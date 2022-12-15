Effective: 2022-12-22 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-24 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brookings; Brule; Charles Mix; Davison; Douglas; Gregory; Jerauld; Kingsbury; Lake; Miner; Sanborn WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM CST TUESDAY WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 2 AM to 10 AM CST Tuesday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from late Wednesday night through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing and drifting snow will also be possible Wednesday night into Friday as strong winds combine with potentially fresh, fluffy new snowfall. Confidence on snow totals is low but increasing.

AURORA COUNTY, SD ・ 1 HOUR AGO