle accident Saturday. Officials say they received a report of a single-vehicle crash with injuries at 2:52 p.m. on W Stagecoach Trail near N Ford Road. Deputies on scene found the driver, Risalyn Vant Lent with injuries and transported Van Lent to a nearby hospital.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
x1071.com

Intoxicated Driver Crashes Into Parked Vehicle

Police say an intoxicated driver was injured Tuesday when she crashed into a parked car in Dubuque. 31 year old Lauren Perales of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment. According to a report, the crash happened at about 11:35 p.m. Tuesday on North Grandview Avenue. Perales was traveling north when she went off the road and hit a legally parked car. Reports say that Perales then left the scene. Officers eventually located Perales, reporting that she had a large laceration on her forehead and that she admitted to drinking tequila, vodka and various other drinks. Officers also learned that Perales left her children, ages 10 and 5, at home alone prior to the crash.
DUBUQUE, IA
wortfm.org

Dane County Takes in $2 Million in Birth Tax After Calling to End the Practice

In 2020, County Executive Joe Parisi announced that Dane County would end a practice in which the county bills the fathers of some children for half the costs of giving birth. That’s the so-called “birth tax,” which seeks to recoup half the cost of childbirth from fathers, in cases when the mothers are unmarried and on Medicaid coverage.
DANE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Platteville School Board fills late member’s seat

Following the recent death of a Platteville School Board member, the seat will be filled by a familiar face. On Wednesday night, board members appointed Steve Obershaw to fill the seat held by Lisa Finnegan, who died in November. Obershaw previously served on the Platteville School Board from 1985 to 2018. He will hold the seat only until Wisconsin’s spring elections in April, at which point the seat will be on the ballot as a one-year term.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Madison’s Funk Factory Geuzeria to become Black Rose Blending Company

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison taproom is changing hands. Funk Factory Geuzeria on Gilson Street will become Black Rose Blending Company next month. Levi Funk has operated Funk Factory since 2015 but is now selling the bar and brewing equipment to longtime employee Kyle Metz. The new facility will primarily offer products similar to the Funky Barrel aged sour beers and explore new variations of wines and ciders.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Silver Alert canceled, man located

MADISON, Wis. — Update: Joseph Lumina was safely located Saturday evening and is no longer missing. Original: A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 64-year-old man who has not been seen since Saturday morning. Joseph Lumina was last seen at his group home in the 2300 block...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy