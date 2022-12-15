Read full article on original website
WGMD Radio
Maryland Man Charged with Vehicular Assault
A Henderson, Maryland man has been arrested after a road rage incident that occurred at the Felton Royal Farms on Wednesday. Felton Police say the incident began on Route 13 in Felton and into the Royal Farms where the suspect, 25 year old Joshua Dorrell threw a bottle at the victim’s vehicle and then backed into the victim who was pinned between two vehicles. Dorrell was gone when police arrived.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Woman Stabbed, Carjacked In Lewes On Thursday
Delaware State Police have arrested 27-year-old Justice Bowser of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for a carjacking that occurred yesterday in Lewes. Officials said on December 15, 2022, at approximately 5:48 a.m., troopers responded to the 17,000 block of Valley Drive in Lewes for a reported carjacking. The investigation showed that the 56-year-old victim remotely started her vehicle while she was inside her residence. She walked outside, opened the driver’s side car door, and placed her purse inside the vehicle. She heard the car door shut after she walked toward the vehicle’s rear hatch to retrieve an item. When she walked back to the driver’s side, she observed Bowser standing by the driver’s side car door and a child seated on the passenger side according to police. The victim attempted to remove Bowser when Bowser got into the vehicle, however, Bowser stabbed the victim in the arm with an unknown object and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle police said.
WBOC
Salisbury Man Gets Maximum Sentence for Role in Shooting Death
SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury man will spend half a century behind bars for his role in the shooting death of a man in 2020. Wicomico County Circuit Court Judge Kathleen L. Beckstead on Thursday sentenced Torrey Brittingham to the maximum possible sentence of 50 years in the Maryland Division of Corrections.
WBOC
Greenbackville Man Killed in Crash
STOCKTON, Md. - A Virginia man died in a car crash on Greenbackville Road. The Worcester County Sheriff's Office says on Dec. 17, 45-year-old Rodney Dale Lambertson of Greenbackville, Virginia died in a crash. According to the sheriff's office, Lambertson was driving his 2002 Ford Mustang on Greenbackville Road in...
WMDT.com
Crash in Berlin sends three to the hospital
BERLIN, Md. – Berlin Police are investigating a serious crash that happened on Route 50. Police say they were dispatched to Route 818 and Route 50 for a crash involving two vehicles. One vehicle was on fire, police say. A GMC truck with a camper trailer attached was crossing Route 50, when it collided with a Ford F-150, according to police. Investigators say the GMC went up in flames after the impact.
The Dispatch
Cops & Courts – December 16, 2022
OCEAN CITY — A local man is being held without bond on first-degree assault after allegedly punching and strangling his girlfriend during a domestic dispute at a downtown apartment. Around 4:40 p.m. Dec. 6, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to an apartment complex at 12th Street for...
talbotspy.org
Easton Police Department Welcomes Two New Officers
On Thursday, December 15, 2022, Easton Police Department welcomed two new officers to the force: Officer Cordero Proctor and Officer Mitchell Reeley. Officers Proctor and Reeley graduated from Wor-Wic Community College’s Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy after six months of training, and were immediately sworn in by Mayor Robert Willey following their commencement ceremony at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center in Ocean City, MD.
WGMD Radio
DSP Looking for Armed Robbery Suspect in Millsboro
Delaware State Police were called to East Coast Liquors on Route 113 in Millsboro just before 10 Thursday night for a reported armed robbery. Their investigation showed that a suspect entered the store with what appeared to be a firearm and demanded money from the employee and ran out with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect is black and wore an unknown type of face covering with a gray hoodie, black pants and tan boots. Anyone with information – contact Detective D. Yancer at 302-752-3791 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
WMDT.com
Third suspect arrested in connection to July homicide
EASTON, Md. – A Cambridge woman has been charged with accessory after the fact of first degree murder and other related charges in connection to a fatal shooting back in July. Detectives with the Easton Police Department were assisted by the U.S. Marshals Capital Regional Fugitive Task Force in...
WBOC
UPDATED: Serious Pedestrian Crash in Berlin
BERLIN, Md.- The Berlin Town Police Department is investigating a serious pedestrian car accident in Berlin. Police say the accident happened on Old Ocean City Boulevard near Burley Oak. Police say a 55-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman both of Ocean Pines were hit by a 2007 Jeep Cherokee. The...
WMDT.com
MSP investigating dirt bike thefts in Wicomico Co.
SALISBURY, Md. – Maryland State Police say they have investigated multiple thefts of dirt bikes in Wicomico County over the past month. We’re told that during the course of the investigation, multiple suspects were identified in theft schemes, and troopers working with allied agencies and victims were able to identify one of the suspects involved in the theft schemes. It was also learned that there were subjects using social media to sell stolen property. Troopers conducted an operation, which resulted in three stolen direct bikes being recovered. All of been returned to their owners.
WBOC
Fruitland Police Department Welcomes Motorcycles to Fleet
FRUITLAND, Md. - The Fruitland Police Department has added four new motorcycles to its fleet. Chief Krah Plunkert says that when the department asked the city council for two motorcycles it offered the department four. Plunkert says the motorcycles were paid for by grants and donations, and not a penny from the taxpayer.
WGMD Radio
Felton Man Arrested for Violating a Court Order
Police arrested a Felton man this week after violating a court order coming within 100 yards of the victim’s residence on Kerry Circle. After an arraignment in the Justice of the Peace Court, 24-year-old Daniel Whitcomb is free on 1,000 unsecured bond pending a required Kent County Family Court appearance at a later date. He faces a charge of Criminal Contempt of a Domestic Violence Protective Order-Violate/Fail to Obey.
WBOC
Salisbury Man Sentenced to Prison for Attempted Murder
SALISBURY, Md. - A 24-year-old Salisbury man will spend 40 years behind bars following his conviction on attempted murder and related charges. Markell Purnell appeared in Wicomico County Circuit Court on Dec. 9, where he was sentenced to life imprisonment with all but 25 years suspended for attempted first-degree murder. Purnell was sentenced to an additional 15 years for use of a firearm in a crime of violence and for possessing a handgun when prohibited, for a total active sentence of 40 years. Purnell will be ineligible for parole until he has served at least 35 years of his sentence. Purnell will be on supervised probation for five years upon his release.
WGMD Radio
State Police Investigating Weekend Theft at Caesar Rodney High School
State Police need your help in identifying someone who entered the parking lot of Caesar Rodney High School on Old North Road in Camden on Saturday, December 10th. Police say this person stole a generator and sound system worth over $1500. If you recognize the vehicle in the pictures or have information regarding this theft, contact Detective C. Bowie at Troop 3 by calling (302) 698-8503. Information can also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com/.
WBOC
Updated: Police ID Woman Killed in Dover Area Car Crash
DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police have released the name of a woman who died following a single-car crash that happened east of Dover early Monday evening. Troopers identified the victim as 45-year-old Eboni Fisher, of Camden, Del. Police said that just before 6 p.m., a Honda Accord was traveling...
WBOC
Fewer Officers Could be on the Streets of Ocean City This Summer
OCEAN CITY, Md -- The Ocean City Police Department has seen a decline in seasonal applicants. Despite the challenges, OCPD says it's not time to hit the panic button. So far this year, only 35 people have applied for a seasonal position with OCPD as an officer or public safety aid. Last year, there was a total of 115 applicants.
WMDT.com
Early morning vehicle fire ruled accidental in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. – A vehicle and home in Seaford were damaged in an accidental fire early Friday morning. The fire was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of Clark Road. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find a vehicle heavily involved in fire, spreading to an adjacent dwelling. The home was occupied at the time of the fire, but all occupants escaped without injury.
firststateupdate.com
Camden Woman Killed In Dover Accident, Driver Airlifted To Trauma Center
Delaware State Police are investigating a single fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Dover area on Monday night. Officials said on December 12, 2022, at approximately 5:55 p.m., a 2001 Honda Accord was traveling northbound on Wheel of Fortune Road south of Dyke Branch Road. The Accord entered a slight left curve where the vehicle’s right tires left the roadway, and it began to travel out of control in a counterclockwise direction. As the operator attempted to regain control, the Accord then traveled out of control in a clockwise direction. The Accord left the roadway and its left driver-side door struck a tree.
Cape Gazette
Crews working to remove submerged car
Crews have been working all morning and into the afternoon Dec. 16 to remove a submerged vehicle from the Broadkill River near Milton Memorial Park. Milton Police, Delaware State Police, DNREC Natural Resources police and other emergency personnel are on the scene overseeing the effort. There are no reports of injuries related to the incident.
