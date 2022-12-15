Read full article on original website
The Art of Paninis at Romeo and Juliet's Cafe
J.M. Lesinski
Williamsville, NY
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Look At This Amazing Bills-Themed Gingerbread House
This could be the most “Buffalo” gingerbread house we’ve ever seen. Sugary confectionary treats come with the territory this time of year. Sweets like cookies, pies, and candies are filling up kitchens all over Buffalo. But when it comes to the holiday season, there’s nothing more quintessentially Christmas than a gingerbread house.
Historic Restaurant In East Aurora, New York Closing?
While there has been no official word from the owners, there was a lot of discussion on Facebook this week about the future of the Globe in East Aurora. Friday morning, patrons told WYRK that they received an email from the owner confirming the news. One of the most unique...
spoonuniversity.com
Buffalo Sauce: I Put That Stuff on Everything
Last summer, I got an internship within the tech department of a bank. As a part of my job, I had to make a couple of business trips to Buffalo, New York. When I found out about my travels, there was one thought on my mind: I have to try some buffalo wings.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced the winner Sunday for the TAKE 5 drawing. The winning ticket was sold for the December 17 TAKE 5 drawing was worth $18,960.50 and was purchased at Speedway on Maple Road in Amherst. The five winning numbers for the TAKE 5...
Code Blue issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County Saturday and Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the snow falls across parts of Western New York, a Code Blue 32 has been issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County for Saturday evening and Sunday. The following overnight shelters will be open Saturday night:. Holy Cross 412 Niagara St. Buffalo, NY 14201 (6...
The New York Lottery announced Sunday that a top-prize winning ticket was sold at the Speedway on Maple Road in Buffalo.
wnypapers.com
Grand Island Liquidation: New business offers discounts in a cardboard wonderland
Nicole Cannorozzo discovered liquidation stores on social media: “I saw on Facebook, during COVID, someone in Texas said she bought something from her local Amazon return store.”. After seeing that post, Cannorozzo asked herself, “What? Why don’t we have one of those?”. In January 2022, Cannorozzo began...
New exhibits debuting at Buffalo History Museum
BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, the Buffalo History Museum wants you to know about two new exhibits debuting Friday. The new exhibits are called "Chippewa 1975" and "History Makers II." The first exhibit features photos of a much different West Chippewa Street...
Buffalo DPW Commissioner says plow GPS system has been improved
Last month's record-breaking storm blanketed western New York with snow.
visitbuffaloniagara.com
Where to Shop in Hamburg, NY
The Village of Hamburg, NY continues to amaze with its inviting, quaint pHambuurersona. Over recent years, the village has been home to some of Buffalo’s best new restaurants, a charming brewery, and festivals and events for every season. When venturing around Hamburg, you’ll happen upon a delightful variety of shopping options that feature one-of-a-kind products and exceptional finds. Whether you’re on the prowl for a special gift or want to treat yourself to a shopping excursion, the Village of Hamburg has something for you!
Hochul announces projects tied to $10 million North Tonawanda revitalization
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul revealed 14 transformational projects that will soon be taking place in North Tonawanda as part of the $10 million downtown revitalization initiative within the city. The revitalization efforts are focused on implementing a series of projects that strengthen Webster Street while expanding development to Tonawanda Island and […]
Bomb Threat Made At Building In Downtown Buffalo
A bomb threat was made at a building in downtown Buffalo. A threat was also made at another building. On the morning of Friday, December 16, 2022, there was a huge police presence outside of the Erie County Courthouse and Old County Hall buildings. According to WGRZ Channel 2, a...
The Art of Paninis at Romeo and Juliet’s Cafe
A shot of the front entrance of Romeo and Juliet's Cafe in Williamsville, New York.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski. The satisfying crunch and melty composition of the panini makes it a wholesome, delicious lunch. Getting the panini just right takes finesse to ensure their structural integrity. At Romeo and Juliet’s Cafe in Williamsville, New York, the panini is done just so, with artful interpretations sure to please any pallet.
Unmistakable Buffalo Shape Captured In The Sky Over Buffalo
There are plenty of things in life that make you second guess what you're seeing. But this seems to be pretty cut and dry. Over the years, you've probably heard stories of people who think they see silhouettes of Jesus in a piece of toast. And who hasn't laid on their back on a nice summer day and looked for shapes that come about in the clouds? Sometimes you look at them and think, "I don't know...that doesn't really look like that to me."
Fatal Shooting in Buffalo
A fatal shooting Friday night in Buffalo. It happened near Orleans Street and Alice Avenue. A 33-year old Tonawanda man was shot multiple tines and was taken to ECMC where he died.
Hope Rises: Cancer, prosthetic leg don’t stop local ballerina
The ballerina began studying pre-professional ballet at age 3 and went on to major in dance at the University of Buffalo.
WKBW-TV
Lake flakes will be slow to go into Monday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo saw one of its snowiest December 17th's on record yesterday with an official total of 10.2" of snowfall. The snowy salvos will be turned off for metro Buffalo today, and effectively for the city, this event is over. Lake effect snow warnings for Buffalo points north have been allowed to expire.
Tonawanda man shot and killed Friday in City of Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Tonawanda man was shot and killed Friday evening in the City of Buffalo. The 33-year-old man was shot several times around 6:30 p.m. near Orleans Street and Alice Avenue, near Bailey and Kensington avenues. Northeast District officers for Buffalo Police responded to the call, according...
Douglas Jemal purchases HSBC Atrium near Canalside
According to The Buffalo News, Douglas Jemal has purchased the HSBC Atrium building across from KeyBank Center near Canalside.
Funky Town Vintage is like taking a trip in a time machine
Funky Town Vintage in Williamsville features mid-century modern merchandise from the '50s, '60s, and '70s.
