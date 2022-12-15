ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lagrange, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WTVM

Shooting on Pembrook Dr. in Columbus leaves 1 injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An investigation is underway following a shooting leaving one person injured in Columbus, police say. According to the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened on the 1000 block of Pembrook Drive. A female victim suffered a gunshot injury to the thigh and was taken to the...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Who is House of Heroes?

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A nonprofit organization in the Chattahoochee Valley who honors heroes across the valley by making much needed home repairs. For more than 20 years, House of Heroes Chattahoochee Valley Chapter (CVC) has served 1,300 military and public safety veterans and/or their spouses. This year alone, 50 homes of veterans were repaired through House of Heroes’ commitment to change the reality of a veteran’s home life.
COLUMBUS, GA
thecitymenus.com

City of LaGrange graduates LaGrange 101 class

The City of LaGrange graduated its 2022 LaGrange 101 Class Tuesday (12/13) night at the regular City Council meeting. This class, hosted by the City of LaGrange, allows local citizens to experience an inside look at city government. The goal of the class is to help develop informed and involved citizens.
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

Upcoming fresh produce giveaway in Columbus needs volunteers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Two Columbus nonprofit organizations, The Food Mill and Columbus Georgia Reloaded, are teaming up to hold a fresh produce giveaway in South Columbus on Saturday, Dec. 17. They are calling the event “South Columbus Pop Up.” Food will be distributed at 1627 S Lumpkin Rd. from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Nutcracker’s Mother Ginger: The man beneath the dress

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Nutcracker is a Christmas classic – dating back to 1892. Although the story is generally the same for each production, the way it’s told can vary or take on a unique flair - depending on the director of the ballet. While the characters...
COLUMBUS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Peachtree City Walmart reopening for holidays after arson

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - A Peachtree City Walmart that was severely damaged by arson will reopen just in time for last-minute Christmas shopping. The fire happened shortly before 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 24 at the Walmart located on 2717 Georgia Highway 54. Firefighters said the sprinklers were quickly overwhelmed. The...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

350 female detainees transferred to Atlanta Detention Center from Union City

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed to Atlanta News First they transferred “350 female detainees” from the Union City South Annex to the Atlanta City Detention Center. Officials say the transfer follows the “intergovernmental agreement between Atlanta and Fulton County, allowing...
ATLANTA, GA
WTVM

CHIME IN: Show off your ugly Christmas sweater

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’re looking for some holiday fun this Friday, you can celebrate National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day!. It always falls on the third Friday of December, giving holiday lovers a chance to show their creativity. If you have an ugly Christmas sweater on, News Leader...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

CPD looking for a missing 20-year-old Columbus woman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is requesting public assistance in locating missing 20-year-old Patrice Leah. According to police, she was last seen on Nov. 13, and says Leah frequently travels near the Lawyers Lane area. Authorities describe Leah as a black female with black hair, and brown eyes, standing 5 feet […]
COLUMBUS, GA
thecitymenus.com

Kool Coffee Shop Opens in Newnan

Kool Bean is open and now serving up triple-brewed coffee with specialized syrup in Newnan. James Hong, originally from South Korea but went to school in Baltimore, and Sean Novinson, from Illinois, are co-owners who wanted to create a different kind of coffee shop. “We’re not everybody else. We try to have more fun, and we try to find out what people actually want,” said Sean.
NEWNAN, GA
WOKV

Woman’s body reportedly found inside car on Georgia highway

UNION CITY, Ga. — A woman’s body was reportedly found inside of a car on a highway in Union City, Georgia. Before 11 a.m. on Saturday, Union City Police Department officers were called by the City of South Fulton Police Department about a woman who was possibly dead inside a car, according to WSB-TV. When officers arrived at the 5000 block of Roosevelt Highway, they found a woman unresponsive inside a black car.
UNION CITY, GA

