Cape Gazette
American Legions lead winter coat drive
Headed by Candice Ruckle, Lewes Elementary first-grade teacher and American Legion Auxiliary member, American Legions in Sussex County collected coats and other winter wear in the annual Keep Our Community Warm campaign. In all, 67 children’s and 124 adult coats, along with numerous hats and gloves, were donated and distributed to students in the Cape Henlopen and Indian River school districts. Adult coats were donated to several organizations throughout the county.
Cape Gazette
Southern Delaware Tourism 2023 photo contest opens Jan. 1
To celebrate Southern Delaware and keep it top of mind throughout the winter with visitors planning 2023 travel, Southern Delaware Tourism is launching its seventh annual photo contest. Both locals and visitors are invited and encouraged to enter. Entries will be accepted from midnight, Sunday, Jan. 1, through 5 p.m.,...
Ocean City Today
Data shows moving Sunfest right call for Ocean City
Date changed extended shoulder season, kept event alive. Moving this year’s Sunfest to a late October date to accommodate the ultimately canceled Oceans Calling Festival was initially seen as a risky move to some. But according to visitor and spending data requested to help enhance tourism and streamline advertising...
Cape Gazette
The Grinch visits East Coast Garden Center
The grouchy, green Grinch greeted people of all ages Dec. 10, as the East Coast Garden Center near Millsboro transformed into Whoville. Joining the Mean One was Mayor Augustus Maywho and his would-be fiancee Martha May. Just like the 2000 film “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” starring Jim Carrey, Maywho has a keen eye for Martha and even proposed to her at noon inside the East Coast Garden Center greenhouses – she declined. This story has a happy ending, though, as the actors Mark Voelkel and Cindy Spencer are actually engaged in real life.
WBOC
Georgetown Tiny Homes Still Expected to Open Before New Year Despite Issues
GEORGETOWN, Del. -- While the Springboard Collaborative has faced several delays in opening the pallet shelter village or tiny homes to the homeless community in Georgetown, project leaders are hopeful that people can begin moving in before the New Year. The latest delay was due to an unavailability of electrical...
Cape Gazette
Is the Lightship Overfalls haunted?
Is the historic Lightship Overfalls in Lewes haunted?. According to paranormal investigator Rick Warner, there is no doubt about it, and he claims to have collected proof during a recent Phantom Detectives investigation of the ship. “Big Red,” docked at Canalfront Park, is an iconic landmark in the Cape Region...
Cape Gazette
Georgetown investigating cleanup of old Donovans Road dump
Georgetown has entered into an agreement with the state to voluntarily conduct a remediation investigation of an old municipal landfill off Donovans Road. Located on about 16 acres on the northeast side of the road, around the bend from Donovan Salvage Works, the property was the town’s waste disposal facility from 1938 until 1969.
Cape Gazette
Historic caboose ready for move to Lewes display site Dec. 19
Stango Park in Lewes will be receiving a gift just in time for the holidays – a shiny-red, restored vintage Pennsylvania Railroad caboose. The vehicle will be moved by Coastal Towing early Monday, Dec. 19, and placed on the section of preserved track between the Lewes Public Library and the Rollins Community Center.
delawarepublic.org
City of Milford looking to relocate fire sirens
The City of Milford and Carlisle Fire Company are working on a license agreement to address the city’s fire sirens. Milford has three fire sirens, but only one - the one attached to the water tower downtown near City Hall - is operating. The license would make all three...
WBOC
UPDATED: Serious Pedestrian Crash in Berlin
BERLIN, Md.- The Berlin Town Police Department is investigating a serious pedestrian car accident in Berlin. Police say the accident happened on Old Ocean City Boulevard near Burley Oak. Police say a 55-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman both of Ocean Pines were hit by a 2007 Jeep Cherokee. The...
Cape Gazette
Milton is holly, jolly for holidays
The streets of Milton were packed Dec. 10 for a day of holiday festivities as part of the town’s Holly Fest. The festival, put on by Milton Chamber of Commerce, featured Christmas wreaths and hollies for sale by Milton Garden Club, plus funnel cakes, a raffle and snacks provided by the Golden Rule Lodge in Milton.
WBOC
Fruitland Police Department Welcomes Motorcycles to Fleet
FRUITLAND, Md. - The Fruitland Police Department has added four new motorcycles to its fleet. Chief Krah Plunkert says that when the department asked the city council for two motorcycles it offered the department four. Plunkert says the motorcycles were paid for by grants and donations, and not a penny from the taxpayer.
WBOC
Post Office Closure Causes Frustration Among Some Trappe Neighbors
TRAPPE, Md. - The Post Office, in Trappe, has been closed since early October. Town leaders say it was a pipe burst inside. Now, there are signs on the doors turning people away. And the closure is forcing some people, in town, to drive to Cambridge just so they can get their mail. Those in town, are becoming more and more frustrated by the day.
Cape Gazette
Ritter application should be approved
Atlantic Concrete Co. has a large sign on Old Orchard Road that warns those in the area about the firm’s work. It reads: “We are an early rising and extremely hardworking concrete plant. Unfortunately, our work inherently is noisy and very dusty.” The sign also says Atlantic Concrete has been in business for 45 years and plans to remain for at least another 45. It’s the company’s way of saying, “We were here first.” Development has surrounded the concrete plant on all sides, and it’s likely some new residents were unaware of the operation. Some have complained.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth BoA’s denial of retaining wall variance challenged
The property owners who illegally built a retaining wall along the edge of Lake Gerar in Rehoboth Beach have filed a lawsuit against the city’s board of adjustment for denying a variance that would have allowed the retaining wall to remain. This issue on the northern edge of the...
Cape Gazette
Brighten your guests’ holidays with delicious beach eats
Holidays mean guests – especially for those of us who live here at the beach. As a dining destination, it makes sense for our friends and family to experience the very best of our culinary landscape. To that end, I’ve come up with a short list of new spots and pick hits that do a good job representing what our restaurants have to offer.
Cape Gazette
Brandon Perdue promoted to vice president at Community Bank Delaware
Community Bank Delaware recently announced the promotion of Brandon Perdue to vice president. Perdue joined the bank in 2016. Within his position of loan underwriter, Perdue reviews and analyzes commercial and mortgage loan applications for creditworthiness according to loan guidelines used by the bank. He has a leading commitment in processing Small Business Administration and U.S. Department of Agriculture loans, and he was the driving force in the Paycheck Protection Program project.
Cape Gazette
Donovan Salvage Works appeals $1.7 million fine
Georgetown-based scrapyard Donovan Salvage has appealed a $1.7 million fine issued by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. Citing at least dozens of ongoing violations, DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin issued the fine in early November. “Respondents were previously provided notice of many of these regulatory violations and...
The Dispatch
Cops & Courts – December 16, 2022
OCEAN CITY — A local man is being held without bond on first-degree assault after allegedly punching and strangling his girlfriend during a domestic dispute at a downtown apartment. Around 4:40 p.m. Dec. 6, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to an apartment complex at 12th Street for...
Cape Gazette
Sussex council takes a look at code of conduct
During the recent election, several residents questioned Sussex County’s code of ethics, and suggested the county should have its own code. Currently, the county follows the state’s code of conduct, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Public Integrity Commission. During a Dec. 13 presentation to Sussex County...
