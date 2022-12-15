Read full article on original website
A man who mysteriously "disappeared" nine years ago is found dead under a fake identitySavannah AylinNewtown, CT
Man Shot To Death In Front of His 9-Year-Old In Manhattan deliAbdul GhaniManhattan, NY
Bronx Construction Worker Dies At The Work SiteAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Don't Miss This in NYC: Surprise proposal in Manhattan, great mochi and lunch spots, the last pay phones in NYCJake CappuccinoNew York City, NY
A 27-year-old woman stabbed to death by her roommate in Manhattan.Newsing the StatesManhattan, NY
ctbites.com
Sally’s Apizza Introduces Non-Apizza Menu Items
A little more than a year ago, we gave you an inside look at the first of the Sally’s Apizza expansion in Downtown Stamford. Well, we’re back with a sequel that comes on the heels of the opening of Sally’s brand new Fairfield location at 665 Commerce Drive.
Good Old Days: Fairfield County Eatery Hailed For 'Great Pizza, Cool Atmosphere'
If you love pizza and cool places to hang out with a great bar and even famous people walking through the doors at times, then a new pizza joint in Fairfield County is your spot.Good Old Days PIzza in Newtown is stuck in a basement spot with a few tables and a bar and lots of kitschy hipster d…
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
New Milford Restaurant Set to Close Its Doors After 25 Years in Business
25 years, and just like that, it's about to be a memory. The Cookhouse in New Milford will close its doors on January 2, 2023. In a Wednesday (12/14/22) Facebook post, owner Rob Ryder wrote the following:. We are sad to announce the The Cookhouse will be close on New...
‘That Meetball Place’ in Farmingdale closes
The space will now be taken over by the Tap Room, marking the fifth Tap Room location on Long Island.
'Prepared Perfectly': Restaurant Praised For Authentic Italian Cuisine In Northern Westchester
A well-known restaurant in Northern Westchester is being commended for its cozy setting and well-prepared authentic Italian dishes. DiNardo's Ristorante Italiano, located in Pound Ridge at 76 Westchester Ave., is known for homemade pasta and pizzas, as well as an extensive collection of w…
cottagesgardens.com
A New Canaan Manor with Delightfully Vintage Flair Previously Featured in CTC&G Is Up for Sale
If this newly listed New Canaan mansion looks familiar to longtime readers, that’s because it graced the cover of the CTC&G December 2009 issue. And, it still stuns today. Architect David Dumas gets credit for the top-to-bottom refresh of the red brick main house, which is set on nearly 4.5 acres, at the end of a gracious avenue of London Plane trees.
Staten Island restaurant known for steaks, Italian fare to close; will serve last meals this weekend
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — After a recent renovation and rebranding, Gio’s restaurant owners Frank “Cheech” Rapacciulo and Michael Farace announced its impending closure. Known for its steaks, Italian food and martinis, the Eltingville eatery at 3800 Richmond Ave. will serve its final meals this weekend or until supplies last.
travelawaits.com
7 Quaint Connecticut Towns Perfect To Visit During Christmas
Magical Christmas towns in Connecticut are filled with holiday season joy and wonder. Take a train ride to Santa’s Workshop, visit with friendly reindeer, enjoy an art-filled competition, and soak up all the pretty twinkle lights. Experience a town square gathering, festive sing-a-longs, horse-drawn carriage rides, and other classic traditional Christmas events.
Hello, Hotel (2)
New Haven closed out the year with two of three planned new hotels getting past the finish line and opening to the public with a festive holiday party. The latest is an upscale ($185-per-night) 130-room Cambria Hotel, which human and canine officials cut the ceremonial opening ribbon on Thursday evening on the gradually filling-in median block of Route 34 bordered by Dwight Street, Legion Avenue, Orchard Street, and MLK Blvd.
luxury-houses.net
Historic 1926 French Normandy Estate with 12,000 SF of Exquisite Living Space and 12 Fireplaces Lists for $12.5 Million in Locust Valley, New York
339 Duck Pond Road Home in Locust Valley, New York for Sale. 339 Duck Pond Road, Locust Valley, New York is a one of a kind home originally built in 1926 in the prestigious Village of Matinecock with exceptional amenities including a pool, pool house, tennis court, outdoor kitchen, gardens and terraces. elevator, nest system, 3,000 bottle wine cellar, art studio and more. This Home in Locust Valley offers 10 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 339 Duck Pond Road, please contact Kathryn Maxwell Pournaras (Phone: 516-759-4800) & Marta Bruderman (Phone: 516-759-4800) at Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
wiltonbulletin.com
Area people of note, Dec. 17, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. * In anticipation of spring, the Daytime Gardeners planted 300 daffodil and tulip bulbs in the gardens at the intersection of Route 22 and Washington Avenue, and at the North Haven Memorial Library. The Daytime Gardeners welcome new members at any time. If you have an interest in gardening, contact proto.mary@yahoo.com to obtain more details about our club activities and membership.
Norwalk videos: The Grinch
NORWALK, Conn. — The Grinch surprised folks Wednesday afternoon in East Norwalk, a bit of holiday fun sponsored by Leigh Ann Lengyel. He wandered 1st Street and dropped into BJ Ryan’s East, Harbor Harvest, the Marvin and Nathan Hale Middle School, she said. He might come back! Lengyel...
wiltonbulletin.com
Churches announce Christmas services
NORTH BRANFORD — There will be a Christmas Eve service at Northford Congregational Church, 5 p.m. Dec. 24, led by the Rev. John Vigneri. All are welcome. The church will not have a service on Christmas Day. The historic Northford Congregational Church is located at 4 Old Post Road...
Bronx Man Wins '$1,000 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize
A man from New York City won a "CASH4LIFE" lottery prize. Ivan Figueroa, of the Bronx, claimed his "$1,000 A Week For Life" second prize for matching the first five numbers in the drawing on Friday, Oct. 7, New York Lottery announced on Thursday, Dec. 15. NY Lottery said the...
New Yorker Warns Visitors of Scam Near Rockefeller Christmas Tree
This is a common warning to first-time visitors to NYC.
FDNY: Firefighter from LI will not survive injuries from fall at Brooklyn firehouse
FDNY firefighter William P. Moon II fell 20 feet while preparing for a drill at Rescue Company 2 in Brooklyn.
NY-Based LLC Claims $10M Lottery Prize
A Limited Liability Company that is based on Long Island has claimed a $10 million lottery prize. KCCK Holdings, a Manhasset-based LLC, won the top prize from New York Lottery's "$10,000,000 Bonus" scratch-off game, the lottery announced on Thursday, Dec. 15.The LLC received the prize as singl…
Norwalk guitar prodigy takes his talents to competitions all over the world
Music has struck a chord with a Norwalk family, whose guitar prodigy is hitting all the right notes.
The Bronx "Christmas House" lives on in Mariah Carey's ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ music video
Mariah Carey in front of the Bronx Garabedian Christmas House in the 'All I Want for Christmas is You' music videoPhoto byScreenshot via VEVO. Every year, as soon as Halloween is over and the calendar changes from October 31st to November 1st, Mariah Carey comes out of hibernation and haunts the airwaves with her iconic and ever-present holiday hit, 'All I want for Christmas is You'.
