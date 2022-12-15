Glenadeen R. Watson, age 89 passed away on December 18, 2022 at her home in Wymore. She was born on December 13, 1933 in Beatrice to Harley and Ruth (Fielder) Snyder and graduated from Holmesville High School in 1953. On March 9, 1953, she was united in marriage to Harry A. Watson, Sr. Glenadeen was a housewife and also worked in the foundry at Dempster Manufacturing until it closed. She was past member of the St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Wymore and a past Girl Scout and Brownie leader. She and Harry worked as custodians for the Wymore Legion and enjoyed daily drives together. Glenadeen also loved camping, listening to music, family gatherings, and chocolate covered cherries.

