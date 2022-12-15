ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dakotanewsnow.com

TONIGHT: Chanukah Celebration & Public Menorah Lighting in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 7th Annual Chanukah Celebration & Public Menorah Lighting in Sioux Falls will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday night. The event at the Empire Mall will feature juggling, latkes, donuts, gelt, and Chanukah music fun for the whole family. A special “Can-orah,”...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Live nativity scene at Shenanigans in Sioux Falls Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the holiday season hits its high point, a Sioux Falls ministry is hosting a unique event this weekend. Erica Varcoe, the founder of The Table Ministry, joined Dakota news now to explain more about the nativity scene at Shenanigans this Sunday.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Why buying a home is out of reach for many South Dakota residents

A series of economic factors has coalesced over the past two years to make it extremely difficult or even impossible for many people in South Dakota to achieve the American Dream of homeownership. The price of new and existing homes has skyrocketed in recent years at a time when modest...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: December 17th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Wreaths Across America will salute fallen heroes at a ceremony at the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Sioux Falls. Remembrance wreaths will be placed on graves and the name of each veteran will be read aloud starting at 11 a.m. A non-profit that’s bringing...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

The Premiere Playhouse readies for a large opening weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A production the size of A Christmas Carol has meant all hands on deck this week for the cast, crew, and volunteers at the Premiere Playhouse. With all the major set pieces loaded in and first and second dress rehearsals behind them, members...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls plows to clear residential streets

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls announced that plows will enter select residential streets to remove drifting snow Friday morning. Plowing will start at 10 a.m. on Friday morning in Zone 3 (see map below). No snow alert will be issued. Vehicles will not...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

‘There’s a lot of winter left’: Snow, wind hit SF

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s day four of the winter storm sweeping across KELOLAND. Sioux Falls dealt with slippery streets and sidewalks earlier in the week when the rain fell. Now, the snow has arrived. Winter Weather Resources. Learn about the approaching storm in-depth from the KELOLAND...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

VIDEO: Cars slide on icy roads in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The buildup of snow and ice on the roads is causing many people to crash and get stranded. Take a look at this video, in the player above, captured by one of our photographers. You can see where several people slid on the icy...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

What are snow rollers?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the windy and snowy weather, we actually get to see a rare snow phenomenon. When you have windy conditions and temperatures near freezing you can get snow rollers. KELOLAND Weather online resources. These snow rollers have several formation techniques. They can be started...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls apartment stabbing

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Police are investigating an early-morning stabbing at a Sioux Falls apartment. The call came in just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning to the 600 block of North Elmwood Avenue. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say they’re...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota rule bans opposite-sex fights

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A member of the South Dakota Athletic Commission opposes a national change made by USA Boxing allowing boys and girls to fight each other at ages 8 and 9. George Giovanis of Sioux Falls made the point Friday, as the state commission considered renewing annual...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Dell Rapids business looks to help with snowy weather

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A typical snow day can be busy for Pinz in Dell Rapids, especially on a Friday. The bowling alley sees a lot of kids and families make their way in to take advantage of the day off. But a snow day isn’t something...
DELL RAPIDS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Car crashes into building in north Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A driver crashed into a building in northern Sioux Falls early Friday morning. The crash happened in the area of 54th and N. Cliff Avenue. Officer Sam Clemens said the driver of a 2015 Chevy truck pushed on the gas pedal instead of the brakes and collided with the building.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Kristi Noem orders Health Department to terminate Transgender group contract

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem instructed the S.D. Department of Health to terminate their contract with The Transformation Project, which is a transgender activist group, according to The Daily Signal. This group is hosting a “Gender Identity Summit” next month, at the Sanford...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Penalties mount for those who ignore South Dakota road closures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to DRG News, you might have to pay for your rescue operation and face a Class 2 misdemeanor strike if you venture on closed roads. Now anyone who fails to observe a sign, marker, warning, notice or direction, or barrier blocking access...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy