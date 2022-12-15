ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

ctbites.com

Sally’s Apizza Introduces Non-Apizza Menu Items

A little more than a year ago, we gave you an inside look at the first of the Sally’s Apizza expansion in Downtown Stamford. Well, we’re back with a sequel that comes on the heels of the opening of Sally’s brand new Fairfield location at 665 Commerce Drive.
STAMFORD, CT
cottagesgardens.com

A New Canaan Manor with Delightfully Vintage Flair Previously Featured in CTC&G Is Up for Sale

If this newly listed New Canaan mansion looks familiar to longtime readers, that’s because it graced the cover of the CTC&G December 2009 issue. And, it still stuns today. Architect David Dumas gets credit for the top-to-bottom refresh of the red brick main house, which is set on nearly 4.5 acres, at the end of a gracious avenue of London Plane trees.
NEW CANAAN, CT
travelawaits.com

7 Quaint Connecticut Towns Perfect To Visit During Christmas

Magical Christmas towns in Connecticut are filled with holiday season joy and wonder. Take a train ride to Santa’s Workshop, visit with friendly reindeer, enjoy an art-filled competition, and soak up all the pretty twinkle lights. Experience a town square gathering, festive sing-a-longs, horse-drawn carriage rides, and other classic traditional Christmas events.
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Hello, Hotel (2)

New Haven closed out the year with two of three planned new hotels getting past the finish line and opening to the public with a festive holiday party. The latest is an upscale ($185-per-night) 130-room Cambria Hotel, which human and canine officials cut the ceremonial opening ribbon on Thursday evening on the gradually filling-in median block of Route 34 bordered by Dwight Street, Legion Avenue, Orchard Street, and MLK Blvd.
NEW HAVEN, CT
luxury-houses.net

Historic 1926 French Normandy Estate with 12,000 SF of Exquisite Living Space and 12 Fireplaces Lists for $12.5 Million in Locust Valley, New York

339 Duck Pond Road Home in Locust Valley, New York for Sale. 339 Duck Pond Road, Locust Valley, New York is a one of a kind home originally built in 1926 in the prestigious Village of Matinecock with exceptional amenities including a pool, pool house, tennis court, outdoor kitchen, gardens and terraces. elevator, nest system, 3,000 bottle wine cellar, art studio and more. This Home in Locust Valley offers 10 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 339 Duck Pond Road, please contact Kathryn Maxwell Pournaras (Phone: 516-759-4800) & Marta Bruderman (Phone: 516-759-4800) at Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
LOCUST VALLEY, NY
wiltonbulletin.com

Area people of note, Dec. 17, 2022

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. * In anticipation of spring, the Daytime Gardeners planted 300 daffodil and tulip bulbs in the gardens at the intersection of Route 22 and Washington Avenue, and at the North Haven Memorial Library. The Daytime Gardeners welcome new members at any time. If you have an interest in gardening, contact proto.mary@yahoo.com to obtain more details about our club activities and membership.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk videos: The Grinch

NORWALK, Conn. — The Grinch surprised folks Wednesday afternoon in East Norwalk, a bit of holiday fun sponsored by Leigh Ann Lengyel. He wandered 1st Street and dropped into BJ Ryan’s East, Harbor Harvest, the Marvin and Nathan Hale Middle School, she said. He might come back! Lengyel...
NORWALK, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Churches announce Christmas services

NORTH BRANFORD — There will be a Christmas Eve service at Northford Congregational Church, 5 p.m. Dec. 24, led by the Rev. John Vigneri. All are welcome. The church will not have a service on Christmas Day. The historic Northford Congregational Church is located at 4 Old Post Road...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Bronx Man Wins '$1,000 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize

A man from New York City won a "CASH4LIFE" lottery prize. Ivan Figueroa, of the Bronx, claimed his "$1,000 A Week For Life" second prize for matching the first five numbers in the drawing on Friday, Oct. 7, New York Lottery announced on Thursday, Dec. 15. NY Lottery said the...
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

NY-Based LLC Claims $10M Lottery Prize

A Limited Liability Company that is based on Long Island has claimed a $10 million lottery prize. KCCK Holdings, a Manhasset-based LLC, won the top prize from New York Lottery's "$10,000,000 Bonus" scratch-off game, the lottery announced on Thursday, Dec. 15.The LLC received the prize as singl…
HICKSVILLE, NY
Welcome2TheBronx

The Bronx "Christmas House" lives on in Mariah Carey's ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ music video

Mariah Carey in front of the Bronx Garabedian Christmas House in the 'All I Want for Christmas is You' music videoPhoto byScreenshot via VEVO. Every year, as soon as Halloween is over and the calendar changes from October 31st to November 1st, Mariah Carey comes out of hibernation and haunts the airwaves with her iconic and ever-present holiday hit, 'All I want for Christmas is You'.
BRONX, NY

