In Naperville, where city officials have craved to create a restaurant row of their own, Fat Rosie’s is growing up. The Mexican restaurant opened four years ago, the fourth location — Frankfort opened in 2015, and Lincolnshire and Schaumburg followed. The Naperville location opened four years ago. On Thursday, staff moved across the street to a larger location with a new menu helmed by venerable Mexican chef Dudley Nieto.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO