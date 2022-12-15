Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc12.com
Police investigating two suspicious deaths in Davison
DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - Davison Police, with the assistance of Michigan State Police, are investigating the deaths of two people found in an apartment on South State street. Police were called to the home around 3:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon for a wellness check. Once inside, they found two individuals deceased. The identities and not being released at this time.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Over $40k of meth found in Port Huron home
A 34-year-old Port Huron man is currently lodged at the St. Clair County Jail after the county’s drug task force found more than $40,000 worth in methamphetamine while searching his home. The search happened around 11:00 p.m. on December 13 in the 1200 block of Port Huron’s 9th Street,...
WNEM
Frankenmuth Fire responds to hotel room fire
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - An electrical fixture could be the cause of a hotel room fire according to the Frankenmuth Fire Department. Firefighters responded to the Fairfield Inn on Main Street early Saturday morning after receiving reports of a fire in an occupied room. The fire department said they were...
WNEM
Porch pirate steals priceless keepsakes from Grand Blanc Twp. woman
GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A woman in Grand Blanc Township said she feels devastated after a porch pirate stole a package with priceless keepsakes of her late husband inside. “It means absolutely nothing to them, but obviously it means everything to us,” said Jane Bullard, the victim...
abc12.com
Police apprehend suspect two months after deadly Flint stabbing
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say the suspect in a deadly Flint stabbing incident has been arrested. Crime Stoppers says 39-year-old Charles Michael Crutcher was apprehended Thursday in connection with the deadly stabbing of an adult male in the 1200 block of Lillian Drive around 8 p.m. Oct. 19. Crutcher...
abc12.com
One person dies in house fire on Flint's north side
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One person died after a house caught fire on Flint's north side on Friday afternoon. The fire was reported around 12:45 p.m. in the 4800 block of Edwards Avenue, which is near Flint Lake Park. Firefighters from the Flint and Flint Township fire departments found heavy...
abc12.com
Raid on home where woman held captive caught on video
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT)- Michael Barajas was arrested this week by the Genesee County Sheriff's department on several felony charges, including human trafficking and kidnapping. Since then, his mugshot has gone viral, in part due to his teeth being filed to points. "The image is appalling, but the actions are a...
abc12.com
31-year-old dies after shooting in Saginaw car wash
Police found Delvon C. Green of Saginaw gravely injured when they arrived to the scene of a shooting in the 2200 block of East Holland Avenue in Saginaw. 31-year-old dies after shooting in Saginaw car wash. Michigan State Police say the shooting was reported around 10:45 p.m. at a car...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan man with teeth filed into points ties woman to bed, threatens to rip her throat out, cops say
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – A Michigan man with teeth filed into points kept a 20-year-old woman tied to a bed in a locked room and threatened to rip her throat out with his teeth if she tried to escape, police said. Officials said Michael Barajas, 36, used rope to...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Tuscola County man, grandma arraigned on several felony charges
The 19-year-old Caro resident at the center of a manhunt earlier this month was arraigned alongside his grandmother on Tuesday, December 6, both receiving several felony counts. 19-year-old Alexander Karjo is accused of “pistol-whipping” and stabbing his uncle at an East Congress Street home on Friday, December 2, around 3:30...
WNEM
Service dog reunites with family after going missing on Halloween
LIVINGSTON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A service dog was finally reunited with her family after she had been missing since Halloween night. It was a moment of pure joy when the family finally reunited with their pup, Dezseray McClusky said she had been looking for her dog Kiwi after she ran off more than a month ago.
Trial begins for teen accused of gunning down Bay City man behind South End party store
BAY CITY, MI — More than a year after a Bay City man was shot dead behind a South End convenience store, the trial for his accused killer beginning. The defendant is not even in his 20s and if he’s convicted of the most serious charge against him, he faces mandatory life imprisonment.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Thumb law enforcement agencies give Christmas back to the community
During the holiday season, local law enforcement agencies are focusing more on the nice list, with thumb area counties all holding events to give local families the best Christmas possible. Tuscola County kicked things off with their Shop with a Cop event, helping about 40 families get their Christmas wishes...
No more road closures? Big changes could be coming to Bay City’s Feet on the Street
BAY CITY, MI - While the holidays are on most people’s minds this time of year, the Bay City Commission is planning to work on a heated summertime issue. On Monday, Dec. 19, the Bay City Commission will discuss possible changes to the 2023 Feet on the Street outdoor dining program.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Louis “Lou” Adams, 88
Louis “Lou” Adams, age 88 of North Branch, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Services for Louis will be held on Tuesday, December 20, at 2:00 p.m. at the Blackburn Chapel-Martin Funeral Home, with visitation starting there at 11:30 a.m. and finishing at 4:00 p.m.
fox2detroit.com
Prosecutor says friend of James, Jennifer Crumbley not fit for them to live with, if given bond
FOX 2 (WJBK) - The parents of Oxford school shooter Ethan Crumbley are requesting bond and the chance to stay with a friend - but prosecutors say that person is not trustworthy enough, according to court documents. James and Jennifer Crumbley were arrested last December hiding out in a Detroit...
Michigan prisoner gets more time for killing white supremacist cellmate who tried raping him
SAGINAW, MI — Three years ago, an alleged white supremacist inmate of the Saginaw Correctional Facility attempted to rape his Black cellmate. The Black inmate, then 20, fought back and mortally wounded the older fellow prisoner in the process. As a result, he’s now had up to 30 years...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Gloria Maksymiuk, 87
Gloria Maksymiuk, age 87 of Brown City, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022. Services for Gloria will be held on Friday, December 23, at 11:00 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Brown City. Visitation will be held at the Carman Funeral Home on Thursday, December 22, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m.
There’s a Good Chance Michigan Enjoys a White Christmas This Year
If you're in Michigan, there's a good chance you'll get your wish in 2022. Weather forecasters are in relative agreement that Michigan cities like Lansing, Grand Rapids, Flint and Kalamazoo will be plunged into a 2-week deep-freeze as we end the year, beginning this weekend. According to AccuWeather.com, much of...
abc12.com
Mourners stream into Berston Field House to remember Bryant Nolden
A steady stream of mourners streamed into the Berston Field House in Flint to remember Bryant "BB" Nolden, who saved the center from closing and served his community in innumerable ways. Mourners stream into Berston Field House to remember Bryant Nolden. Community members prepared to say their final goodbyes to...
Comments / 0