Australia shares likely to open lower, NZ slips
Dec 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open lower on Monday in line with weakness in global markets as the hawkish tone from central banks fueled fears that the world economy was tilting into recession. The local share price index futures were down 0.38%, a 76.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.9% on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.3% by 2122 GMT. (Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)
UPDATE 2-Accenture second-quarter forecast disappoints as IT spending weakens
(Adds EPS comparison, share price; re-writes throughout) Dec 16 - Accenture Plc beat quarterly estimates for revenue and earnings on Friday but forecast second-quarter sales slightly lower than expectations, signaling pressure as companies curtail IT spending due to macro economic uncertainty. After a boom during the pandemic, spending on IT...
UPDATE 1-Accenture beats quarterly revenue estimates amid higher IT spending
(Adds new bookings, forecast) Dec 16 - Accenture Plc surpassed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Friday, a sign that IT spending is holding strong even as economic headwinds pressure businesses. Companies are prioritizing spending on IT infrastructure as well as management and transformation projects which have become key...
AP Top Financial News at 1:08 a.m. EST
Asian stock markets sink under global recession fears Twitter chaos too much? There are plenty of other options. OSHA: Amazon failed to record some warehouse injuries. Democrats set aside donations from ex-FTX CEO Bankman-Fried. Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media. Russian GDP to contract 3% says central bank...
Outlook Therapeutics Inc expected to post a loss of 7 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Outlook Therapeutics Inc is expected to show no change in quarterly revenue when it reports results on December 20 (estimated). * * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Outlook Therapeutics Inc is for a loss of 7 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Outlook Therapeutics Inc is $7, above its last closing price of $0.90. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.08 -0.07 -0.08 Missed -6.7 Mar. 31 2022 -0.06 -0.06 -0.09 Missed -42.1 Dec. 31 2021 -0.06 -0.06 -0.08 Missed -33.3 Sep. 30 2021 -0.06 -0.09 Missed -50 Jun. -0.07 -0.07 -0.07 Met 4.5 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.07 -0.08 -0.09 Missed -12.5 Dec. 31 2020 -0.08 -0.08 -0.12 Missed -50 Sep. 30 2020 -0.09 -0.08 -0.13 Missed -62.5 This summary was machine generated December 16 at 13:34 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
AP Top Business News at 4:59 p.m. EST
Elon Musk claims he was doxxed. But what exactly is that? Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media. US recession a growing fear as Fed plans to keep rates high. US puts 3 dozen more Chinese companies on trade blacklist. Democrats set aside donations from ex-FTX CEO Bankman-Fried. Wall...
Is Ethereum better than Bitcoin?
The Ethereum vs. Bitcoin discussion is different from the BTC vs. ETH debate as the latter focuses on cryptocurrencies. Ethereum’s blockchain is used by multiple decentralised applications that include games, ERC-20 tokens, and NFTs. Bitcoin’s blockchain, which stores BTC transactions, wins when one talks about its use as legal...
Energy price fall by March is unrealistic, Italian economy minister says
ROME (Reuters) - Italian Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Saturday it was unrealistic to expect energy prices to fall by March and that the war in Ukraine will come to an end. He told an event in Rome that Italy was studyng a mechanism to shield households and business...
Ghana extends domestic debt exchange registration deadline
ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana has extended the registration deadline for its domestic debt exchange programme to Dec. 30, with an expected settlement date of Jan. 6, the finance ministry said in a statement overnight on Friday. The ministry had previously set a deadline of Dec. 19 for domestic bondholders to...
LIVE MARKETS-U.S. stocks extend losses in early trade
Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. U.S. STOCKS EXTEND LOSSES IN EARLY TRADE (1009 EST/1509 GMT) Wall Street's main indexes are lower on Friday as fears of a looming recession, sparked by the...
Ministers thrash out deal at landmark U.N. nature talks
MONTREAL (Reuters) -Negotiators at a U.N. summit to protect nature were closing in on a new global deal on Sunday that could see 30% of land and sea protected by 2030, with hundreds of billions of dollars directed toward conserving the world's wild places and species. China, the president of...
Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 19
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*). For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on . POLITICS. Italy will scrap part of its plans to...
G Steel Says Notification Of Progress Action on Default Of Foreign Trade Creditor
* NOTIFICATION OF THE PROGRESS ACTION IN RELATION TO THE DEFAULT OF FOREIGN TRADE CREDITOR. * ON 29 NOV CO REPAID ALL DEFAULT AMOUNTS INCLUDING OUTSTANDING INTEREST AND FEES OF $23.8 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a...
Swiss to keep COVID shots free in 2023
ZURICH, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Switzerland will again offer COVID-19 vaccinations for free next year, the government said on Friday, describing them as a key element in fighting the pandemic. "In the coming year, recommended COVID-19 vaccinations will therefore also be reimbursed by the federal government if they are not...
Global equity funds draw first weekly inflow after five weeks
(Reuters) - Global equity funds attracted their first inflow in six weeks in the week ended Dec. 14, with investors optimistic that easing inflation levels would prompt central banks to scale back the pace of interest rate hikes. Still, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate by half a percentage...
Nissan Motor Co Ltd - To Use Kobe Steel's Low-CO2 Steel And Green Aluminium For Nissan Models
* NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD - TO USE KOBE STEEL'S LOW-CO2 STEEL AND GREEN ALUMINIUM FOR NISSAN MODELS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tokyo newsroom) The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Sulaiman AlHabib Announces A New Hospital Project In Al Hamra District In Riyadh
Dec 19 (Reuters) - DR SULAIMAN AL-HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP CO:. * ANNOUNCES A NEW HOSPITAL PROJECT IN AL HAMRA DISTRICT IN RIYADH CITY (AL HAMRA HOSPITAL PROJECT) * ESTIMATED TOTAL BUILT-UP AREA OF PROJECT IS (54,115) SQUARE METERS, WITH CAPACITY OF (90) BEDS. * ESTIMATED TOTAL COST OF THE...
UPDATE 3-Accenture flags pressure on consulting business as clients turn cautious
(Re-writes throughout; adds CEO and analyst comments) Dec 16 - Accenture Plc on Friday outlined weakness in its consulting business and forecast lower-than-expected quarterly sales overall, signaling pressure as companies postpone business improvement projects amid economic uncertainty. After a boom during the pandemic, spending on IT and transformation projects is...
Turkey extends FX-protected lira deposit scheme for a year
ISTANBUL, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Turkey extended by a year a scheme that had it adopted in the throes of a 2021 currency crisis which protects lira deposits from depreciation versus hard currencies. A presidential decree published in Saturday's official gazette amended the deadline for opening new so-called KKM accounts...
Gold faces worst week in 4 as Fed says will curb inflation
(Reuters) - Gold gained on Friday but was on course for its biggest weekly decline since mid-November after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated more interest rates were needed to curb inflation. Spot gold rose 0.6% to $1,787.88 per ounce, as of 9:53 a.m. ET (1453 GMT). It is down about...
