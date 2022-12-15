Effective: 2022-12-22 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-24 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Dixon WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska and east central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing and drifting snow will also be possible Wednesday night into Friday as strong winds combine with potentially fresh, fluffy new snowfall. Confidence on snow totals is low but increasing.

DIXON COUNTY, NE ・ 1 HOUR AGO