WTVM
Mother Mary Mission opens transitional facility for female veterans in Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Meeting the needs of female veterans is important - especially to the staff with Mother Mary Mission. The organization exists to serve communities that have been historically underserved in many social and economic endeavors. The board of trustees was re-established in 2016 with the express...
Beloved funeral home owner remembered for his generosity to community
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A community is mourning the sudden loss of a funeral home owner who was beloved and praised for his generosity. Terrance Dortch died in a car crash while driving from a toy charity event. The Dortch-Williamson Funeral Home serves families who are grieving a loss....
Shaquille O’Neal, sheriff’s office give Henry County kids a holly jolly Christmas
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — It is one of Henry County’s happiest times of the year. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and Henry County Sheriff’s Office gave out hundreds of toys and games to every child at the Shaquille O’Neal Boys and Girls Club of Henry County.
WTVM
Shooting on Pembrook Dr. in Columbus leaves 1 injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An investigation is underway following a shooting leaving one person injured in Columbus, police say. According to the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened on the 1000 block of Pembrook Drive. A female victim suffered a gunshot injury to the thigh and was taken to the...
WTVM
Who is House of Heroes?
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A nonprofit organization in the Chattahoochee Valley who honors heroes across the valley by making much needed home repairs. For more than 20 years, House of Heroes Chattahoochee Valley Chapter (CVC) has served 1,300 military and public safety veterans and/or their spouses. This year alone, 50 homes of veterans were repaired through House of Heroes’ commitment to change the reality of a veteran’s home life.
WTVM
Columbus law enforcemnt holds annual ‘Operation Blue Lights & Smiles’ event
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Police Association of Georgia and Piedmont Columbus Regional had a chance to spread some holiday cheer. They held their annual Operation Blue Lights and Smiles. The event started at Columbus State University. Officers then drove to Piedmont Regional Hospital with blue lights and sirens displayed...
thecitymenus.com
City of LaGrange graduates LaGrange 101 class
The City of LaGrange graduated its 2022 LaGrange 101 Class Tuesday (12/13) night at the regular City Council meeting. This class, hosted by the City of LaGrange, allows local citizens to experience an inside look at city government. The goal of the class is to help develop informed and involved citizens.
Upcoming fresh produce giveaway in Columbus needs volunteers
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Two Columbus nonprofit organizations, The Food Mill and Columbus Georgia Reloaded, are teaming up to hold a fresh produce giveaway in South Columbus on Saturday, Dec. 17. They are calling the event “South Columbus Pop Up.” Food will be distributed at 1627 S Lumpkin Rd. from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. […]
WTVM
Nutcracker’s Mother Ginger: The man beneath the dress
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Nutcracker is a Christmas classic – dating back to 1892. Although the story is generally the same for each production, the way it’s told can vary or take on a unique flair - depending on the director of the ballet. While the characters...
fox5atlanta.com
Peachtree City Walmart reopening for holidays after arson
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - A Peachtree City Walmart that was severely damaged by arson will reopen just in time for last-minute Christmas shopping. The fire happened shortly before 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 24 at the Walmart located on 2717 Georgia Highway 54. Firefighters said the sprinklers were quickly overwhelmed. The...
CPD: Shooting investigation underway on Pembrook Drive; one injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a person injured on the 1000 block of Pembrook Drive. According to CPD, the victim is suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the thigh. This is a developing story. Stick with News 3 on-air and online as more details become […]
atlantanewsfirst.com
350 female detainees transferred to Atlanta Detention Center from Union City
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed to Atlanta News First they transferred “350 female detainees” from the Union City South Annex to the Atlanta City Detention Center. Officials say the transfer follows the “intergovernmental agreement between Atlanta and Fulton County, allowing...
LaGrange Police looking for Hop In burglary suspects; requesting public assistance
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is investigating a burglary at the Hop In located on West Point Road in LaGrange, Georgia, and is asking for public help to identify the suspects. If anyone has information regarding the identities of the suspects, contact Detective William Norris at 706-833-2677.
WTVM
CHIME IN: Show off your ugly Christmas sweater
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’re looking for some holiday fun this Friday, you can celebrate National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day!. It always falls on the third Friday of December, giving holiday lovers a chance to show their creativity. If you have an ugly Christmas sweater on, News Leader...
CPD looking for a missing 20-year-old Columbus woman
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is requesting public assistance in locating missing 20-year-old Patrice Leah. According to police, she was last seen on Nov. 13, and says Leah frequently travels near the Lawyers Lane area. Authorities describe Leah as a black female with black hair, and brown eyes, standing 5 feet […]
5 sentenced to prison over Georgia theology school fraud
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Five people who pleaded guilty to defrauding $12 million in federal student aid by enrolling students into a theology school without requiring classwork were sentenced Thursday in Georgia to prison terms ranging from three to nine years. The defendants admitted they recruited fake students to...
thecitymenus.com
Kool Coffee Shop Opens in Newnan
Kool Bean is open and now serving up triple-brewed coffee with specialized syrup in Newnan. James Hong, originally from South Korea but went to school in Baltimore, and Sean Novinson, from Illinois, are co-owners who wanted to create a different kind of coffee shop. “We’re not everybody else. We try to have more fun, and we try to find out what people actually want,” said Sean.
Walmart set to reopen 4 months after teen fire inside Peachtree City store
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A Walmart in Fayette County is set to partially reopen next week four months after a fire forced it to close. The fire broke out at the store off Highway 54 on Aug. 24. Police later charged a 14-year-old girl with arson for setting the fire.
Woman’s body reportedly found inside car on Georgia highway
UNION CITY, Ga. — A woman’s body was reportedly found inside of a car on a highway in Union City, Georgia. Before 11 a.m. on Saturday, Union City Police Department officers were called by the City of South Fulton Police Department about a woman who was possibly dead inside a car, according to WSB-TV. When officers arrived at the 5000 block of Roosevelt Highway, they found a woman unresponsive inside a black car.
Basketball court shooting leads to decades in prison for man in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Henry County jury has sentenced a Henry County man to decades in prison after he was found guilty of shooting a man in the back of the head at a basketball court. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to...
