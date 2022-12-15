ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Out Tonight Against Houston Rockets

By Shandel Richardson
After playing first two games of road trip, Oladipo rests against Rockets

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo will not play tonight against the Houston Rockets.

The Heat are holding him out for injury management because of knee issues.

Here's the game preview:

Game time: 8 p.m., ET

Where: Toyota Center

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -3

VITALS: The Heat and Rockets meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Miami has swept the last two series and has currently won four-straight against Houston. A win would tie Miami’s longest road winning streak against the Rockets at three consecutive games, having last done so from 1/15/10 – 11/12/12. The Heat are 37-33 all-time versus Houston during the regular season, including 23-13 in home games and 14-20 in road games. For the Rockets, Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) is out.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Caleb Martin

F Jimmy Butler

ROCKETS

F Jabari Smith Jr.

F Eric Gordon

C Alperen Sengun

G Jalen Green

G Kevin Porter Jr.

Jimmy Butler addresses the Miami Heat's defensive woes (; 0:39)

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Wednesday's win against the Thunder: “There’s been a little bit more intent of getting to our actions and finding the open guy without missing the moment. We were finding our open shooters in those open windows that close very quickly in this league.”

