Lee Sheriff's Office bumps starting salary up to $20 an hour
LEESBURG — Lee County Sheriff Reggie Rachals, like most law enforcement officials in the region, has been singing the attrition blues for some time now. Even in southwest Georgia’s fastest-growing community, Rachals’ staff is 12 officers short with two others expected to leave soon.
Update: 1 killed in Saturday Moultrie shooting
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon, according to Verlyn Brock, Colquitt County coroner. The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. Saturday in the Southeast part of the county. A 44-year-old male was killed in the shooting. According to dispatch, no arrests have...
National Weather Service comments on tornado damage in Colquitt Co.
Colder start, sunshine today, clouds invade Saturday with showers by evening. Sun returns Sunday & even cooler. A freeze is likely to start next week, rain showers return Tuesday.
GoFundMe started for 4-year-old boy who died in the Flint River
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A GoFundMe was created for the 4-year-old boy who died after falling into the Flint River on Dec. 11. Daniel Kennedy James Cunningham’s body was discovered three hours after he fell in while fishing with his family. So far over $2,000 has been raised through...
Deadly crash shuts down Bannerman Road in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One woman has died after crashing on Bannerman Road in Tallahassee. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was driving alone heading east on Bannerman Road on Sunday night when she lost control and drove into a ditch before hitting a tree. She died at the scene. No other details on her identity or the type of car she was driving were immediately available.
2 killed in separate Bainbridge shooting incidents
Headphones stolen, store glass door broken in Albany Dollar General burglary
Dougherty County police are investigating after a burglary at the Dollar General Thursday morning. Police arrived to the store located in the 5700 block of Newton Road around 8:15 a.m. and cleared the building. Officials say that approximately sixty dollars worth of gaming head phones were taken and there was...
Incident on I-10 eastbound in Jefferson County slows traffic
A traffic incident on Interstate 10 eastbound in Jefferson County has altered travel flow on the interstate Saturday afternoon.
Valdosta Police Department: Man allegedly connected to homicides in custody
The search has ended for 31 year old Dontavius Dennis; the man wanted for involvement in the fatal shooting inside an apartment building in Valdosta. ABC 27 first alerted you about last night.
Tallahassee fast food restaurant hit in drive-by shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An investigation is underway after a Tallahassee fast food restaurant was hit by a bullet in an apparent drive-by shooting, said a police spokesperson. It happened Saturday night around 8:45 p.m. at the Burger King near the intersection of East Park Avenue and Magnolia Drive. One...
Statesville Man Served Georgia Fugitive Warrant
45-year-old Kenneth Wayne Sparks of Statesville has been served with a felony warrant as a fugitive awaiting extradition to another state. Sparks has been in the Catawba County Detention Facility since July 19 on two counts of assault on a female. He’s wanted in Colquitt County, Georgia for failure to appear on charges of making terroristic threats and harassing communications. He was served with that warrant on Friday.
Four caged in illegal night hunting arrests
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A hunter found himself prey in a manhunt after he and three others were caught illegally hunting deer at night, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. According to a press release from the DNR, a Dooly County Deputy spotted a grey Ford F150...
Thomasville man at center of massive manhunt, sentenced in deputy shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - A Thomas County man accused of shooting two deputies earlier this year and prompting a six-day manhunt was sentenced Friday. Tyler Henderson stood in a Thomas County courtroom Friday afternoon as the judge announced he’ll spend the next 50 years in prison and another 35 on probation.
Phoebe employee fired for recording other employees in the bathroom
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Phoebe employee was fired after a phone was found in a restroom recording other employees, according to the health system. The phone was found in a restroom at Phoebe Physicians on Monday. When the issue was reported, the employee admitted to placing the phone in...
APD issues warning about robbery suspect in several neighborhoods
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is warning residents in several neighborhoods to be on the lookout for a robbery suspect. Police said the robbery suspect is described as an older Black man, with a heavy-set build and has short hair or is bald and is driving a Black SUV.
Bass Cats see top three finish on Lake Seminole
The Bainbridge Bass Cats have consistently shown success this season as they had another impressive weekend on Lake Seminole against 165 other teams. This past weekend the Bass Cats competed in the FL Bass Nation Tournament on Lake Seminole and saw three top ten finishes. On Saturday the team of...
Christmas party for Clubhouse kids big hit at Flint RiveQiarium in downtown Albany
ALBANY — For the Aspire Clubhouse kids, Friday night was a Christmas extravaganza, with a video, live band, dinner, a visit from Mr. And Mrs. Claus and gifts. The Aspire Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities Clubhouse program serves 150 children and young adults in Dougherty, Early and Lee counties. The Christmas program is an annual event.
Tift Co. Def. Valdosta 32-28
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tift County Blue Devils and the Valdosta Wildcats made it tough on each other to score in the first quarter. Next thing you know, Valdosta’s duo Jabarri Williams and Israel Jenrette started to heat up, and the Blue Devils were in trail throughout the next three quarters.
Bainbridge man gets maximum sentence on gun charges
ALBANY – A South Georgia resident with a violent criminal history found in possession of numerous stolen firearms and who released his dog to attack deputies before he fled arrest was sentenced to the maximum prison term allowed under law. James Currin, 45, of Bainbridge was sentenced to serve...
Volunteers and businesses give Albany man a Christmas miracle
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man’s prayers were answered after volunteers and local businesses gave him a Christmas gift, years in the making. Brad Mock, an Albany resident, recently lost his wife to cancer. Before she passed, he tended to her while also dealing with his own personal medical issues.
