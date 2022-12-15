Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This Huge General Store in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip to your local general store, you should consider putting this one on your list. Whenever you go to a general store, there's always something interesting to find and it can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
x1071.com
Madison Streets Division warns drivers of slick roads as snowfall continues
MADISON, Wis. — Light snow continued to fall around Madison Sunday, prompting the Streets Division to get to work. Crews have been circling salt routes since about 4 a.m. Sunday morning, officials said, and they will remain active throughout the snowfall. Officials said that some areas of the city...
x1071.com
Westbound lanes of Highway 30 open at Fair Oaks Avenue after crash
MADISON, Wis. — The westbound lanes of Highway 30 are blocked at Fair Oaks Avenue due to a crash. The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. and injuries were reported at the scene. Madison police officers along with fire and EMS crews were sent to the scene. As of...
x1071.com
Wisconsin Brewing Company celebrates Winter Solstice, raises money for Red Cross
VERONA, Wis. — With the Winter Solstice just days away, the Wisconsin Brewing Company held a party Saturday to celebrate the darkest day of the year. The brewery crafted three brews for the event, but a party wasn’t the only thing on tap. There was also a fundraiser for the Red Cross.
Madison updates ordinance on salt use, including fines for using too much
The City of Madison is rolling out new limits on how much salt residents can use to clear ice and snow from their sidewalks -- including possible fines for using too much.
x1071.com
Platteville Dairy Days Seeking Input
The Platteville Dairy Days Committee is looking to possibly make some changes the evening entertainment on Friday or Saturday nights during Dairy Days Weekend. The committee is looking for community input and they created a poll regarding the evening entertainment. They are asking people to cast their vote for entertainment on their poll before Friday, December 23. You can vote by visiting the Platteville Dairy Days Facebook page.
x1071.com
Tunes in the Terminal fills Dane County Regional Airport with holiday music
MADISON, Wis. — Passengers traveling through the Dane County Regional Airport on Friday got a special treat — live holiday music. Friday marked the first day of Tunes in the Terminal, which showcases performers from throughout south-central Wisconsin. On Friday, a band from Wayland Academy, the Waunakee High School Jazz Band and Glacial Drumlin Middle School’s Sizzling String Orchestra took their turns to perform for travelers.
MMSD cancels class, among dozens of cancellations across southern Wisconsin
The Madison Metropolitan School District has canceled class for Thursday, one of more than 90 school cancellations and delays across southern Wisconsin.
nbc15.com
Madison crews brace for another round of snowfall
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Even though Madison street crews are still cleaning up after Wednesday’s winter weather, the city’s Streets Division is already bracing for more in the coming hours and its snow emergency declaration will continue into Friday night. In a mid-day update, Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines...
x1071.com
Dubuque Officials Say There is a Need For a New Pool
The Dubuque Parks and Recreation Commission is calling for the construction of a new city swimming pool. Commission members discussed the creation of a new committee that would lead the development of a proposal for such a pool. They argued that ongoing maintenance needs at Flora and Sutton pools warrant the construction of a new facility instead. No formal action was taken by the commission, but members agreed to continue the discussion at their next meeting on January 10th. Sutton Pool was built in 1936 and Flora Pool was built in 1955. They were rebuilt in 1990 and 1991. Since then, the city continues to spend significant amounts of money to maintain the facilities.
x1071.com
UW Art Department helps shoppers get last minute gifts
MADISON, Wis. — There’s not much time left to get a gift for that special someone, but on Saturday the UW-Madison Art Department was there to help. The department hosted its annual holiday sale, featuring plenty of great presents for art lovers. All available pieces were made by UW art students.
KWQC
One injured after crash in Jo Daviess County
JO DAVIESS CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Jo Daviess County Sherrif’s Office reports one person is injured after a single-vehicle accident Saturday. Officials say they received a report of a single-vehicle crash with injuries at 2:52 p.m. on W Stagecoach Trail near N Ford Road. Deputies on scene found the driver, Risalyn Vant Lent with injuries and transported Van Lent to a nearby hospital.
x1071.com
Intoxicated Driver Crashes Into Parked Vehicle
Police say an intoxicated driver was injured Tuesday when she crashed into a parked car in Dubuque. 31 year old Lauren Perales of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment. According to a report, the crash happened at about 11:35 p.m. Tuesday on North Grandview Avenue. Perales was traveling north when she went off the road and hit a legally parked car. Reports say that Perales then left the scene. Officers eventually located Perales, reporting that she had a large laceration on her forehead and that she admitted to drinking tequila, vodka and various other drinks. Officers also learned that Perales left her children, ages 10 and 5, at home alone prior to the crash.
wortfm.org
Dane County Takes in $2 Million in Birth Tax After Calling to End the Practice
In 2020, County Executive Joe Parisi announced that Dane County would end a practice in which the county bills the fathers of some children for half the costs of giving birth. That’s the so-called “birth tax,” which seeks to recoup half the cost of childbirth from fathers, in cases when the mothers are unmarried and on Medicaid coverage.
x1071.com
Platteville School Board fills late member’s seat
Following the recent death of a Platteville School Board member, the seat will be filled by a familiar face. On Wednesday night, board members appointed Steve Obershaw to fill the seat held by Lisa Finnegan, who died in November. Obershaw previously served on the Platteville School Board from 1985 to 2018. He will hold the seat only until Wisconsin’s spring elections in April, at which point the seat will be on the ballot as a one-year term.
WI hospital reports increase in severe strep infections among kids
Children's Wisconsin has seen 9 cases of invasive group A strep so far in 2022. In 2021, they reported 4 cases and in 2020 they had 5.
x1071.com
Madison’s Funk Factory Geuzeria to become Black Rose Blending Company
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison taproom is changing hands. Funk Factory Geuzeria on Gilson Street will become Black Rose Blending Company next month. Levi Funk has operated Funk Factory since 2015 but is now selling the bar and brewing equipment to longtime employee Kyle Metz. The new facility will primarily offer products similar to the Funky Barrel aged sour beers and explore new variations of wines and ciders.
Power knocked out for thousands after thick, heavy snow overnight
Thousands of people are without power Thursday morning after several inches of heavy snow fell overnight.
x1071.com
Silver Alert canceled, man located
MADISON, Wis. — Update: Joseph Lumina was safely located Saturday evening and is no longer missing. Original: A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 64-year-old man who has not been seen since Saturday morning. Joseph Lumina was last seen at his group home in the 2300 block...
x1071.com
Warming climate leads to changing Wisconsin winters, but drawing links to individual storms challenging, UW professor says
MADISON, Wis. — The multi-day system that brought heavy snow and blizzard-like conditions to parts of the Midwest and Great Plains and deadly tornadoes to the South was unusual in a number of ways, but drawing a definitive link to climate change is challenging, a University of Wisconsin-Madison professor said Friday.
Comments / 1