Faith in the U.S. dollar has often hinged in part on what Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says. On Thursday, the focus will be on what she writes, as the government churns out its first currency bearing her signature.Yellen loops her capital "J" and "Y," with the rest of her name flowing in a haste that suggests handwriting might not have been the top priority for this pathbreaking economist. She made her reputation as a stoic chair of the Federal Reserve and a shrewd forecaster, and now she's at the forefront of far-flung efforts to use economic levers to help stop...

TEXAS STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO