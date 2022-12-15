Read full article on original website
Dubuque man stabbed and shot another man with a BB gun over boots
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -Dubuque police say a man stabbed another man and shot him with a BB gun in an argument over a pair of boots. That’s according to the Telegraph Herald. This happened Friday night at the 2900 block on Central Avenue. 31 year old Blake Drapeau was...
Dubuque shooting investigation led to two unrelated arrests
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -Dubuque police responded to a shooting and made two arrests unrelated to it. This happened Thursday night. That’s according to the Telegraph Herald. Police arrested 27-year-old Xavier Deleon on possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, and unlawful possession of prescription drugs. He also had warrants for third degree sexual abuse and a probation violation.
Details Made Public About Murder Suspect in Kylie Duster Death
Court documents made public Thursday for 23 year old Romell Enoch, who is accused of killing 20 year old Kylie Duster of Dubuque state that he lied about when he was last with her, that he took and spray-painted her vehicle after she was last seen alive and that his DNA was found at the scene of her death. Enoch is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree murder. His bond was set at $1 million Thursday. He was arrested on the charge Wednesday morning at the Clarinda Correctional Facility, where he is serving a 25-year prison sentence for unrelated charges of drug distribution to a person younger than 18 and sexual exploitation of a minor. Duster was found dead by police on July 28, 2021, in her bedroom closet.
Cobb Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct
A man from Cobb was arrested Wednesday after Iowa County authorities received a report of a disturbance on Elm Street in Cobb. An Iowa Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the scene. After an investigation, 42 year old Chad Adrian of Cobb was arrested on charges of Disorderly Conduct and Bail Jumping. He was booked in the Iowa County Jail where he remains in custody. Adrian had been arrested for a 5th offense of OWI on December 3rd.
Dubuque Man Arrested For Marijuana and Domestic Assault
A Dubuque man was arrested Monday night around 11:15 pm around 4th and Main Street in Dubuque. Dubuque law officials arrested 52 year old Murrell Griffen of Dubuque for a charge of possession of marijuana and a warrant charging domestic assault.
Suspect Arrested In Dubuque Murder
During the first hearing for Romell D. Enoch in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County on a charge of first-degree murder, Judge John Sullivan set Enoch at a $1 million bond and scheduled his next hearing for Thursday, December 22nd. Enoch will remain in Dubuque County Jail until his next hearing. County Attorney C.J. May III asked that Enoch stay in the Dubuque jail until his trial, as the prison where Enoch was serving 25 years for unrelated charges is five hours away. Sullivan said the matter would be discussed at a later time.
Six Arrests Following Lockdown At Dubuque Hempstead
Officials with the Dubuque Police department sau a lockdown Tuesday at Dubuque Hempstead High School followed a fight between two students that prompted the family of one of them to come to school to seek retribution. Six arrests have been made in connection with the disturbance. All of them face charges of second-degree burglary and unlawful assembly.
Davenport man shot, killed by police shot at officers during pursuit
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said six officers fired their weapons a total of 53 times. Kenneth Carrol was struck 13 times.
Four adults charged following incident at Dubuque High School
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 13th, 2022, police were dispatched to Hempstead High School for a report of a large disturbance. According to a criminal complaint, a 15-year-old was assaulted by another 15-year-old student in a school bathroom. After the assault, the perpetrator went to the school office. The victim in the incident then grabbed a lunch tray and entered the office area, assaulting the perpetrator with it.
Man who drove into creek near Richland Center dies, sheriff’s office says
WISC-TV/Channel3000RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — A 75-year-old man died early Thursday morning after the Richland County Sheriff’s Office said he drove into a creek west of Richland Center. The sheriff’s office said it got a call about the crash on County Highway Q west of Hyatt Springs Lane just before 2 a.m. A caller said the man, later identified as Werner…
Dubuque Police Searching for Vehicle Involved in a Hit-and-Run
Police are seeking assistance in identifying the driver of this vehicle which was involved in a recent hit-and-run in Dubuque. This vehicle has an after market front grill wrap and a rear spoiler. If you have information, please submit it HERE. The case id is ID4PD.
Intoxicated Driver Crashes Into Parked Vehicle
Police say an intoxicated driver was injured Tuesday when she crashed into a parked car in Dubuque. 31 year old Lauren Perales of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment. According to a report, the crash happened at about 11:35 p.m. Tuesday on North Grandview Avenue. Perales was traveling north when she went off the road and hit a legally parked car. Reports say that Perales then left the scene. Officers eventually located Perales, reporting that she had a large laceration on her forehead and that she admitted to drinking tequila, vodka and various other drinks. Officers also learned that Perales left her children, ages 10 and 5, at home alone prior to the crash.
One injured after crash in Jo Daviess County
JO DAVIESS CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Jo Daviess County Sherrif’s Office reports one person is injured after a single-vehicle accident Saturday. Officials say they received a report of a single-vehicle crash with injuries at 2:52 p.m. on W Stagecoach Trail near N Ford Road. Deputies on scene found the driver, Risalyn Vant Lent with injuries and transported Van Lent to a nearby hospital.
37-Year-Old Benjamin Sanders Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash On Mt. Vernon Road (Linn County, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Wednesday night. The collision involved two vehicles. The accident happened on the corner of Mt. Vernon Road and Highway 13.
Grant Co. officials detail search efforts for missing 34-year-old
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office detailed its efforts so far in the search for a missing 34-year-old man, who has not been seen since Dec. 4. The sheriff’s office issued a missing endangered person alert for Ronald Henry on Dec. 8 from a home on Condry Road in rural Platteville. Deputies learned that Henry was staying at a friend’s home and was last heard from late the night of Dec. 4 into Dec. 5. His loved ones told authorities that this is out of character for him.
Fire at Shoey’s Diesel Repair in Belmont
Shoey’s Diesel Repair in Belmont was damaged by a fire Thursday. Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill said the department received a call at about 3:50 a.m. Thursday about a fire at Shoey’s Diesel Repair. Gill said the shop was “fully engulfed” when deputies arrived at the scene. No one was in the shop at the time of the fire. Fire departments from Belmont, Platteville and Mineral Point responded to the scene. According to a report, Gill said that he had not heard anything related to the cause of the blaze. Shoey’s Diesel Repair has been serving the area since 1987.
Gas prices are super unpredictable right now. On your way to work, it could be $3, on the way home it could be $4. With prices putting so much pressure on our wallets the last year, one company is looking to alleviate the stresses of the holiday season with a special deal.
Things to Do in Dubuque, Iowa
Platteville School Board fills late member’s seat
Following the recent death of a Platteville School Board member, the seat will be filled by a familiar face. On Wednesday night, board members appointed Steve Obershaw to fill the seat held by Lisa Finnegan, who died in November. Obershaw previously served on the Platteville School Board from 1985 to 2018. He will hold the seat only until Wisconsin’s spring elections in April, at which point the seat will be on the ballot as a one-year term.
