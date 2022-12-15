ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

WIBX 950

Look At This Amazing Bills-Themed Gingerbread House

This could be the most “Buffalo” gingerbread house we’ve ever seen. Sugary confectionary treats come with the territory this time of year. Sweets like cookies, pies, and candies are filling up kitchens all over Buffalo. But when it comes to the holiday season, there’s nothing more quintessentially Christmas than a gingerbread house.
BUFFALO, NY
spoonuniversity.com

Buffalo Sauce: I Put That Stuff on Everything

Last summer, I got an internship within the tech department of a bank. As a part of my job, I had to make a couple of business trips to Buffalo, New York. When I found out about my travels, there was one thought on my mind: I have to try some buffalo wings.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

TAKE 5 winning ticket sold in Amherst

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced the winner Sunday for the TAKE 5 drawing. The winning ticket was sold for the December 17 TAKE 5 drawing was worth $18,960.50 and was purchased at Speedway on Maple Road in Amherst. The five winning numbers for the TAKE 5...
AMHERST, NY
2 On Your Side

New exhibits debuting at Buffalo History Museum

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, the Buffalo History Museum wants you to know about two new exhibits debuting Friday. The new exhibits are called "Chippewa 1975" and "History Makers II." The first exhibit features photos of a much different West Chippewa Street...
BUFFALO, NY
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Where to Shop in Hamburg, NY

The Village of Hamburg, NY continues to amaze with its inviting, quaint pHambuurersona. Over recent years, the village has been home to some of Buffalo’s best new restaurants, a charming brewery, and festivals and events for every season. When venturing around Hamburg, you’ll happen upon a delightful variety of shopping options that feature one-of-a-kind products and exceptional finds. Whether you’re on the prowl for a special gift or want to treat yourself to a shopping excursion, the Village of Hamburg has something for you!
HAMBURG, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Hochul announces projects tied to $10 million North Tonawanda revitalization

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul revealed 14 transformational projects that will soon be taking place in North Tonawanda as part of the $10 million downtown revitalization initiative within the city. The revitalization efforts are focused on implementing a series of projects that strengthen Webster Street while expanding development to Tonawanda Island and […]
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Bomb Threat Made At Building In Downtown Buffalo

A bomb threat was made at a building in downtown Buffalo. A threat was also made at another building. On the morning of Friday, December 16, 2022, there was a huge police presence outside of the Erie County Courthouse and Old County Hall buildings. According to WGRZ Channel 2, a...
BUFFALO, NY
J.M. Lesinski

The Art of Paninis at Romeo and Juliet’s Cafe

A shot of the front entrance of Romeo and Juliet's Cafe in Williamsville, New York.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski. The satisfying crunch and melty composition of the panini makes it a wholesome, delicious lunch. Getting the panini just right takes finesse to ensure their structural integrity. At Romeo and Juliet’s Cafe in Williamsville, New York, the panini is done just so, with artful interpretations sure to please any pallet.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Unmistakable Buffalo Shape Captured In The Sky Over Buffalo

There are plenty of things in life that make you second guess what you're seeing. But this seems to be pretty cut and dry. Over the years, you've probably heard stories of people who think they see silhouettes of Jesus in a piece of toast. And who hasn't laid on their back on a nice summer day and looked for shapes that come about in the clouds? Sometimes you look at them and think, "I don't know...that doesn't really look like that to me."
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

Fatal Shooting in Buffalo

A fatal shooting Friday night in Buffalo. It happened near Orleans Street and Alice Avenue. A 33-year old Tonawanda man was shot multiple tines and was taken to ECMC where he died.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Lake flakes will be slow to go into Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo saw one of its snowiest December 17th's on record yesterday with an official total of 10.2" of snowfall. The snowy salvos will be turned off for metro Buffalo today, and effectively for the city, this event is over. Lake effect snow warnings for Buffalo points north have been allowed to expire.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Tonawanda man shot and killed Friday in City of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Tonawanda man was shot and killed Friday evening in the City of Buffalo. The 33-year-old man was shot several times around 6:30 p.m. near Orleans Street and Alice Avenue, near Bailey and Kensington avenues. Northeast District officers for Buffalo Police responded to the call, according...
BUFFALO, NY

