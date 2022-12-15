ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble

US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
ValueWalk

Gold Has Already Started to Run

For weekend reading, Ivan Martchev, investment strategist at Navellier & Associates, offers the following commentary:. Over long periods of time, gold can be viewed as the “anti-dollar,” or more broadly as “anti-paper money,” but over an intermediate term (3-5 years) its price pattern can be quite a bit more complicated.
thecryptocurrencypost.net

Binance CEO: 99% of Users Will Lose their Crypto in Self-Custody

Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, has issued a warning to the cryptocurrency community regarding self-custody, claiming that while only 1% of people can currently securely manage their cryptocurrency, 99% of those who choose to do so will probably lose it in some way. CZ asserted during a discussion on...
kalkinemedia.com

Australia shares likely to open lower, NZ slips

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open lower on Monday in line with weakness in global markets as the hawkish tone from central banks fueled fears that the world economy was tilting into recession. The local share price index futures were down 0.38%, a 76.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.9% on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.3% by 2122 GMT. (Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)
Fortune

Morgan Stanley’s chief investment officer says inflation has peaked, but next year will still be rough for stocks: A ‘growth slowdown is not yet priced’ in

Morgan Stanley's chief investment officer, Mike Wilson, in 2017. Morgan Stanley’s chief investment officer says inflation will only decline over the next 12 months after peaking at a sky-high 9.1% in June. But stocks, which have already taken a beating during the current downturn, are vulnerable to even more turbulence.
Fortune

Best investments to make during a recession

With low unemployment and a booming, if slowing, economy, a recession may seem a ways off. But that boom has led to surging inflation, and to combat higher prices, the Federal Reserve has all but promised a recession by rapidly raising interest rates. While some investors remain hopeful that the central bank can fight inflation without pushing the U.S. economy into a recession, what’s the best way to invest when the next recession does end up hitting the economy?
cryptoglobe.com

Evercore Chairman: ‘Bitcoin Is No Different From Beanie Babies’

On Wednesday (14 December 2022), Ralph Schlosstein, who is Chairman Emeritus at global independent investment banking advisory firm Evercore Inc., share his thoughts on crypto. His comments were made during an interview with Guy Johnson and Alix Steel on Bloomberg Television’s “Bloomberg Markets”. Schlosstein said:. “I think...
kalkinemedia.com

LIVE MARKETS-U.S. stocks extend losses in early trade

Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. U.S. STOCKS EXTEND LOSSES IN EARLY TRADE (1009 EST/1509 GMT) Wall Street's main indexes are lower on Friday as fears of a looming recession, sparked by the...
Fortune

America’s millionaires are suddenly feeling poor

“Money, money, money, must be funny, in a rich man’s world.”. While ABBA is usually right about most things, money doesn’t always feel that funny to the upper-middle class. At least if you ask them. And ask the rich is exactly what Edelman Financial Engines did, surveying more...
NASDAQ

CD Rates Today: December 13, 2022—Rates Mostly Move Up

Today’s best interest rates on CDs, or certificates of deposit, range as high as 4.59%, depending on the CD’s term. And, the average CD yields are edging higher. Check out the top rates and typical yields being offered on CDs of various durations. Highest CD Rates Today: 1-Year,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy