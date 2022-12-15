ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colquitt County, GA

WALB 10

Update: 1 killed in Saturday Moultrie shooting

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon, according to Verlyn Brock, Colquitt County coroner. The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. Saturday in the Southeast part of the county. A 44-year-old male was killed in the shooting. According to dispatch, no arrests have...
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

GoFundMe started for 4-year-old boy who died in the Flint River

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A GoFundMe was created for the 4-year-old boy who died after falling into the Flint River on Dec. 11. Daniel Kennedy James Cunningham’s body was discovered three hours after he fell in while fishing with his family. So far over $2,000 has been raised through...
ALBANY, GA
WCTV

Deadly crash shuts down Bannerman Road in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One woman has died after crashing on Bannerman Road in Tallahassee. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was driving alone heading east on Bannerman Road on Sunday night when she lost control and drove into a ditch before hitting a tree. She died at the scene. No other details on her identity or the type of car she was driving were immediately available.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

2 killed in separate Bainbridge shooting incidents

National Weather Service comments on tornado damage in Colquitt Co. City officials: Water tank maintenance causing discolored water in Douglas. New affordable homes coming to Valdosta’s south side. Updated: 4 hours ago. New affordable homes coming to Valdosta’s south side. EF-2 tornado hits Doerun; cotton gin severely damaged.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WCTV

Tallahassee fast food restaurant hit in drive-by shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An investigation is underway after a Tallahassee fast food restaurant was hit by a bullet in an apparent drive-by shooting, said a police spokesperson. It happened Saturday night around 8:45 p.m. at the Burger King near the intersection of East Park Avenue and Magnolia Drive. One...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
860wacb.com

Statesville Man Served Georgia Fugitive Warrant

45-year-old Kenneth Wayne Sparks of Statesville has been served with a felony warrant as a fugitive awaiting extradition to another state. Sparks has been in the Catawba County Detention Facility since July 19 on two counts of assault on a female. He’s wanted in Colquitt County, Georgia for failure to appear on charges of making terroristic threats and harassing communications. He was served with that warrant on Friday.
STATESVILLE, NC
wgxa.tv

Four caged in illegal night hunting arrests

DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A hunter found himself prey in a manhunt after he and three others were caught illegally hunting deer at night, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. According to a press release from the DNR, a Dooly County Deputy spotted a grey Ford F150...
DOOLY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Phoebe employee fired for recording other employees in the bathroom

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Phoebe employee was fired after a phone was found in a restroom recording other employees, according to the health system. The phone was found in a restroom at Phoebe Physicians on Monday. When the issue was reported, the employee admitted to placing the phone in...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

APD issues warning about robbery suspect in several neighborhoods

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is warning residents in several neighborhoods to be on the lookout for a robbery suspect. Police said the robbery suspect is described as an older Black man, with a heavy-set build and has short hair or is bald and is driving a Black SUV.
ALBANY, GA
Post-Searchlight

Bass Cats see top three finish on Lake Seminole

The Bainbridge Bass Cats have consistently shown success this season as they had another impressive weekend on Lake Seminole against 165 other teams. This past weekend the Bass Cats competed in the FL Bass Nation Tournament on Lake Seminole and saw three top ten finishes. On Saturday the team of...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WALB 10

Tift Co. Def. Valdosta 32-28

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tift County Blue Devils and the Valdosta Wildcats made it tough on each other to score in the first quarter. Next thing you know, Valdosta’s duo Jabarri Williams and Israel Jenrette started to heat up, and the Blue Devils were in trail throughout the next three quarters.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Volunteers and businesses give Albany man a Christmas miracle

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man’s prayers were answered after volunteers and local businesses gave him a Christmas gift, years in the making. Brad Mock, an Albany resident, recently lost his wife to cancer. Before she passed, he tended to her while also dealing with his own personal medical issues.
ALBANY, GA

