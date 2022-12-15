Read full article on original website
Recession in US 'not inevitable': Yellen
A recession in the US is "not inevitable," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday, adding that she believes the world's biggest economy is on the right track in lowering inflation. "Without seeing significant net nationwide layoffs, I believe we're on the right track in terms of lowering inflation and a recession's not inevitable," she added.
IMF says poor countries need nearly $500 billion in external financing through 2026
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Low-income countries will need nearly $500 billion in external financing during the 2022-2026 period, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday, an increase of about $57 billion from a year-ago estimate due largely to spillovers from Russia's war in Ukraine.
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
Phone Arena
The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear
While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Some 70 years later, the West has an answer for OPEC
The Russian oil price cap that went into effect Monday could, over time, be an important Western counterweight to OPEC in determining world oil prices. Driving the news: After months of wrangling, the mechanism to try to cap prices of Russian crude oil shipped by sea went into effect on Monday.
kalkinemedia.com
Netherlands plans curbs on China chip exports in deal with U.S.-Bloomberg News
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Dutch officials are planning new controls on exports of chip-making equipment to China, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. An agreement regarding the curbs on chip-making equipment could come as soon as next month, the report said. (Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh...
kalkinemedia.com
Australia shares likely to open lower, NZ slips
Dec 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open lower on Monday in line with weakness in global markets as the hawkish tone from central banks fueled fears that the world economy was tilting into recession. The local share price index futures were down 0.38%, a 76.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.9% on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.3% by 2122 GMT. (Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)
U.S. manufacturing orders in China drop 40%, report says
A report from CNBC says there's less demand in the U.S. for Chinese manufacturing. It comes as both the EU and the U.S. express concerns about reliance on China due in part to its ties to Russia. Keith Bradsher, Beijing bureau chief for the New York Times, joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain the shift and what that means for consumers and the economy.
Oil Jumps On OPEC Output Agreement, Russia Price Cap, China Demand Bets
Global oil prices moved higher Monday after OPEC leaders, as well as key allies including Russia, agreed to maintain their program of production cuts until at least the end of next year. The cartel, which concluded a virtual meeting late Sunday, made no changes to their October agreement, which pulled...
kalkinemedia.com
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls for third straight week as risk aversion grows
(Adds details throughout; updates prices) Canadian bond yields trade mixed across steeper curve. TORONTO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a six-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, as investors grew more concerned about prospects for the global economy following interest rate increases by a number of major central banks this week.
kalkinemedia.com
AP Top News at 2:01 p.m. EST
Messi wins World Cup, Argentina beats France on penalties Key Ukrainian city's rapid fall leaves unanswered questions. EXPLAINER: How do parties and states set presidential votes?. What to watch as Jan. 6 panel cites Trump's 'attempted coup'. Arctic air will blast much of US just before Christmas. Anti-abortion priest Pavone...
kalkinemedia.com
Ministers thrash out deal at landmark U.N. nature talks
MONTREAL (Reuters) -Negotiators at a U.N. summit to protect nature were closing in on a new global deal on Sunday that could see 30% of land and sea protected by 2030, with hundreds of billions of dollars directed toward conserving the world's wild places and species. China, the president of...
Yellen to unveil first U.S. currency with her signature
Faith in the U.S. dollar has often hinged in part on what Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says. On Thursday, the focus will be on what she writes, as the government churns out its first currency bearing her signature.Yellen loops her capital "J" and "Y," with the rest of her name flowing in a haste that suggests handwriting might not have been the top priority for this pathbreaking economist. She made her reputation as a stoic chair of the Federal Reserve and a shrewd forecaster, and now she's at the forefront of far-flung efforts to use economic levers to help stop...
CNBC
China's reopening is a bigger driver for oil prices than cap on Russian crude, Singapore foreign minister says
China's reopening after the pandemic will a bigger driver for oil prices than the cap on Russian oil, Singapore Minister of Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan told CNBC on Tuesday. China is the world's largest oil importer and news of its reopening plans has swayed oil prices. China's reopening after the...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 7-Tunisian election, dismissed by Saied critics as charade, draws just 8.8% turnout
Turnout figure is lowest since Tunisian revolution. TUNIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Only 8.8% of Tunisian voters cast ballots in Saturday's parliamentary elections, authorities announced, after most political parties boycotted the vote as a charade aimed at shoring up President Kais Saied's power. The provisional turnout figure is below November's...
Russian oil is still flowing in huge volumes even as EU sanctions and a price cap are less than a week away.
Insider's Phil Rosen breaks down how European governments haven't yet agreed to a price cap on Russian crude, and where Russia stands now.
kalkinemedia.com
Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 19
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*). For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on . POLITICS. Italy will scrap part of its plans to...
