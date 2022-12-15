Read full article on original website
moneytalksnews.com
Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines
A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
kalkinemedia.com
AP Top Business News at 4:59 p.m. EST
Elon Musk claims he was doxxed. But what exactly is that? Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media. US recession a growing fear as Fed plans to keep rates high. US puts 3 dozen more Chinese companies on trade blacklist. Democrats set aside donations from ex-FTX CEO Bankman-Fried. Wall...
kalkinemedia.com
AP Top Financial News at 1:08 a.m. EST
Asian stock markets sink under global recession fears Twitter chaos too much? There are plenty of other options. OSHA: Amazon failed to record some warehouse injuries. Democrats set aside donations from ex-FTX CEO Bankman-Fried. Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media. Russian GDP to contract 3% says central bank...
kalkinemedia.com
G Steel Says Notification Of Progress Action on Default Of Foreign Trade Creditor
* NOTIFICATION OF THE PROGRESS ACTION IN RELATION TO THE DEFAULT OF FOREIGN TRADE CREDITOR. * ON 29 NOV CO REPAID ALL DEFAULT AMOUNTS INCLUDING OUTSTANDING INTEREST AND FEES OF $23.8 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a...
kalkinemedia.com
First Quantum Minerals Responds To Latest Developments In Panamá
* FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS RESPONDS TO LATEST DEVELOPMENTS IN PANAMÁ. * FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS - AS GOVERNMENT HAS PUBLICLY REQUESTED, PROPOSAL WOULD PROVIDE FOR PAYMENTS OF US$375 MILLION A YEAR IN TAX AND ROYALTY REVENUES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from...
kalkinemedia.com
Sulaiman AlHabib Announces A New Hospital Project In Al Hamra District In Riyadh
Dec 19 (Reuters) - DR SULAIMAN AL-HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP CO:. * ANNOUNCES A NEW HOSPITAL PROJECT IN AL HAMRA DISTRICT IN RIYADH CITY (AL HAMRA HOSPITAL PROJECT) * ESTIMATED TOTAL BUILT-UP AREA OF PROJECT IS (54,115) SQUARE METERS, WITH CAPACITY OF (90) BEDS. * ESTIMATED TOTAL COST OF THE...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-Accenture second-quarter forecast disappoints as IT spending weakens
(Adds EPS comparison, share price; re-writes throughout) Dec 16 - Accenture Plc beat quarterly estimates for revenue and earnings on Friday but forecast second-quarter sales slightly lower than expectations, signaling pressure as companies curtail IT spending due to macro economic uncertainty. After a boom during the pandemic, spending on IT...
kalkinemedia.com
Nike Inc expected to post earnings of 65cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Nike Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on December 20. * The Beaverton Oregon-based company is expected to report a 10.7% increase in revenue to $12.57 billion from $11.36 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 26 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Nike Inc is for earnings of 65 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 25 "strong buy" or "buy," 11 "hold" and 2 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 0.9% in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Nike Inc is $120, above its last closing price of $108.51. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Aug. 31 2022 0.92 0.92 0.93 Beat 1 May. 31 2022 0.81 0.81 0.90 Beat 11.8 Feb. 28 2022 0.72 0.71 0.87 Beat 22.2 Nov. 30 2021 0.64 0.63 0.83 Beat 31.9 Aug. 1.12 1.11 1.16 Beat 4.1 31 2021 May. 31 2021 0.52 0.51 0.93 Beat 82.7 Feb. 28 2021 0.77 0.76 0.90 Beat 18.1 Nov. 30 2020 0.63 0.62 0.78 Beat 25.1 This summary was machine generated December 16 at 21:51 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
Factset Research Systems Inc expected to post earnings of $3.61 a share - Earnings Preview
* Factset Research Systems Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on December 20. * The Norwalk Connecticut-based company is expected to report a 20.1% increase in revenue to $510.172 million from $424.73 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 11 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Factset Research Systems Inc is for earnings of $3.61 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 4 "strong buy" or "buy," 9 "hold" and 4 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Factset Research Systems Inc is $460, above its last closing price of $431.06. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Aug. 31 2022 3.24 3.20 3.13 Missed -2.3 May. 31 2022 3.23 3.23 3.76 Beat 16.4 Feb. 28 2022 2.98 2.98 3.27 Beat 9.9 Nov. 30 2021 3.00 3.00 3.25 Beat 8.5 Aug. 2.73 2.72 2.63 Missed -3.5 31 2021 May. 31 2021 2.76 2.75 2.72 Missed -0.9 Feb. 28 2021 2.74 2.74 2.72 Missed -0.6 Nov. 30 2020 2.75 2.75 2.88 Beat 4.8 This summary was machine generated December 16 at 13:41 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Accenture beats quarterly revenue estimates amid higher IT spending
(Adds new bookings, forecast) Dec 16 - Accenture Plc surpassed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Friday, a sign that IT spending is holding strong even as economic headwinds pressure businesses. Companies are prioritizing spending on IT infrastructure as well as management and transformation projects which have become key...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-Ghana extends domestic debt exchange registration deadline
ACCRA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Ghana has extended the registration deadline for a domestic debt exchange programme to Dec. 30, as it considers making some adjustments while it seeks approval for an IMF debt relief programme, the finance ministry said in a statement overnight on Friday. "The extension... affords Government...
kalkinemedia.com
Outlook Therapeutics Inc <OTLK.O>: A loss of 7 cents per share anticipated for third quarter
16 December 2022 01:35 p.m. All figures in US dollars. Outlook Therapeutics Inc is expected to show an increase in its third quarter earnings to -7 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from four analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -8 cents to a loss of -6 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes one "Strong Buy", four "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Four analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from -7 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -6 cents to a low of -8 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the four analysts providing estimates is $7.2. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expecting to report no change from the $0 revenue reported in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -7 cents per share implies a gain of 22.22 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported -9 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.07 -0.08 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.06 -0.09 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.06 -0.08 Missed Sep. 30 2021 -0.06 -0.09 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data December 16 at 01:35 p.m..
kalkinemedia.com
U.N. summit puts forward new draft of global deal to protect nature
MONTREAL (Reuters) -With U.N. negotiations on a new global deal to protect nature in their final 48 hours, China on Sunday released a proposed text that will shape any agreement on conserving the world's wild places and species. The presidency of the Montreal summit is held by China, which is...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Elon Musk's team seeks new funding for Twitter - investor
(Add investor comments, Tesla shares) Dec 16 (Reuters) - Elon Musk’s team has reached out to investors to raise new funds for his struggling social media platform Twitter, one of the investors said. Ross Gerber, president and CEO at Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management, told Reuters that he...
kalkinemedia.com
Mike Ashley's Frasers buys premium fashion brands from JD Sports for $58 million
(Reuters) - Mike Ashley's Frasers Group said on Friday it has bought shares in premium fashion brands of JD Sports for about 47.5 million pounds ($57.7 million). Frasers, which was formerly called Sports Direct, added it has acquired and transferred shares of 15 of the premium fashion brands, including Clothingsites and Topgrade Sportswear, which were held by the sports retailer.
kalkinemedia.com
U.S. begins buying back oil for strategic reserve - official
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Department said on Friday it will begin buying back oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, the first purchase since this year's record 180 million barrel release from the stockpile. The department will buy 3 million barrels for delivery in February, a senior...
kalkinemedia.com
China's new state-run agency to start iron ore purchases -Bloomberg News
BEIJING (Reuters) - China Mineral Resources Group (CMRG), a new state-owned agency, is set to be the world's biggest iron ore buyer as soon as next year, when it will start buying for about 20 of the largest Chinese steelmakers, Bloomberg News reported. CMRG was set up this year to...
kalkinemedia.com
FTX bankruptcy judge allows media companies to argue for revealing customer names
(Reuters) - A U.S. judge overseeing the bankruptcy of FTX said on Friday that he will allow media companies to make their case that the collapsed crypto exchange must publicly disclose the names of its customers.U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey in Delaware said the New York Times, Dow Jones, Bloomberg and the Financial Times could present their arguments on requiring FTX to disclose customer names at a hearing on Jan. 11.
