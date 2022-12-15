Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
TONIGHT: Chanukah Celebration & Public Menorah Lighting in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 7th Annual Chanukah Celebration & Public Menorah Lighting in Sioux Falls will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday night. The event at the Empire Mall will feature juggling, latkes, donuts, gelt, and Chanukah music fun for the whole family. A special “Can-orah,”...
dakotanewsnow.com
Live nativity scene at Shenanigans in Sioux Falls Sunday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the holiday season hits its high point, a Sioux Falls ministry is hosting a unique event this weekend. Erica Varcoe, the founder of The Table Ministry, joined Dakota news now to explain more about the nativity scene at Shenanigans this Sunday.
KELOLAND TV
Why buying a home is out of reach for many South Dakota residents
A series of economic factors has coalesced over the past two years to make it extremely difficult or even impossible for many people in South Dakota to achieve the American Dream of homeownership. The price of new and existing homes has skyrocketed in recent years at a time when modest...
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: December 17th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Wreaths Across America will salute fallen heroes at a ceremony at the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Sioux Falls. Remembrance wreaths will be placed on graves and the name of each veteran will be read aloud starting at 11 a.m. A non-profit that’s bringing...
KELOLAND TV
Fatal vehicle vs. snowmobile crash; SDSU advances; Frigid temps to start the week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, December 18. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fatal crash that happened just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Both interstates in...
Pheasant hunting season passes halfway point
After harvesting more than 1-million pheasants last season, hunters are seeing no shortage of birds this fall in South Dakota.
dakotanewsnow.com
The Premiere Playhouse readies for a large opening weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A production the size of A Christmas Carol has meant all hands on deck this week for the cast, crew, and volunteers at the Premiere Playhouse. With all the major set pieces loaded in and first and second dress rehearsals behind them, members...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls plows to clear residential streets
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls announced that plows will enter select residential streets to remove drifting snow Friday morning. Plowing will start at 10 a.m. on Friday morning in Zone 3 (see map below). No snow alert will be issued. Vehicles will not...
KELOLAND TV
‘There’s a lot of winter left’: Snow, wind hit SF
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s day four of the winter storm sweeping across KELOLAND. Sioux Falls dealt with slippery streets and sidewalks earlier in the week when the rain fell. Now, the snow has arrived. Winter Weather Resources. Learn about the approaching storm in-depth from the KELOLAND...
KELOLAND TV
VIDEO: Cars slide on icy roads in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The buildup of snow and ice on the roads is causing many people to crash and get stranded. Take a look at this video, in the player above, captured by one of our photographers. You can see where several people slid on the icy...
dakotanewsnow.com
Neighborhood kids raise over $2,000 for the Salvation Army in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Each year we are reminded of those who are less fortunate, especially during the holidays. A group of neighborhood kids in Sioux Falls took it on themselves to ensure more families are able to enjoy a merry Christmas. A neighborhood located in southeastern...
Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals
Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
KELOLAND TV
What are snow rollers?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the windy and snowy weather, we actually get to see a rare snow phenomenon. When you have windy conditions and temperatures near freezing you can get snow rollers. KELOLAND Weather online resources. These snow rollers have several formation techniques. They can be started...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls apartment stabbing
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Police are investigating an early-morning stabbing at a Sioux Falls apartment. The call came in just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning to the 600 block of North Elmwood Avenue. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say they’re...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota rule bans opposite-sex fights
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A member of the South Dakota Athletic Commission opposes a national change made by USA Boxing allowing boys and girls to fight each other at ages 8 and 9. George Giovanis of Sioux Falls made the point Friday, as the state commission considered renewing annual...
dakotanewsnow.com
Dell Rapids business looks to help with snowy weather
DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A typical snow day can be busy for Pinz in Dell Rapids, especially on a Friday. The bowling alley sees a lot of kids and families make their way in to take advantage of the day off. But a snow day isn’t something...
KELOLAND TV
Car crashes into building in north Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A driver crashed into a building in northern Sioux Falls early Friday morning. The crash happened in the area of 54th and N. Cliff Avenue. Officer Sam Clemens said the driver of a 2015 Chevy truck pushed on the gas pedal instead of the brakes and collided with the building.
dakotanewsnow.com
Kristi Noem orders Health Department to terminate Transgender group contract
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem instructed the S.D. Department of Health to terminate their contract with The Transformation Project, which is a transgender activist group, according to The Daily Signal. This group is hosting a “Gender Identity Summit” next month, at the Sanford...
dakotanewsnow.com
Penalties mount for those who ignore South Dakota road closures
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to DRG News, you might have to pay for your rescue operation and face a Class 2 misdemeanor strike if you venture on closed roads. Now anyone who fails to observe a sign, marker, warning, notice or direction, or barrier blocking access...
HOMEOWNERSHIP PART 2: Experts say developing more affordable housing is biggest need in South Dakota housing market
A greater focus on increasing availability of affordable housing in South Dakota is needed to enable more young people to reach their dream of owning a home, according to a panel of experts on the state real estate and mortgage industries. Steve Ennis, a senior mortgage officer at CU Mortgage...
