TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One woman has died after crashing on Bannerman Road in Tallahassee. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was driving alone heading east on Bannerman Road on Sunday night when she lost control and drove into a ditch before hitting a tree. She died at the scene. No other details on her identity or the type of car she was driving were immediately available.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO