LIVE MARKETS-U.S. stocks extend losses in early trade
Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. U.S. STOCKS EXTEND LOSSES IN EARLY TRADE (1009 EST/1509 GMT) Wall Street's main indexes are lower on Friday as fears of a looming recession, sparked by the...
Gold faces worst week in 4 as Fed says will curb inflation
(Reuters) - Gold gained on Friday but was on course for its biggest weekly decline since mid-November after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated more interest rates were needed to curb inflation. Spot gold rose 0.6% to $1,787.88 per ounce, as of 9:53 a.m. ET (1453 GMT). It is down about...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Australia shares likely to open lower, NZ slips
Dec 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open lower on Monday in line with weakness in global markets as the hawkish tone from central banks fueled fears that the world economy was tilting into recession. The local share price index futures were down 0.38%, a 76.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.9% on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.3% by 2122 GMT. (Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)
AP Top Financial News at 1:08 a.m. EST
Asian stock markets sink under global recession fears Twitter chaos too much? There are plenty of other options. OSHA: Amazon failed to record some warehouse injuries. Democrats set aside donations from ex-FTX CEO Bankman-Fried. Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media. Russian GDP to contract 3% says central bank...
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls for third straight week as risk aversion grows
(Adds details throughout; updates prices) Canadian bond yields trade mixed across steeper curve. TORONTO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a six-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, as investors grew more concerned about prospects for the global economy following interest rate increases by a number of major central banks this week.
Factset Research Systems Inc expected to post earnings of $3.61 a share - Earnings Preview
* Factset Research Systems Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on December 20. * The Norwalk Connecticut-based company is expected to report a 20.1% increase in revenue to $510.172 million from $424.73 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 11 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Factset Research Systems Inc is for earnings of $3.61 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 4 "strong buy" or "buy," 9 "hold" and 4 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Factset Research Systems Inc is $460, above its last closing price of $431.06. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Aug. 31 2022 3.24 3.20 3.13 Missed -2.3 May. 31 2022 3.23 3.23 3.76 Beat 16.4 Feb. 28 2022 2.98 2.98 3.27 Beat 9.9 Nov. 30 2021 3.00 3.00 3.25 Beat 8.5 Aug. 2.73 2.72 2.63 Missed -3.5 31 2021 May. 31 2021 2.76 2.75 2.72 Missed -0.9 Feb. 28 2021 2.74 2.74 2.72 Missed -0.6 Nov. 30 2020 2.75 2.75 2.88 Beat 4.8 This summary was machine generated December 16 at 13:41 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Bill Gates-backed nuclear demonstration project in Wyoming delayed because Russia was the only fuel source
Bill Gates nuclear innovation company TerraPower says the operation of its demonstration advanced power reactor will be pushed back at least two years because the only source of fuel for the reactor was Russia. The advanced reactor design uses high-assay low-enriched uranium, or HALEU, and was slated to be done...
Is Ethereum better than Bitcoin?
The Ethereum vs. Bitcoin discussion is different from the BTC vs. ETH debate as the latter focuses on cryptocurrencies. Ethereum’s blockchain is used by multiple decentralised applications that include games, ERC-20 tokens, and NFTs. Bitcoin’s blockchain, which stores BTC transactions, wins when one talks about its use as legal...
Outlook Therapeutics Inc <OTLK.O>: A loss of 7 cents per share anticipated for third quarter
16 December 2022 01:35 p.m. All figures in US dollars. Outlook Therapeutics Inc is expected to show an increase in its third quarter earnings to -7 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from four analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -8 cents to a loss of -6 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes one "Strong Buy", four "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Four analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from -7 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -6 cents to a low of -8 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the four analysts providing estimates is $7.2. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expecting to report no change from the $0 revenue reported in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -7 cents per share implies a gain of 22.22 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported -9 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.07 -0.08 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.06 -0.09 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.06 -0.08 Missed Sep. 30 2021 -0.06 -0.09 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data December 16 at 01:35 p.m..
UPDATE 2-Ghana extends domestic debt exchange registration deadline
ACCRA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Ghana has extended the registration deadline for a domestic debt exchange programme to Dec. 30, as it considers making some adjustments while it seeks approval for an IMF debt relief programme, the finance ministry said in a statement overnight on Friday. "The extension... affords Government...
Ministers thrash out deal at landmark U.N. nature talks
MONTREAL (Reuters) -Negotiators at a U.N. summit to protect nature were closing in on a new global deal on Sunday that could see 30% of land and sea protected by 2030, with hundreds of billions of dollars directed toward conserving the world's wild places and species. China, the president of...
UPDATE 2-Accenture second-quarter forecast disappoints as IT spending weakens
(Adds EPS comparison, share price; re-writes throughout) Dec 16 - Accenture Plc beat quarterly estimates for revenue and earnings on Friday but forecast second-quarter sales slightly lower than expectations, signaling pressure as companies curtail IT spending due to macro economic uncertainty. After a boom during the pandemic, spending on IT...
Nike Inc expected to post earnings of 65cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Nike Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on December 20. * The Beaverton Oregon-based company is expected to report a 10.7% increase in revenue to $12.57 billion from $11.36 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 26 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Nike Inc is for earnings of 65 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 25 "strong buy" or "buy," 11 "hold" and 2 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 0.9% in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Nike Inc is $120, above its last closing price of $108.51. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Aug. 31 2022 0.92 0.92 0.93 Beat 1 May. 31 2022 0.81 0.81 0.90 Beat 11.8 Feb. 28 2022 0.72 0.71 0.87 Beat 22.2 Nov. 30 2021 0.64 0.63 0.83 Beat 31.9 Aug. 1.12 1.11 1.16 Beat 4.1 31 2021 May. 31 2021 0.52 0.51 0.93 Beat 82.7 Feb. 28 2021 0.77 0.76 0.90 Beat 18.1 Nov. 30 2020 0.63 0.62 0.78 Beat 25.1 This summary was machine generated December 16 at 21:51 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
AP Top Business News at 8:29 p.m. EST
Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media Elon Musk claims he was doxxed. But what exactly is that?. Twitter chaos too much? There are plenty of other options. US recession a growing fear as Fed plans to keep rates high. US puts 3 dozen more Chinese companies on trade...
Global equity funds draw first weekly inflow after five weeks
(Reuters) - Global equity funds attracted their first inflow in six weeks in the week ended Dec. 14, with investors optimistic that easing inflation levels would prompt central banks to scale back the pace of interest rate hikes. Still, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate by half a percentage...
Nissan Motor Co Ltd - To Use Kobe Steel's Low-CO2 Steel And Green Aluminium For Nissan Models
* NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD - TO USE KOBE STEEL'S LOW-CO2 STEEL AND GREEN ALUMINIUM FOR NISSAN MODELS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tokyo newsroom)
UPDATE 1-Accenture beats quarterly revenue estimates amid higher IT spending
(Adds new bookings, forecast) Dec 16 - Accenture Plc surpassed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Friday, a sign that IT spending is holding strong even as economic headwinds pressure businesses. Companies are prioritizing spending on IT infrastructure as well as management and transformation projects which have become key...
UPDATE 3-Accenture flags pressure on consulting business as clients turn cautious
(Re-writes throughout; adds CEO and analyst comments) Dec 16 - Accenture Plc on Friday outlined weakness in its consulting business and forecast lower-than-expected quarterly sales overall, signaling pressure as companies postpone business improvement projects amid economic uncertainty. After a boom during the pandemic, spending on IT and transformation projects is...
UPDATE 1-Elon Musk's team seeks new funding for Twitter - investor
(Add investor comments, Tesla shares) Dec 16 (Reuters) - Elon Musk’s team has reached out to investors to raise new funds for his struggling social media platform Twitter, one of the investors said. Ross Gerber, president and CEO at Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management, told Reuters that he...
