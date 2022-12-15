Read full article on original website
Trucker arrested after Nebraska trooper hurt in hit-and-run
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A North Dakota trucker has been arrested after reportedly hitting and injuring a Nebraska state trooper on Interstate 80 during a traffic stop, then leading other troopers on a chase that ended in an hourlong standoff, the Nebraska State Patrol reported. The patrol said...
Glenadeen R. Watson
Glenadeen R. Watson, age 89 passed away on December 18, 2022 at her home in Wymore. She was born on December 13, 1933 in Beatrice to Harley and Ruth (Fielder) Snyder and graduated from Holmesville High School in 1953. On March 9, 1953, she was united in marriage to Harry A. Watson, Sr. Glenadeen was a housewife and also worked in the foundry at Dempster Manufacturing until it closed. She was past member of the St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Wymore and a past Girl Scout and Brownie leader. She and Harry worked as custodians for the Wymore Legion and enjoyed daily drives together. Glenadeen also loved camping, listening to music, family gatherings, and chocolate covered cherries.
Nebraska troopers arrest trucker after pursuit, standoff
BEATRICE - One person is in custody following a hit-and-run with a Nebraska State Trooper, a pursuit, and an hour-long standoff on Interstate 80. The incident started at about 5:10 p.m., after NSP had received information regarding a semi pulling a flatbed trailer, driving recklessly on Interstate 80 near Lincoln. A trooper observed the semi and attempted a traffic stop.
Former Nebraska, Freeman standout Busboom Kelly has Louisville one match away from title
OMAHA, Neb. – A southeast Nebraska native will lead her team against a former rival in the NCAA Volleyball Championship on Saturday. Dani Busboom Kelly, who won a state championship at Freeman High School and a national championship at Nebraska, has Louisville one win away from its first volleyball national title after defeating Pitt in five sets on Thursday in Omaha.
Inmate goes missing from CCC-L
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate has gone missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Keith Duckett did not return to the facility Friday night from his job in the community. Duckett started his sentence on April 19, 2021. He was sentenced...
Huskers fall to Kansas State
Wilhelm Breidenbach had a career-high 13 points off the bench, while Nebraska's second-half comeback fell short in a 71-56 loss to Kansas State Saturday night in the T-Mobile Center. Breidenbach hit 5-of-9 shots from the field and grabbed five rebounds, as he and freshman Jamarques Lawrence keyed a strong bench...
Izzy Bare presents for school's American civics requirement
NEBRASKA CITY – Nebraska City School Board met its American civics requirement under LB 399 with a presentation this month by senior Izzy Bare. The bill requires schools to incorporate into its curriculum either an exam based on the 100-question civics portion of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services naturalization test or a civics-focused project, paper or presentation.
Falls City proposes ARPA funds for city code, computers, reed bed
The Falls City City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday. The agenda includes a nuisance at 1205 Harlan St., dueling pianos at Prichard Auditorium on March 18, and use of ARPA funds. City Administrator Anthony Nussbaum reports a $10,000 planning grant to the Chamber of Commerce/Main Street for a...
Papillion police officer recovering after dog bite
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Papillion police officer was sent to the hospital Thursday night after being bitten by a dog while responding to a call. Papillion Police tells 6 News an officer was performing a welfare check. When the homeowner opened her door for the officer, a dog came out and bit the officer multiple times in both arms and legs.
Omaha man receives 15 year sentence for drug and firearm charges
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was sentenced to 15 years in prison for a drug and firearm charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven A. Russell said 29-year-old Christian Genchi, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Friday. Genchi was sentenced for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.
Firearm charge puts man in prison for over two years
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man received 2 1/2 years in prison for possession of a firearm in Omaha. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 34-year-old Anthony Taylor was sentenced in federal court in Omaha, on Friday. Taylor was charged as an addict in possession of a firearm and will serve 30 months in prison. He will also have a three-year term of supervised release after his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
Search warrant leads to five arrests in Fairbury
FAIRBURY, NE — Authorities in Fairbury began their Friday by taking several people into custody while executing a search warrant. According to Jefferson County Sheriff Nick Georgi, deputies used the warrant to search a home at 1022 B Street in Fairbury just before 8 a.m. Police say they found...
First pediatric flu death in Douglas County
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) announced a confirmation of the first pediatric flu death this flu season. The DCHD said a pediatric death is defined as a death in which the deceased is less than 18 years old. It's recommended by the CDC that everyone six...
Smoke, small fire sends Beatrice Fire and Rescue to laundromat
BEATRICE – Beatrice Firefighters were called to a laundromat Thursday afternoon at 1623 Court Street. A small fire started in one of the Soap Opera business drying units, caused by a lint buildup that overheated. Fire Captain Corey Lienemann says there was no significant damage to the dryer unit...
County planners receive public praise for barriers to wind farms
SYRACUSE - Opponents to the Panama Wind Project proposed by NextEra Energy encouraged county planners Thursday as they reshape zoning regulations to constructively ban giant wind turbines. Each of the speakers at a 45-minute public hearing thanked the planning commission for its work since the Otoe County Board ordered a...
