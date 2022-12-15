Read full article on original website
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Bennett, Central Black Hills, Custer Co Plains, Fall River by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-20 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-21 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A wind chill advisory means the combination of wind and cold temperatures will create dangerously low wind chill values. If you go outside, cover all parts of your body, especially your head, face, and hands. A wind chill watch means dangerously low wind chill values are possible due to the combination of very cold air and wind. Target Area: Bennett; Central Black Hills; Custer Co Plains; Fall River; Haakon; Hermosa Foot Hills; Jackson; Mellette; Northern Black Hills; Northern Foot Hills; Oglala Lakota; Pennington Co Plains; Rapid City; Southern Black Hills; Southern Foot Hills; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills; Todd; Tripp WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT MST /1 AM CST/ TONIGHT TO 5 PM MST /6 PM CST/ WEDNESDAY WIND CHILL WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 60 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Wyoming and western South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation and the Rosebud Reservation. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight MST /1 AM CST/ tonight to 5 PM MST /6 PM CST/ Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL IMPACTS...A fast-moving system will bring light snow and gusty winds to the area Wednesday into Thursday with areas of snow and blowing snow likely, especially on the South Dakota plains.
Wind Chill Warning issued for Butte, Harding, Northern Meade Co Plains, Perkins, Ziebach by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-20 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of wind and cold temperatures will create dangerously low wind chill values. Even if you are outdoors for just a few minutes, cover all parts of your body, especially your head, face, and hands. Target Area: Butte; Harding; Northern Meade Co Plains; Perkins; Ziebach WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills tonight and Tuesday night will drop as low as 40 below. The coldest wind chills will be Wednesday night through Friday morning with chills as low as 55 below zero. * WHERE...Harding County, Perkins County, Butte County, the Northern Meade County Plains and Ziebach County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 5 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL IMPACTS...A fast-moving system will bring light snow and gusty winds to the area Wednesday into Thursday with areas of snow and blowing snow likely.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northeastern Crook, Northern Campbell, Southern Campbell by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-20 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-21 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A wind chill advisory means the combination of wind and cold temperatures will create dangerously low wind chill values. If you go outside, cover all parts of your body, especially your head, face, and hands. A wind chill watch means dangerously low wind chill values are possible due to the combination of very cold air and wind. Target Area: Northeastern Crook; Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell; Western Crook; Weston; Wyoming Black Hills WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT MST /1 AM CST/ TONIGHT TO 5 PM MST /6 PM CST/ WEDNESDAY WIND CHILL WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 60 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Wyoming and western South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation and the Rosebud Reservation. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight MST /1 AM CST/ tonight to 5 PM MST /6 PM CST/ Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL IMPACTS...A fast-moving system will bring light snow and gusty winds to the area Wednesday into Thursday with areas of snow and blowing snow likely, especially on the South Dakota plains.
Wind Chill Watch issued for Corson, Dewey by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-24 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Corson; Dewey WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY WIND CHILL WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. * WHERE...Corson and Dewey Counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...For a few hours Tuesday afternoon, expect winds chills to rise to between 10 below zero and 20 below zero before plummeting again Tuesday evening. We also anticipate a period of snow and wind in the forecast from Wednesday morning through early Thursday morning. Light snow accumulation and strong winds will result the potential for reduced visibility in blowing snow.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Beartooth Foothills, Bighorn Canyon, Carter, Custer, Fallon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 00:34:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-23 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons are urged to stay indoors until conditions improve. If you must go outside, dress in layers. Several layers of clothes will keep you warmer than a single heavy coat. Cover all exposed skin to reduce your risk of frostbite or hypothermia. Gloves, a scarf, and a hat will keep you from losing your body heat. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Bighorn Canyon; Carter; Custer; Fallon; Golden Valley; Judith Gap; Livingston Area; Melville Foothills; Musselshell; Northeastern Yellowstone; Northern Big Horn; Northern Carbon; Northern Park; Northern Rosebud; Northern Stillwater; Northern Sweet Grass; Paradise Valley; Powder River; Red Lodge Foothills; Southeastern Carbon; Southern Big Horn; Southern Rosebud; Southern Wheatland; Southwestern Yellowstone; Treasure WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Bitter cold wind chills of 20 to 45 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...Until Noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. Exposed skin may become quickly frostbitten or frozen. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even colder wind chills are possible from Wednesday night into Friday morning, and may require a Warning in many locations at that time. Stay tuned!
Wind Chill Watch issued for Buffalo, Campbell, Corson, Dewey, Edmunds, Faulk, Hand, Hughes by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-20 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Buffalo; Campbell; Corson; Dewey; Edmunds; Faulk; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; McPherson; Potter; Stanley; Sully; Walworth WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills from 35 below to 55 below zero. Coldest Wednesday night through Friday morning. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central South Dakota. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There could also be some snow and wind in the forecast from late Tuesday night through early Thursday morning.
Wind Chill Warning issued for Adams, Billings, Bottineau, Bowman, Burke, Burleigh, Dickey by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-24 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate winter apparel. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bottineau; Bowman; Burke; Burleigh; Dickey; Divide; Dunn; Emmons; Foster; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McHenry; McIntosh; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Mountrail; Oliver; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Sioux; Slope; Stark; Stutsman; Ward; Wells; Williams WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ THIS EVENING TO NOON CST /11 AM MST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerous to life-threatening wind chills as low as 55 below zero possible. * WHERE...Western and central North Dakota, including the James River Valley. * WHEN...From 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ this evening to Noon CST /11 AM MST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. Hypothermia could develop shortly thereafter. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The lowest wind chill readings during this long duration event throughout the area are expected Wednesday evening through Friday morning.
