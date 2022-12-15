ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abc12.com

Police investigating two suspicious deaths in Davison

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - Davison Police, with the assistance of Michigan State Police, are investigating the deaths of two people found in an apartment on South State street. Police were called to the home around 3:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon for a wellness check. Once inside, they found two individuals deceased. The identities and not being released at this time.
DAVISON, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Over $40k of meth found in Port Huron home

A 34-year-old Port Huron man is currently lodged at the St. Clair County Jail after the county’s drug task force found more than $40,000 worth in methamphetamine while searching his home. The search happened around 11:00 p.m. on December 13 in the 1200 block of Port Huron’s 9th Street,...
PORT HURON, MI
WNEM

Frankenmuth Fire responds to hotel room fire

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - An electrical fixture could be the cause of a hotel room fire according to the Frankenmuth Fire Department. Firefighters responded to the Fairfield Inn on Main Street early Saturday morning after receiving reports of a fire in an occupied room. The fire department said they were...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
abc12.com

Police apprehend suspect two months after deadly Flint stabbing

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say the suspect in a deadly Flint stabbing incident has been arrested. Crime Stoppers says 39-year-old Charles Michael Crutcher was apprehended Thursday in connection with the deadly stabbing of an adult male in the 1200 block of Lillian Drive around 8 p.m. Oct. 19. Crutcher...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

One person dies in house fire on Flint's north side

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One person died after a house caught fire on Flint's north side on Friday afternoon. The fire was reported around 12:45 p.m. in the 4800 block of Edwards Avenue, which is near Flint Lake Park. Firefighters from the Flint and Flint Township fire departments found heavy...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Raid on home where woman held captive caught on video

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT)- Michael Barajas was arrested this week by the Genesee County Sheriff's department on several felony charges, including human trafficking and kidnapping. Since then, his mugshot has gone viral, in part due to his teeth being filed to points. "The image is appalling, but the actions are a...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

31-year-old dies after shooting in Saginaw car wash

Police found Delvon C. Green of Saginaw gravely injured when they arrived to the scene of a shooting in the 2200 block of East Holland Avenue in Saginaw. 31-year-old dies after shooting in Saginaw car wash. Michigan State Police say the shooting was reported around 10:45 p.m. at a car...
SAGINAW, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Tuscola County man, grandma arraigned on several felony charges

The 19-year-old Caro resident at the center of a manhunt earlier this month was arraigned alongside his grandmother on Tuesday, December 6, both receiving several felony counts. 19-year-old Alexander Karjo is accused of “pistol-whipping” and stabbing his uncle at an East Congress Street home on Friday, December 2, around 3:30...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Thumb law enforcement agencies give Christmas back to the community

During the holiday season, local law enforcement agencies are focusing more on the nice list, with thumb area counties all holding events to give local families the best Christmas possible. Tuscola County kicked things off with their Shop with a Cop event, helping about 40 families get their Christmas wishes...
SANILAC COUNTY, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Louis “Lou” Adams, 88

Louis “Lou” Adams, age 88 of North Branch, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Services for Louis will be held on Tuesday, December 20, at 2:00 p.m. at the Blackburn Chapel-Martin Funeral Home, with visitation starting there at 11:30 a.m. and finishing at 4:00 p.m.
NORTH BRANCH, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Gloria Maksymiuk, 87

Gloria Maksymiuk, age 87 of Brown City, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022. Services for Gloria will be held on Friday, December 23, at 11:00 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Brown City. Visitation will be held at the Carman Funeral Home on Thursday, December 22, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m.
BROWN CITY, MI
abc12.com

Mourners stream into Berston Field House to remember Bryant Nolden

A steady stream of mourners streamed into the Berston Field House in Flint to remember Bryant "BB" Nolden, who saved the center from closing and served his community in innumerable ways. Mourners stream into Berston Field House to remember Bryant Nolden. Community members prepared to say their final goodbyes to...
FLINT, MI

