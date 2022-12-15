Effective: 2022-12-20 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-21 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A wind chill advisory means the combination of wind and cold temperatures will create dangerously low wind chill values. If you go outside, cover all parts of your body, especially your head, face, and hands. A wind chill watch means dangerously low wind chill values are possible due to the combination of very cold air and wind. Target Area: Bennett; Central Black Hills; Custer Co Plains; Fall River; Haakon; Hermosa Foot Hills; Jackson; Mellette; Northern Black Hills; Northern Foot Hills; Oglala Lakota; Pennington Co Plains; Rapid City; Southern Black Hills; Southern Foot Hills; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills; Todd; Tripp WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT MST /1 AM CST/ TONIGHT TO 5 PM MST /6 PM CST/ WEDNESDAY WIND CHILL WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 60 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Wyoming and western South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation and the Rosebud Reservation. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight MST /1 AM CST/ tonight to 5 PM MST /6 PM CST/ Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL IMPACTS...A fast-moving system will bring light snow and gusty winds to the area Wednesday into Thursday with areas of snow and blowing snow likely, especially on the South Dakota plains.

BENNETT COUNTY, SD ・ 1 HOUR AGO